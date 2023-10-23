Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started flat but moved to the red on Monday amid weak trends in global markets.
Asian shares were lower on Monday as higher risks of broader conflict in the Middle East clouded market sentiment and bond yields further pressured stocks.
Movement in crude oil prices, global trends, and quarterly earnings will drive the Indian equity markets this week. Notably, the coming trading week is shortened by the Dussehra holiday on October 24.
Crude prices remained volatile amid worries about war in the Middle East and is threatening to add more upward pressure on inflation.
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and its vendors are prepared to invest ₹5,000 crore each, in General Motors India's (GMI) Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, sources told the Business Standard.
Following resolution of dispute between the workers and management of General Motors, Hyundai and its partners are expected to invest a total of ₹10,000 crore in in the automotive plant, it added. The manufacturing facility has the capacity to produce 130,000 units annually. (Read More)
The digital lending industry is anticipating a strong resurgence in business, and can expect as much as 15-20 percent increase during the festive season, The Economic Times reported. The optimism comes as the traditionally buoyant December quarter is likely to see activity in consumer-facing businesses, it added.
The fintech sector is better positioned to cater to increased demand credit this year, on back of stronger and more profitable balance sheets compared to last fiscal, the report said. (Read More)
The Indian government may take "remedial action" if bond yields rise unexpectedly, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, adding that it is "cautious" about the recent rise in yields.
The government will show "progressive improvement" in lowering debt, the person said on condition on anonymity.
Capital expenditure by the federal government has crossed 50% of its budget estimate for FY24 at present, but receipts and expenditure were on track to meet 5.9% fiscal deficit goal, the person said. (Reuters)
Equitas Small Finance Bank's shares have been on an upward trajectory following the release of its Q2 results for 2023 last Thursday. The bank's shares have continued to reach record highs over the past two sessions. Market analysts are optimistic about the stock's potential to sustain its upward momentum, primarily attributed to the bank's notable improvement in CASA (Current Account Savings Account) and consistent growth from one quarter to the next. (Read More)
The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as rising government bond yields and losses in commodity-linked stocks kept equities under pressure, while Indivior shares boosted the midcap index on a lawsuit settlement.
The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was down 0.1% as of 7:08 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.1% higher.
Precious metal miners lost 1.0% after gold prices slipped as U.S. dollar and Treasury yields strengthened. (Reuters)
WomanCart IPO allotment status: WomanCart IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, October 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check the WomanCart IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.
Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. WomanCart IPO listing date is fixed on Friday, October 27. (Read More)
CreditAccess Grameen, a leading microfinance institution, witnessed its shares reaching an all-time high during Monday's trading session, buoyed by stronger-than-expected earnings for the September quarter. The company's Q2FY24 earnings report revealed a remarkable 98.1% surge in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹347 crore, primarily attributed to a substantial increase in net interest income (NII).
During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company's net interest income (NII) rose by 49.6% to reach ₹772 crore, compared to ₹516 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) witnessed a significant year-on-year increase of 68.3%, climbing from ₹334.4 crore to ₹562.6 crore in Q2FY24. (Read More)
Havells reported revenue growth of 6% led by weak sentiment, delayed festival season, pricing revisions led by technology change and price deflation in LED impacting performance across ECD segment (-5.2% YoY) and flat lighting business (-0.5% YoY). Cables and Wires segment and Switchgear segment posted revenue growth of 9.4% and 8.1%, respectively YoY led by higher B2B demand. Lloyd posted strong revenue growth of 18.5% YoY but continued to incur losses. EBITDA and PAT saw growth of 29.6% and 32.4% respectively, YoY. Correction in commodity prices and change in revenue mix led to gross margin expansion of 240bps YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 170bps YoY. Management highlighted that B2B demand has remained strong and is likely to drive revenue growth of Cables & Wires and Switchgear in H2FY24 while recovery across white goods and durables revenues will be seen in H2FY24 as some green shoots visible ahead. Lloyd continues to witness losses as highlighted earlier in our report as the management continues to focus on RAC market share gains and ramp-up in other categories. We remain structurally positive on the stock and believe that its premiumisation strategy, products portfolio across segments, pick up in residential demand, commodity price stability and B2B portfolio sustaining steady demand led by infrastructure/construction. We maintain BUY with a TP of ₹1,545
Ipca Laboratories experienced a significant 7% surge in its share price, reaching a 52-week high during Monday's trading session. The surge was attributed to the company receiving a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing plant in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. This positive development led to a reversal in the share price's three-day losing streak.
