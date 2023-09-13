Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Retail inflation declined to 6.83% in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but still remains above the RBI's comfort zone.
The overall inflation in the food basket stood at 9.94 per cent in August as against 11.51 per cent in July, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.
India's industrial output rose at its fastest pace in five months in July, helped by strong mining and electricity activity, but high inflation and slowing pent-up demand may dampen future growth, economists said.
The mid-cap and small-cap indices saw steep corrections of 3-4% on Tuesday even as the Nifty ended just 0.02% lower but not before scaling the all-time high of 20110.35.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying in 3 stocks today
Day trade guide by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher:
Buy ICICI Bank at ₹990 with a stop loss of ₹974 and a target price of ₹1,035.
Buy Britannia Industries at ₹4,567 with a stop loss of ₹4,485 and a target price of ₹4,700.
Buy Divi's Laboratories at ₹3,787 with a stop loss of ₹3,700 and a target price of ₹3,900. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Byju’s Hid $533 Million in Hedge Fund Once Run From Miami IHOP, Lenders Allege: Bloomberg
One of India’s hottest tech companies, Byju’s, allegedly hid $533 million in an obscure three-year-old hedge fund that once said its principal place of business was an IHOP pancake restaurant in Miami, according to lenders trying to recover the cash.
Byju’s last year transferred more than half a billion dollars to Camshaft Capital Fund, the investment firm founded by William C. Morton when he was just 23 years old, some Byju’s lenders claim in a lawsuit. Morton’s fund received the money despite an apparent lack of formal training in investing, according to the lenders. What’s more, luxury cars — a 2023 Ferrari Roma, a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO, and a 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith — have been registered in Morton’s name since the transfer occurred, according to court papers.
The allegations are the latest twist in an increasingly public battle between Byju’s, an India-based education tech firm, and lenders who claim the $533 million is collateral for a $1.2 billion loan. The two sides have been trading accusations about the loan, with lenders claiming it is in default and Byju’s accusing lenders of predatory tactics.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Oil sizzles at 10-month high on Saudi, Russia output cuts, OPEC upbeat on demand; Brent over $91/bbl
On Tuesday, September 12, oil prices surged by approximately 1%, driven by a more constrained supply outlook. This rally followed the decision by major oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, to extend their voluntary oil supply reductions until the year's end. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) noted that leading economies were performing better than anticipated, despite the backdrop of rising interest rates.
According to Reuters, November Brent crude futures climbed by 85 cents, marking a 0.9% increase to reach $91.49 per barrel. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October strengthened by $1.02, registering a 1.2% gain, and settling at $88.31 per barrel. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Stocks to Watch: Wipro, BPCL, IOC, Maruti, RIL, SpiceJet, L&T Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, Vedanta, Godfrey Phillips, and Baid Finserv
Wipro completes transfer of Wipro 4C NV, OMC stocks downgraded, Maruti Suzuki expects record festive sales, SpiceJet pays Kalanithi Maran, Dior leases from Reliance, Bain Capital sells stake in L&T Finance, Bank of Maharashtra to raise funds, Agarwal suggests Vedanta acquire Konkola Copper Mines, Godfrey Phillips proposal rejected, Baid Finserv to issue debentures. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Reliance to add 100 points-of-sale for Gap
American retailer Gap is set to expand its footprint across India with local partner, Reliance Retail, preparing to launch over 100 stores, including shop-in-shop and stand-alone outlets.
Gap operates more than 100 points of sale in India, mainly third-party stores or as part of Reliance outlets, as well as Gap-exclusive stores.
