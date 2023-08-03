Indian investors turned poorer by ₹3.5 trillion on Wednesday as FPIs sold shares to meet redemption pressures in developed markets spooked by Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US credit ratings.
Fitch downgraded the United States to AA from AAA late on Tuesday, citing expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as growing government debt. Fitch was the second major agency to cut the country's rating. In 2011 Standard & Poor's stripped the country of its triple-A grade.
The risk-off sentiment was reflected in the prices of safe-haven asset gold, which rose 1.6% during the day in the international market
Stock Market Live: Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayarto lead marketing function
Nykaa, the popular online fashion and beauty retailer, made several management changes as announced on Wednesday. Shalini Raghavan, who served as the chief marketing officer (CMO), has stepped down from her position. As a result of this change, Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa, will now take on the responsibility of leading the marketing function within the company, according to a statement issued by Nykaa.
“As announced in April 2023, marketing leadership at Nykaa has been strengthened over the last year across performance marketing, customer lifecycle management and content charters. Given the criticality of the marketing function to One Nykaa, founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar will guide the function directly," a company spokesperson said. (Read More)
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES
Sensex Today Updates Live: IndiGo Q1 Results: Airline back-to-black, reports net profit at ₹3,090 crore, revenue up 30% YoY
InterGlobe Aviation Limited, commonly known as IndiGo, released its financial results for the June quarter, announcing a record-breaking net profit of ₹3,090 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. This marks the airline's highest-ever quarterly net profit.
The significant turnaround can be observed when comparing it to the same period in the previous year (Q1FY23) when IndiGo had reported a net loss of ₹1,064.2 crore, as stated in a regulatory filing.
Furthermore, the company highlighted that its profit surged by an impressive 236%, reaching ₹3,090 crore, as compared to the profit of ₹919.8 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23). This substantial increase in profit signifies the company's improved financial performance during the mentioned quarter. (Read More)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION
Share Market Live: Hero MotoCorp shares to be in focus tomorrow after ED action against top officials
On August 3, the focus will be on shares of Hero MotoCorp after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids against top officials of the company and seized cash and jewellery worth ₹25 crore. The law enforcement agency also discovered "incriminating" documents during the raids conducted at the residences and offices of executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and other officials.
These actions by the ED came a day after they conducted searches at Chairman Pawan Munjal's premises in Delhi and Gurugram on August 1. Additionally, the ED registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as reported by the news agency PTI. (Read More)
HERO MOTOCORP
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley upgrades India to Overweight citing ‘less extreme’ valuations; downgrades China to Equal-weight
According to a report from Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley, a prominent brokerage house, has recently upgraded India's rating to 'Overweight' while simultaneously downgrading China to an 'Equal-weight' rating.
The analysts at Morgan Stanley justified the upgrade for India by stating that the relative valuations are now "less extreme" compared to the situation in October. They also highlighted that India's commitment to reforms and macro-stability provides a solid foundation for a robust capital expenditure (capex) and profit outlook in the country.
“India is arguably at the start of a long wave boom at the same time as China may be ending one," strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote while downgrading China and Taiwan to ‘Equal-weight’, as per Bloomberg report. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live Updates: HPCL Q1 results: Net profit comes in at ₹6,765.5 crore in June quarter
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a state-owned company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,765.5 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. This is a significant turnaround compared to the same period last year when the company had posted a net loss of ₹8,557 crore.
On a sequential basis, the net profit witnessed an impressive 87% increase, rising from ₹3,608.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. This positive financial performance was announced by HPCL in an exchange filing. (Read More)
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORP
Stock Market Updates: Titan Q1 Results: Revenue up 19% FY23-24, EBIT declines 0.7% YoY to ₹1,103 crores
The top consumer lifestyle firm in India, Titan Company, announced a 19% increase in revenue for the first quarter of FY 2023–2024. While the consolidated total income for the quarter was Rs. 11,070 crore, the standalone total income for the quarter was Rs. 10,306 crore. Both standalone and combined EBIT for the quarter showed a modest 2% decrease. In a similar vein, the PBT before extraordinary items fell by 7% to ₹1,002 crores for consolidated statistics and by 4% to ₹1,024 crores for standalone figures. Moreover, the PAT showed a decline of 4% to ₹756 crores on a consolidated basis and 2% to ₹777 crores on a standalone basis. (Read More)
TITAN COMPANY
Share Market Live: GST law on online gaming from 1 October; review after 6 months
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in a divided decision, decided to amend central and state laws from 1 October to ensure that 28% GST is paid on the full value of amounts deposited by players for betting on online games, casinos, and horse races. However, redeployed winnings will be excluded from the indirect taxation.
The new regime will be reviewed after six months of implementation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
However, there would be an income tax on winnings, as per law. The GST Council also decided to amend the Integrated GST Act, which deals with importing goods and services, to require registration of offshore gaming platforms serving Indian consumers and to collect GST from them. Also, offshore online money gaming platforms not complying with this requirement will be blocked. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: Wall Street ends down on Wednesday, investors step back after Fitch US rating cut
Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for a second straight day as investors took profits on five months of gains a day after rating agency Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating.
Reaction to the news pushed major indexes lower, with the S&P 500 recording its biggest daily percentage drop since April 25. It was also the first session since May 23 in which the benchmark declined by more than 1%.
Still, several major brokerages said the downgrade was unlikely to result in a sustained drag on U.S. financial markets, noting the economy was now stronger than it was when S&P cut its rating in 2011.
July was the fifth straight month of gains for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, driven by better-than-expected earnings and hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy. (Reuters)