On Monday, the share price of Ipca Laboratories commenced trading at an intraday low of ₹960.05 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). (Read More)
Coal India's share price has exhibited a remarkable surge of 36% over the past three months, and analysts suggest that there is still potential for an additional 26% upside for the stock.
ICICI Securities has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Coal India's stock, elevating the target price to ₹395 per share from the earlier ₹325, indicating a potential upside of over 26% from the closing price on Friday.
The company's operating performance during the initial six months of FY24 has remained robust, with a notable 10.5% year-on-year increase in production and an 8.5% rise in offtake during the April-September period of FY24. (Read More)
Gold and crude oil fell with Treasuries while US equity futures rose as fears softened over the weekend that the conflict in the Middle East would escalate. Asian stocks fell for a fourth day, with China one of the worst hit as investor sentiment remains fragile.
Oil slipped below $87 a barrel, while gold fell from a five-month high to around $1,970 an ounce as Israel held off on its ground offensive into Gaza amid efforts to secure the release of more hostages. US futures contracts advanced in Asia after the S&P 500 slid more than 1% Friday. Treasuries fell, paring Friday’s rally. The yen briefly weakened past 150 to the dollar. (Bloomberg)
Toyota Motor is lobbying the government to cut taxes on hybrid vehicles by 21% – one-fifth lower than the current tax rate, Reuters reported citing a company letter. The Japanese auto major is arguing that hybrid cars should receive some policy incentive as they are far less polluting than petrol cars.
The company argues that the difference in taxes on petrol vehicles (48%) and hybrid vehicles (43%) is insufficient given the environmental benefits of the latter. Electric vehicles (EVs) for perspective face 5% tax in India. The government seems keen on promoting EVs, but Toyota is looking to expand the production of hybrid vehicles to meet demand. (Read More)
Vedanta Ltd. may lose its third chief financial officer in as many years just as the mining conglomerate controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal heads into an ambitious restructuring of its businesses, according to people familiar with the matter. (Read More)
The Indian rupee weakened slightly on Monday, tracking losses in other Asian currencies, while near-maturity forward premiums dropped more ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's swap maturity.
The rupee was at 83.1475 to the U.S. dollar at 10:44 am IST, compared to its Friday close of 83.12. Asian currencies dropped amid poor risk appetite and worries over U.S. Treasury yields.
Rupee "remains caught in a zone" where "you should not expect little intraday moves," a forex trader at a private sector bank said.
"Think a quiet week between 83.05-83.25 looks highly probable."
The RBI has regularly intervened to keep the rupee from dropping below the record low of 83.29, and in the process has dampened volatility. The near-term realized volatility on the rupee is at a multi-year low. (Reuters)
Ashutosh Somani on JM Financial Institution views on JSW Steel: Continued out-performance; growth capex on track
BUY INR 830
JSW Steel reported 2Q consol. EBITDA of INR79bn, higher than JMfe of INR73bn. The beat was primarily driven by higher than expected coking coal benefits and significantly improved scale of operations. Standalone EBITDA came in at INR69bn, implying an EBITDA/t of INR12.8k– up INR3k/t QoQ on account of higher scale of operations (+10% volumes) and sharply lower coal cost. BPSL reported an EBITDA of INR7.5bn vs INR7bn in 1Q while JSW coated reported an EBITDA of INR4.1bn vs INR3.9bn. Net debt stood at INR692bn up ~INR24bn QoQ primarily on account of JSW Ispat merger. Key takeaways from the call are a) coking coal cost is expected to increase by <US$30/t in 3QFY24 b) realisation for 3QFY24 will be contingent on sustainability of current raw material price - demand not being a problem c) Post FY25 - capacity to increase from 37mn tons to 50 mn tons through brownfield growth at Vijayanagar, Dolvi and BPSL. JSW continues to aggressively add capacity across facilities – a) Vijaynagar expansion to be completed by FY24 end b) BPSL Phase-II expansion (from 3.5mtpa to 5mtpa) is expected to be completed by FY24. Strong growth pipeline and increased focus on cost efficiency augurs well for the company. Maintain BUY.