“Gap is seeing rapid rollout of both online or offline, there is huge acceptance in the market. We are trying to grow as fast as we can; the moment we find stores we are opening. So Gap will see huge increase," Akhilesh Prasad, president and chief executive, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd, said. Prasad, however, did not share the timeline of the stores' expansion plan. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: SoftBank's Arm set for $54.5 billion valuation in IPO, pricing to be decided today: Report
Arm, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, received enough backing from investors to secure at least the top end of the price range in its initial public offering, which would command a $54.5 billion valuation on a fully diluted basis, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Reuters had reported on Sunday that this outcome was likely. After reviewing investor commitments on Tuesday, Arm decided it will only accept the top end of its indicated $47-to-$51-per-share range, or a price that is even higher, the source said. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Wipro streamlines group structure with Wipro 4C NV stake transfer
Wipro Holdings (UK) has completed the transfer of its entire shareholding in Wipro 4C NV to Wipro IT Services UK Societas, with the effective date being September 12, according to reports. Both Wipro Holdings (UK) and Wipro IT Services UK Societas are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, while Wipro 4C NV operates as a step-down subsidiary. This move is part of the company's broader strategy to streamline and simplify its group structure.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Maruti, Hyundai expect record festive sales this year amid concerns over high interest rates, deficient monsoon
Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor expect record festive sales this year amid concerns over high interest rates and the likelihood of deficient monsoon affecting rural sentiments.
Speaking on the sidelines of the annual SIAM Convention here, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said that on average, the festive season accounts for about 23-26 per cent of the industry's annual sales.
This fiscal, the total expected PV sales is 40.5-41 lakh, and 25 per cent of it means that the festive season sales this year would cross the 10 lakh sales mark.
"This is the first time it will cross the 1 million mark. The previous peak was 9.34 lakh in 2021, which had two things going for it. It had 92 days of festive seasons and there was a pent-up demand due to Covid-19 induced lockdown in Q1 (of the year)," Srivastava said.
For MSI, he stated that the company has witnessed a 24 per cent (year-on-year) increase in Onam sales this year.
Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said the automaker expects around 9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales volume in the festive season.
"We are expecting that this year, we should log in around 9 per cent growth over last year," he noted when asked about the company's expected performance in the 83 days period. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: SpiceJet clears ₹100 crore dues to ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran
SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday said it paid ₹100 crore to Sun Group chairman and former promoter of the airline Kalanithi Maran, according to the direction of the Delhi high court on the arbitral award.
On Monday, the airline paid ₹77.5 crore and committed to clear the remaining amount of ₹22.5 crore within a day, as the counsel appearing for Maran refused to accept a cheque that was submitted in the HC, and instead requested SpiceJet to transfer the amount via RTGS. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Mining, power drive IIP growth to five-month high
India’s factory output rose to a five-month high of 5.7% in July, up from 3.7% in June, driven by strong growth in mining and power, official data released on Tuesday showed.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), or factory output growth, stood at 2.2% in July 2022, mainly due to a low base effect.
“The growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of covid-19 pandemic since March 2020," said an official statement. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Retail inflation slows to 6.83% as vegetable prices decline
Retail inflation moderated to 6.83% in August from a 15-month high of 7.44% in July due to easing vegetable prices, offering a measure of relief to the Indian central bank and bond investors.
Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, however, continued to exceed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) target range of 2-6%. A Mint poll of 18 economists estimated retail inflation to slow to 7% in August.
Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, slowed to 9.94% in August from 11.51% in July, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Wall Street ends lower on Tuesday on weak Oracle forecast, jitters about high oil prices
Wall Street stocks ended lower on Tuesday as surging oil prices deepened worries about persistent price pressures ahead of crucial inflation readings this week, while Oracle slumped after a downbeat forecast.
Oracle shares tumbled to their lowest since June after the cloud-services provider forecast current-quarter revenue below targets and narrowly missed first-quarter expectations.
Cloud-computing heavyweights Amazon.com and Microsoft also fell, pressured by Oracle's weak forecast and by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Oil prices jumped more than 1%, building on a recent rally and stoking worries that sticky inflation could mean U.S. interest rates stay higher longer in the aftermath of strong economic data.
the S&P 500 lost 25.52 points, or 0.57%, to end at 4,461.94 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 144.28 points, or 1.04%, to 13,773.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.37 points, or 0.04%, to 34,649.35. (Reuters)
