Market Highlights: Sensex crashes 900 pts, Nifty ends sub-19,000; TechM, M&M lag; all sectors close in red

1 min read . 26 Oct 2023

Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market crashed on Thursday as Nifty fell below 19,000 first first since June 2023 and Sensex shed 900 pts. TechM, Bajaj twins, HDFC Bank and M&M drop with all sectors ending in red and with IT, Bank and Metal falling the most.