Yes Bank shares faced a sell-off following the announcement of its Q2 results for 2023 last Saturday. Although the shares initially opened higher at ₹17.40 per share, they later experienced a decline, reaching an intraday low of ₹16.75 per share during early morning trading on Monday. This downward movement amounted to a 2.50% loss.
Market analysts suggest that the sell-off is a response to the Q2 results, indicating that the private lender's margins and income were under pressure during the July to September 2023 quarter. This reaction underscores the market's sensitivity to the financial performance of Yes Bank and its assessment of the bank's ongoing financial health and stability.
However, they said that Yes Bank's income has come under stress due to rise in cost of funding and maintained that cost of funding has gone up for all Indian banks and Yes Bank is not an exception to it. They said that Yes Bank's fundamentals have been improving quarter after quarter ever since State Bank of India (SBI) took over the management of the then crisis-hit private lender. (Read More)
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw a notable 5% surge in its shares, reaching ₹289.85 in early trade on Monday. However, at 10:00 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 2.15% at ₹282 apiece. The company's recent financial report revealed a significant narrowing of losses in the September quarter. The consolidated net loss stood at ₹54.51 crore, showcasing a marked improvement from the ₹299 crore loss in Q2FY23 and the ₹95 crore loss in Q1FY24.
This positive trend is primarily attributable to a substantial increase in revenue, with the company recording a remarkable 149% year-on-year surge, amounting to ₹760 crore in the September quarter. (Read More)
Parag Desai, the Executive Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, which own the Wagh Bakri tea brand, has passed away aged 49, as per multiple reports. He is survived by wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.
Desai passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on October 22, where he was admitted after suffering a “freak accident" during his morning walk near the Iskon Ambli road on October 15, The Time of India reported quoting sources.
He was on a ventilator for seven days before passing away from multiple health complications on October 22, the report added. (Read More)
The initial public offering (IPO) of IRM Energy Limited received a strong response from investors across all categories. As per the IRM Energy IPO subscription status available on BSE website, the public issue got subscribed 27.05 times. Now, investors and market observers are eagerly awaiting Energy IPO allotment date, which is most likely on Monday or Wednesday, provide the company follows T+3 rule of listing. Meanwhile, grey market has remained steady on IRM Energy IPO. According to marekt observers share of IRM Energy Limited are available at a premium of ₹45 to ₹48 per equity share in grey market today. (Read More)
After the resignation of Uday Kotak as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, international banker Ashok Vaswani, on Saturday, was announced as the next CEO. Unlike experts' prediction of the appointment of an insider in the top leadership role, Kotak Mahindra Bank chose to bring the “Global Indian" back home as its next CEO. Ashok Vaswani hold immense experience in a wide range of field from AI to banking. He has also worked as CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific and Barclays.
Approximately 15 companies will release their September quarter results today. Investors are focused on giants like New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), PNB Housing Finance Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd among the 15.
Here's the list of companies those will report their Q2FY24 numbers today - Alok Industries Ltd, Atishay Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd, N.R.Agarwal Industries Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Poddar Housing And Development Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Unistar Multimedia Ltd, and Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. (Read More)
Deven Mehata, Research Analyst. Choice Broking's morning outlook for today: The market is likely to see a Negative opening as the GIFT Nifty indicates a negative start with -40 points for the broader index.
The charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 19,500, followed by 19,450 and 19,400. If the index advances, 19,575 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 19,650 and 19,700.
The charts indicate that the Bank Nifty may get support at 43,550, followed by 43,500 and 43,400. If the index advances, 43,800 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 43,950 and 44,100.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth ₹456.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased ₹8.53 crore worth of stocks on October 20, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
Global markets closed negative on Friday and hence Indian index may open on the lower side. Nifty is currently trading near to the strong support of 19450 and Bank nifty near the strong support of 43500. Traders can enter a long position with a strict stop loss of 19450 on nifty. If Nifty closes below the mentioned support levels we can witness some more selling pressure. If Nifty bounces it can reach towards the resistance of 19700 levels.
