Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty touches record high at open; Tata Steel jumps

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:29 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market touched all-time highs at open as Sensex topped 67,600 and Nifty climbed 50 pts. Tata Steel and UPL shine with all sectors gaining at the start. Metal, IT and Bank lead the march. Asian markets are trading mostly lower on Thursday.