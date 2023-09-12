LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Nifty tops 20k at open, Sensex up 250 pts; L&T, ICICI Bank jump

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian markets continue to remain positive at the start on Monday as Sensex and Nifty gained 250 and 100 pts, resp. L&T, ICICI Bank lead the rally, while Adani stocks drag. Bank and IT indices gain at open, FMCG sheds.