Avdhut Bagkar, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, StoxBox recommends these stocks while going into trade on Monday
Balrampur Chini| Bullish
The stock is witnessing accumulation in the range of 420- 415 since the past 6 sessions, with RIS trading in a tide range close to 50 value. We presume this range will be broken on the upside, pushing the counter towards 435 – 445 levels. Unless the support of 415 is denied, the bias shall prevail on the positive side.
Jindal Stainless Ltd | Bullish
The positive close with above-average volumes signals a confident momentum in play for the stock. With the support of 440, its 50-SMA; the price action may climb towards 500 – 520 levels, its next significant hurdle, as per the daily chart setup. A major move is projected to occur over the 480 level.
Kfin Technologies | Bullish
Post falling for six consecutive sessions, the stock has acquired support near its 50-simple moving average (SMA), implying a potential reversal. The price action appears to be rallying back to the previous high of 480, and may ultimately cross the primary hurdle of 495.
Oil declined, tracking losses in wider equity markets, as Israel held off on its ground invasion of Gaza amid diplomatic efforts to secure the release of more hostages.
Global benchmark Brent dipped below $92 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate traded near $87 after two straight weeks of gains. Israel warned that Iran-backed Hezbollah risked dragging neighboring Lebanon into the war even as it continued fierce air raids on Hamas in Gaza. More than 60,000 people in Israel have been evacuated along the border with Lebanon.
Brent has advanced about 8% since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas on concerns the conflict will drag in other nations including Lebanon, Iran and potentially the US. The Middle East supplies around a third of the world’s crude and the main risks for the market are that Washington ramps up compliance checks on sanctioned Iranian oil and that Tehran disrupts key shipping routes. (BLoomberg)
On October 20, 2023, L&T Finance Holdings, a prominent financial institution, released its Q2 FY24 results, revealing substantial year-on-year (YoY) improvements. The company's revenue surged by 7.07%, while profits soared impressively by 46.42%.
Notably, in comparison to the previous quarter, L&T Finance Holdings sustained its strong performance, achieving a 5.14% growth rate in revenue and a notable 12.09% increase in profits. (Read More)
Indian Railways has recently implemented a system to track the demand for Vande Bharat trains, specifically focusing on passenger demographics including gender and age. This initiative involves monitoring the number of male, female, and transgender passengers traveling on four key routes served by the Vande Bharat trains, namely Mumbai to Shirdi, Goa, and Solapur.
Central Railway's latest data analysis highlights that the majority of passengers traveling on the Mumbai-originating Vande Bharat Express fall within the age group of 31-45 years, closely followed by those aged between 15-30 years. (Read More)
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Uday Kotak resigned as CEO, and Ashok Vaswani was appointed as the new CEO, bringing extensive international banking experience.
ICICI Bank: Reported a strong 35.8% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter, with significant growth in net interest income.
JSW Steel: Recorded a substantial net profit for the September quarter, marking a turnaround from the previous year's loss, with notable growth in revenue from operations.
Ambuja Cements/ACC: Adani Group secured a favorable $3.5 billion debt refinance deal from foreign lenders, facilitating repayment of debts from the Ambuja Cements and ACC acquisition.
IDBI Bank: Achieved a robust net profit growth of 59.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, with a notable quarter-on-quarter increase as well.
L&T Finance: Reported a significant 46% increase in consolidated profit for the September quarter, with a notable rise in net interest margin.
One97 Communications (Paytm): Recorded substantial revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, although the company posted a lower net loss compared to the previous year.
RBL Bank: Noted a remarkable 46% year-on-year increase in net profits for the July-September quarter, with significant growth in net interest income and overall revenue.
Godrej Properties: Faced a penalty from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for not adhering to environmental safety regulations during a construction project in New Delhi.
Central Bank of India: Showed an impressive 90% rise in net profit for the September quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, attributed to strong core income growth and a reduction in bad loans. (Read More)
Shares of Foxconn, fell 3.4 percent in early trade on Monday, October 23, the most it has moved downwards in over three months, following reports that the Chinese government has initiated probes against the company, Bloomberg reported.
