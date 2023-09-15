Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty might start at new highs; Gift Nifty in green

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 08:42 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market is expected to start at a new all-time high on Friday as Gift Nifty is in the green. Wall Street closed higher on Thursday amidst positive news on the economic front. Asian markets are mostly trading in the green in the morning session.