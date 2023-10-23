Sensex Today| Share Market Live Updates: PSU Bank, IT drag Sensex by 300 pts; Wipro, TCS shed

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 01:58 PM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market sheds around 0.5% amidst global negative cues. M&M, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance shine, while Wipro, NTPC and TCS drag. Almost all sectors shed with PSU Bank, Metal and IT sectors shedding the most.