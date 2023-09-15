Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FIIs took a breather off its selling spell and shifted gears on Thursday after domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record-high peaks on positive macroeconomic data. The DIIs were net sellers and offloaded ₹50 crore in Indian stocks today.
The ECB raised its key interest rate to an all-time record-high level on Thursday and signalled this will likely be its final move in a more-than-a-year-long fight against stubbornly high inflation. The decision raised the benchmark deposit rate to 4%, up drastically from minus 0.5% just a little more than a year ago and the highest since the euro was established in 1999.
One report from the US said that shoppers spent more at retailers last month than economists expected. Such spending has been a linchpin for the economy, but it could also encourage retailers to keep trying to raise prices further.
Strong tailwinds make it the right time to list Yatra Online, says CEO
As online travel agency Yatra Online Ltd’s IPO will open for subscriptions this Friday, its co-founder and CEO, Dhruv Shringi, in an exclusive conversation with Mint, said there are strong tailwinds behind the business, and this is the right time to list. The company plans to use ₹150 crore from the IPO proceeds for strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth, while ₹392 crore could be used for investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and organic growth initiatives.
The company’s IPO will be priced at ₹135-142 per share. Mint earlier reported that this is a big reduction from the shares it issued to a promoter THCL Travel Holding Cyprus Ltd. last year. (Read More)
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Cipla, Tata Motors, L&T, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Sugar Companies, Paper Companies, and Strides Pharma
Reliance Industries faces gas dispute challenge, Cipla stake sale in jeopardy, Tata Motors plans separate EV sales network, L&T brings AATV to India, Axis Finance appeals Zee Entertainment merger, LIC sells 2% of Sun Pharma, Vedanta appoints new CEO, exemption sought for sugar packaging, paper manufacturers' revenue to decline, Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic HIV treatment. (Read More)
Angel One outlook on Currency: Euro falls post the ECB policy, committee hints at fewer rate hikes
Heena Naik, Research Analyst, Currency, Angel One Ltd: Euro falls post the ECB policy, committee hints at fewer rate hikes
The ECB has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points after the Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data.
According to the policy statement, the inflation has continued to decline but is still expected to remain high for too long.The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation returns to its 2 percent medium-term target in a timely manner.
The September ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the Euro Area see average inflation at 5.6% in 2023, 3.2% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.This is an upward revision for 2023 and 2024 and a downward revision for 2025.The upward revision for 2023 and 2024 mainly reflects a higher path for energy prices.
Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target.
The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.
Post the policy release, the Euro currency took a hit and dived south as markets now speculate that the committee is likely done with tightening policy. There could be a long pause in ECB rate hikes for the coming months with plausible rate cuts in the second half of 2024.
SAT doubts if Sebi will conclude probe into Goenka case on time
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has raised concerns about the credibility of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding the time taken to complete investigations, particularly in relation to Zee promoter Punit Goenka’s case.
“Your credibility to complete investigations within a stipulated period is not there," said the SAT bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala. “There is no certainty that these eight months won’t be extended…Past record of Sebi is that they have always extended it. This has happened in several cases. The recent one being the Adani-Hindenburg case." (Read More)
Maruti rejigs small car play amid SUV boom
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which dominates India’s small car segment, is urging dealers to stock up on hatchbacks, as the country’s largest carmaker anticipates a positive impact from its expanding sport utility vehicles (SUVs) portfolio.
The move comes amid muted demand for hatchbacks, which has led to ballooning inventory and tied-up working capital at small car dealerships, two people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. Simultaneously, it has also started streamlining production of small cars, as supply chain challenges, which had hindered production of its feature-rich SUVs, are gradually easing, they added. (Read More)
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] BHEL: Buy at ₹129.90, target ₹140, stop loss ₹127;
2] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹43.95, target ₹50, stop loss ₹42; and
3] VIP Industries: Buy at ₹693.40, target ₹730, stop loss ₹682. (Read More)
EbixCash's IPO filing doesn't disclose an adverse court order
EbixCash Ltd, payment services company that plans to go public, is yet to disclose in its draft share sale documents an adverse arbitration order passed by a Singapore court in June that could cost it ₹100-200 crore.
The firm, a unit of Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc., received the markets regulator’s approval for a ₹6,000 crore IPO in April.
EbixCash purchased gift card provider ITZCash in 2017 and rebranded it to Ebix Payment Services (EPS), which now forms a big chunk of its business. Vyoman Tradelink Ltd—the original promoter of ITZCash—continues to hold a 20% stake in the business and took Ebix to an arbitration court in 2019 over its failure to make some earn-out payments. (Read More)
Tata Motors Plans Exclusive EV Dealerships in India and Possibly Exports
Tata Motors Ltd. is designing new dealerships tailored to electric vehicles in India as part of efforts to expand its lead in the rapidly growing segment.
“We felt the need to create a different brand philosophy and personality for EVs," said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of the company’s passenger vehicle and electric mobility business. “We will start going for exclusive EV dealerships in the coming quarters."
Tata will initially set up a handful of retail stores for electric models under the Tata.ev brand, launched in August, Chandra said at a roundtable with journalists in New Delhi. It is also finalizing an international strategy, which may include exporting battery-powered cars, he said, without naming specific markets. (BLoomberg)
Govt moves HC against order in RIL gas dispute
The Centre on Thursday filed a petition challenging a Delhi high court order in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) regarding a gas dispute in the Krishna Godavari Basin.
The court has asked RIL to file a response, a counsel aware of the matter said. A division bench of the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the matter on 12 February.
The dispute began in 2013, when state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) Ltd wrote to the director general of hydrocarbons, alleging there was evidence of ‘lateral continuity’ of gas pools between the Reliance block and the adjacent blocks allocated to ONGC. This meant that the gas pools of the Reliance block and the ONGC blocks appeared to be connected with possible migration of gas between the two blocks. (Read More)
SoftBank's Arm lists at $56.10 apiece in a stellar Nasdaq debut; surges nearly 25% to $65 billion valuation
SoftBank’s Arm Holdings made a decent debut on the Nasdaq Thursday. Chip designer Arm's American Depositary Shares opened at $56.10 apiece compared with the initial public offering price of $51.
After the stellar listing, Arm share price surged 24.68% to close at $63.59 on the first day of the trading, giving the British chip designer a valuation of $65 billion in its return to public markets following a seven-year absence, Reuters reported. (Reuters)
Wall Street climbs, and Dow rises more than 300 points as stocks worldwide rally
Wall Street rose Thursday after a blizzard of reports suggested the U.S. economy is still humming, though inflation may be too.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% for its best day in two weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 331 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%.
Some of the strongest action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields swung up and down several times. While the reports bolstered hopes the U.S. economy will avoid a deep recession, the strength underlying them could also add upward pressure on inflation.
One report said U.S. shoppers spent more at retailers last month than economists expected. Such spending has been a linchpin for the economy, but it could also encourage retailers to keep trying to raise prices further.
The strong spending is a result of a remarkably resilient job market, which has withstood a steep jump in interest rates. A separate report Thursday morning said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, which implies the number of layoffs remains low. (AP)