A Taiwanese firm, Foxconn is known domestically as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in China. It is the largest assembler of Apple's iPhone worldwide, producing millions of units from its Zhengzhou facility, also known as iPhone city. (Read More)
IDBI Bank displayed strong financial performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), with a recorded net profit of ₹1,323.3 crore. This figure represents a significant 59.8% increase from the profit of ₹828.1 crore reported in the year-ago period. The unaudited standalone financial results, declared by the public sector lender on October 21, reflect this substantial growth.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit exhibited a notable 8% increase, reaching ₹1,224.2 crore in Q1FY24.
Moreover, the bank's net interest income (NII) experienced a commendable 12% surge, amounting to ₹3,066.5 crore in the second quarter of FY24, compared to ₹2,738.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. (Read More)
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has fined a Godrej Properties subsidiary ₹5 lakh for not following environmental safety rules during construction in New Delhi, PTI reported.
In a statement on Saturday, Godrej Properties said that its subsidiary, Godrej Vestamark LLP, was served this penalty on October 16 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957.
The violation by the subsidiary pertains to not complying with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order from April 10, 2015, and the Ministry of Environment and Forests Guidelines from 2010 regarding safety measures during their New Delhi project's construction. (Read More)
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, ICICI Bank demonstrated substantial growth, with its standalone net profit climbing by 35.8% year-on-year (YoY) to reach ₹10,261 crore. This notable increase is in comparison to the ₹7,557.84 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Furthermore, the bank's net interest income (NII) witnessed a significant YoY upsurge of 23.8%, reaching ₹18,308 crore during the July-September quarter, as compared to ₹14,787 crore in the same period the previous year. Notably, ICICI Bank's net interest margin for Q2FY24 was reported at 4.53%. (Read More)
Digital payments firm Paytm experienced robust growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as evidenced by its consolidated revenue from operations, which reached ₹2,519 crore. This figure marks a substantial 32% increase from the ₹1,914 crore reported in the same period the previous year.
Despite this growth, the company still recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹292 crore during the quarter, representing a significant 49% reduction from the ₹572 crore loss reported in the corresponding period of FY23. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] Bajaj Holdings: Buy at ₹7055, target ₹7400, stop loss ₹6940;
2] MTAR Technologies: Buy at ₹2732, target ₹2890, stop loss ₹2670; and
3] New India Assurance: Buy at ₹149, target ₹160, stop loss ₹146. (Read More)
The Adani group on Friday said it has clinched a $3.5 billion debt refinance deal from a consortium including at least 10 foreign lenders to repay the debts that were taken last year by the group’s promoters to fund the $6.6 billion acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.
The refinancing deal, whose terms are more favourable than the original acquisition loan, has a maturity of up to three years.
An Adani group special purpose vehicle called Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd will avail the refinance amount. (Read More)
Analysts expect the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to open higher on Monday, potentially outperforming benchmark indices, driven by the banking regulator’s approval of the managing director and chief executive candidate and quarterly earnings that met analysts’ expectations.
Friday’s delivery-to-traded volume at 72.13% was the highest since 14 July (83.59%). This was accompanied by the active futures contract’s outstanding positions reducing by 17%, a sign of bears closing out short positions in anticipation of a significant development. (Read More)
Wall Street racked up more losses Friday to close out its worst week in a month.
The S&P 500 fell 1.3% for a fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 286 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.5%.
The stock market has been struggling under the weight of the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly topped 5% late Thursday for the first time since 2007, according to Tradeweb. High yields make borrowing more expensive for everyone, and they slow the economy while dragging on prices for stocks and other investments.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was hanging within a hair of 5% early Friday morning, before later easing back to 4.91%. It’s been generally catching up to the Federal Reserve’s main interest rate, which is already above 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001.
The Fed has raised its overnight interest rate at a furious pace in hopes of suffocating high inflation, which has come down from its peak last summer. But a rise in oil prices is threatening to add more upward pressure. Crude prices remained volatile amid worries about war in the Middle East. (AP)
