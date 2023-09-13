LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect steady start; GIft Nifty trades higher

7 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian benchmark indices are expected to start on a cautiously steady note on Wednesday amidst easing retail inflation and Gift Nifty trading higher. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday and the Asian stock markets remained steady in the morning session.