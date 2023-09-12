Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty remain strong as they gain around 0.5% at open. Most sectors open higher with Finance, Bank and IT gaining.
Experts predict the Indian stock market rally to continue after Nifty touched the 20,000 mark for the first time on Monday. The continuous inflows by FII, DIIs and Indian retail investors have led to the rise in Indian indices to record highs.
Wall Street also jumped on Monday with Tesla climbing 10% and other tech stocks zooming.
This upcoming week will offer a huge data point for the Federal Reserve with the U.S. government offering the latest monthly update on prices consumers are paying across the economy, and the forecast is they were 3.6% higher in August than a year earlier.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: US economy doing well, but there are risks ahead: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned against over-optimism over the economy. As reported by CNBC, Dimon said while the current situation of the US economy is good, it would be a “huge mistake" to believe that it will last for years.
"Healthy consumer balance sheets and rising wages are supporting the economy for now, but there are risks ahead. To say the consumer is strong today, meaning you are going to have a booming environment for years, is a huge mistake," CNBC reported Dimon saying so. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty jump at open as they gain around 0.4% each; L&T and ICICI Bank lead the rally
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: NTPC Green Energy, Nayara Energy ink pact to explore opportunities in green hydrogen space
NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has entered into an agreement with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen space.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NGEL CEO Mohit Bhargava and Nayara Energy Head-Technical Amar Kumar on Monday in the presence of other senior officials of both sides, NTPC said in a statement.
"NGEL and Nayara Energy have entered into an MoU today to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen and green energy space," it said.
NTPC Green Energy Limited is a subsidiary of energy major NTPC. (PTI)
NTPC
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sensex gains at the start of preopen session; RIL, L&T, TCS, and SpiceJet to be in focus in today's session
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts ₹65 crore loss in Q1
TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹65.3 crore for the June quarter.
The company, which got listed recently, had reported a loss of ₹1.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
The revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal declined 12.4 per cent to ₹2,342.4 crore as against ₹2,675.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
The company's revenue from the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions Segment (ISCS) vertical was ₹1,318.9 crore during the quarter, up 20.1 per cent year-on-year from ₹1,097.7 crore. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Jupiter Hospital IPO: GMP, allotment date, how to check allotment status online
Following the conclusion of a three-day bidding process, both investors and market spectators are anxiously awaiting the allotment date for the Jupiter Hospital IPO, which is most likely scheduled for September 13, 2023, falling on a Wednesday. Subsequently, once the share allocation details are officially disclosed, bidders will have the opportunity to check their Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment status online. This can be done by logging in either on the BSE website or on the website of the official registrar responsible for managing the book-building issue.
Furthermore, in the run-up to the Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment date, the grey market has exhibited a significant bullish sentiment. Market observers have noted that shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited are currently trading at a premium of ₹250 in the grey market. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Stocks to Watch: RIL, L&T, ICICI Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, SpiceJet, Marico, NTPC, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, and Tata Power
Reliance Industries receives investment from KKR, L&T increases offer price for share buyback, ICICI Bank reappoints Sandeep Bakshi as MD & CEO, TCS collaborates with Dassault Systems, Tata Steel reappoints TV Narendran as CEO, SpiceJet pays dues to Kalanithi Maran, Marico announces top-level changes, NTPC and Nayara Energy to explore green hydrogen opportunities, TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports net loss, Tata Power receives financial aid for solar project. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Tata Steel shareholders approve TV Narendran’s reappointment as MD & CEO
Tata Steel Limited shareholders on Monday approved the re-appointment of TV Narendran as the global Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next five years, the company said in an exchange filing.
Narendran got 99.47% of the total shareholders' votes in his favour during the meeting to approve the decision to re-appoint him for the next five years, the company added. (Read More)
TATA STEEL
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: India clamps down on Chinese steel, enacts 5-year anti-dumping duty as import rises 62%
According to an official government notice, India has recently implemented a five-year anti-dumping duty aimed at specific categories of Chinese steel. This measure, reported by Reuters, has been introduced in response to a notable surge in steel imports from China to India, which saw a 62% increase between April and July compared to the corresponding period the previous year. China managed to outpace South Korea, becoming the leading steel exporter to India, with sales reaching 0.6 million metric tons.
During this period, India's steel imports reached an all-time high in 2020, experiencing a 23% growth to reach 2 million metric tons. In this context, China emerged as the second-largest steel exporter to India, trailing behind only South Korea. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: TCS collaborates with Dassault Systems in Living Heart Project, to reduce animal, human trails in Cardiovascular science
On Monday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unveiled a strategic partnership with Dassault Systems as part of the Living Heart Project. This collaboration aims to spearhead the Digital Transformation of Cardiovascular Science by leveraging Bio-Physical Simulation. The initiative brings together a diverse community of cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device innovators, regulatory bodies like the US FDA, and practising cardiologists. Their collective goal is to create and authenticate highly realistic digital simulations of the human heart. (Read More)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended these stocks for day trading today:
1] Manappauramm Finance: Buy at ₹148.50, target ₹157, stop loss ₹146.
2] RailTel: Buy at ₹248, target ₹270, stop loss ₹244.
3] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹264.50, target ₹277, stop loss ₹261. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sandeep Bakshi's re-appointment as ICICI Bank MD & CEO gets RBI approval
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakshi as ICICI Bank MD & CEO for a period of three more years and he will remain at the post till 3 October 2026.
Sandeep Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group for 36 years and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. (Read More)
ICICI BANK
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: L&T increases buyback price by ₹200 to ₹3,200 as shares jump
Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Monday evening increased its offer price to ₹3,200 apiece from ₹3,000 per share, for its proposed upcoming ₹10,000 crore share buyback, as the stock rallied and the premium to market price narrowed since the original announcement in July.
On 26 July, L&T had announced the buyback—the first such offer in its eight-decade-long history.
L&T had said it may offer to buy back a 2.4% stake, or 33.33 million of shares, held by public shareholders through a book-building process on the stock exchange. (Read More)
LARSEN & TOUBRO
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: KKR to invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore in Reliance Retail, increase stake from 1.17% to 1.42%
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited announced today that global investment firm KKR, through an affiliate, will invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.361 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country.
KKR’s follow-on investment will translate into an additional equity stake of 0.25% in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This, combined with its stake from its investment of ₹ 5,550 crore in RRVL in 2020, will take its total equity stake in RRVL to 1.42% on a fully diluted basis. (Read More)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Rising Big Tech stocks help Wall Street claw back half its loss from last week
A rally for Big Tech stocks on Monday helped Wall Street claw back about half its loss from last week.
The S&P 500 rose 29.97, or 0.7%, to 4,487.46, coming off its first losing week in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 87.13 points, or 0.3%, to 34,663.72, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 156.37, or 1.1%, to 13,917.89.
Like last week, some big technology-oriented stocks led the way. Tesla jumped 10.1%, Amazon climbed 3.5% and Meta Platforms rose 3.2%.
Tech stocks were at the head of the line leading the market lower last week as yields climbed. Higher yields hurt all kinds of stocks, but high-growth stocks tend to be among the hardest hit. Yields rose last week after reports showed the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected, which could be adding more fuel to pressures keeping inflation high.
This upcoming week will offer a huge data point for the Federal Reserve, which is weighing whether to keep raising interest rates in its effort to get inflation back to 2%. On Wednesday, the U.S. government will offer the latest monthly update on prices consumers are paying across the economy, and the forecast is they were 3.6% higher in August than a year earlier. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!