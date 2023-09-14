Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, September 13, even after domestic markets brushed aside pessimism from the previous session and saw increased buying activity, on the back of positive macroeconomic data.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, September 13, hitting a 10-month high, as a surprise build in US crude inventories did not dampen expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of the year. India is concerned about Russia’s successive crude production cuts to comply with the Opec+ agreement.
The report said U.S. consumers paid prices last month that were 3.7% higher than a year earlier, but much of the acceleration was because of higher fuel costs, which can swing very sharply and quickly
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: India has become the best performing large market in September with 4.2% gains. This move to record highs breaching the psychological 20000 mark on the Nifty has been achieved with an impressive 4.3% rise in Bank Nifty. Since financials account for 32 percent weightage in the Nifty, strength in financials, particularly the banks, can keep the Nifty resilient. More importantly, the valuations of banking stocks are even now fair. Strength in banking stocks can impart resilience to the market even though the overall market valuations are slowly rising beyond comfort levels.
Inflation data from the US present a mixed picture. While the CPI inflation data for August has come at 3.7% against expectations of 3.6%, core inflation was on expected lines coming at 4.3%. So the market thinking is that the Fed is likely to pause in September."
Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, has recently divested approximately 5.5 million shares of HP, a prominent manufacturer of personal computers and printers. This move has resulted in a reduction of Berkshire's ownership stake in the company, bringing it down from 12.2% to 11.7%.
In the course of this week, Berkshire executed the sale of HP shares, fetching approximately $158 million from the transaction. This action has effectively lowered Berkshire's total holdings in HP to approximately $3.27 billion. Despite the disclosure of this sale through a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the filing does not provide specific reasons for Berkshire's decision to sell these shares. (Read More)
The Biden administration has warned of more sanctions on Russia and North Korea in light of Kim Jong Un's meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This meeting has raised fears about a potential arms agreement between the two nations, which has been the topic of much discussion for some time. The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit marks his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic as during the pandemic, North Korea's borders were sealed. (Read More)
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its ₹2,800 crore initial public offering (IPO) likely by the end of this month, a person familiar with the matter told Mint.
In May, the ports business of the $23 billion JSW Group had filed draft papers for its IPO, aimed at retiring debt and fund its capacity expansion plans.
The company’s debt as of 31 December 2022 stood at ₹2,875 crore. (Read More)
IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The centre will offer clients round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, as well as remediation support, the company said.
As part of Wipro and Microsoft’s global partnership, this centre will leverage Microsoft’s portfolio of cybersecurity products, specifically Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Defender for IoT solutions. (PTI)
Due to festive season purchases in India, gold imports, in the world's second-largest consumer of this precious metal, have surged by 40% in August 2023. This uptick raises concerns about India's trade deficit, which is already under pressure due to soaring crude oil prices.
According to provisional data on India's gold imports in August 2023, provided by an anonymous source, imports reached $4.9 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in the same month of the previous year. (Read More)
Reliance Retail in talks for $1.5bn investments, Adani Group to refinance debt, IndiGo gets approval to lease 11 aircraft, Icra revises steel industry growth estimate, Bank of India raises Tier II bonds, Paytm appoints new auditor, FDI approved for Suven Pharmaceuticals, Bombay Dyeing sells land for ₹5,200 crore, PFC to issue bonus shares, Spencer's Retail to close 10 stores in Tamil Nadu. (Read More)
The Indian rupee is seen largely unchanged at open on Thursday after the higher-than-expected U.S. inflation number did not have a lasting impact on the dollar.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open around the same level as its previous close of 82.9850.
The dollar index was at 104.78, roughly at the same level it was prior to the U.S. inflation data. (Reuters)
Rating agency Icra on Wednesday revised upwards its growth estimate for the domestic steel industry to 9-10 per cent this fiscal, on account of the robust government capital expenditure.
It had estimated the steel industry to grow in the range of 7-8 per cent at the start of the current 2023-24 fiscal, the rating agency said in a statement.
"Icra has revised the FY2024 domestic steel demand growth forecast upwards to 9-10 per cent now, from 7-8 per cent made at the start of the current fiscal, on the back of strong government capital expenditure," the statement said. (PTI)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladherr recommends:
1] SBI: Buy at ₹596.45, target ₹630, stop loss ₹588;
2] Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Buy at ₹104.65, target ₹115, stop loss ₹102; and
3] Nocil: Buy at ₹248.95, target ₹262, stop loss ₹244. (Read More)
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited (BDMC), owned by the Wadia Group, announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to sell a 22-acre parcel of land in Worli. The buyer is Goisu Realty Pvt, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Limited. This transaction, valued at ₹5,200 crore, marks one of the largest land deals in Mumbai. The proceeds from this sale will be utilized to retire debt and support upcoming projects.
In a filing with the stock exchange, the company reported that its board of directors has granted approval for the sale of this 22-acre land parcel in Worli, along with the associated Floor Space Index (FSI), in two phases. The total consideration for this sale amounts to approximately ₹5,200 crores, contingent upon approval from the company's shareholders. (Read More)
India is concerned about Russia’s successive crude production cuts to comply with the Opec+ agreement by curtailing production even from assets where Indian state-run firms are stakeholders, two people close to the matter said.
“The Russians have reduced production as part of Opec+. However, India is not a part of it, yet production is being reduced wherein foreign entities are partners. With Russian production coming down, the volume of oil available in the global market has also come down. With Iranian and Venezuelan oil off the table, the world is being starved of oil. We have raised the issue at several levels," one of the two people said on condition of anonymity. (Read More)
Adani Group is in talks with banks to refinance debt taken on to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd, with lenders divided into three categories in what could be one of Asia’s largest syndicated loan deals of the year.
Banks are likely to refinance a total of $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Adani would repay at least $300 million on the original Ambuja facility, they said.
The Indian conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani has been in talks with lenders for several months as it seeks to refinance as much as $3.8 billion worth of debt taken for its Ambuja acquisition. (Bloomberg)
Wall Street churned to a mixed finish on Wednesday after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected.
The S&P 500 edged up by 5.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4,467.44 after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 70.46 points, or 0.2%, to 34,575.53, and the Nasdaq composite rose 39.97, or 0.3%, to 13,813.59.
The modest moves followed a shaky immediate reaction to the inflation report across financial markets, where bond yields and stock prices swung back and forth several times. The report said U.S. consumers paid prices last month that were 3.7% higher than a year earlier, up from July’s inflation rate of 3.2%.
That’s discouraging for shoppers paying higher prices, but much of the acceleration was because of higher fuel costs, which can swing very sharply and quickly. Ignoring those, underlying inflation trends still look to be pointing toward continued moderation, economists said. Inflation has been generally cooling since peaking above 9% last year. (AP)
