Stock Market Updates: Asian equities were largely weak on Monday after China announced a smaller than expected cut in its key lending rates, disappointing markets.
China's central bank trimmed its one-year lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unchanged, less than the projected 15 basis points reduction in both.
Shares swung between gains and losses in Japan and South Korea, and remained lower in Australia, while Chinese stocks on both the mainland and in Hong Kong fell at the open. Contracts for US equities pared earlier advances.
GIFT Nifty was down, indicating a tepid start to Indian indices. On Friday, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 202 points to close at 64,948 points, while the Nifty50 closed 55 points lower at 19,310 points.
On the global front, US markets ended mixed on Friday and US Treasury yields stabilized after a recent surge as investors awaited further interest rate insight from the Federal Reserve next week. European markets retreated on Friday, tracking cautious global sentiment as traders assess the future for monetary policy and fresh concerns about China’s real estate sector. On the commodity front, oil prices rose more than 1% on Friday on signs of slowing US output.
Asia-Pacific markets are mixed on Monday as China has cut one of its main benchmark lending rates for the second time this year, in a bid to revive economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Considering the overall sentiment displayed by global markets and taking cues from GIFT Nifty, domestic markets are expected to open marginally positive today. Looking ahead today, our focus would be on listing Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries.
In the previous truncated week, Nifty closed on an indecision note while consolidating in 229 points trading range for the week on relatively lower volume. The zone of 19300-19245 holds a crucial support zone following the conjecture of multiple supports like the previous gap area, key moving averages on the daily and higher timeframes, and the build-up of put open interest at the strikes of 19300. The index is anticipated to attract bullish strength provided the zone remains intact on a closing basis.
Supp: 19300-19245-19190
Res: 19370-19465-19520
Tata Sons is in discussions with multiple startups as the conglomerate seeks technical know-how for its £4 billion ($5.1 billion) UK battery plant, where it aims to start mass production in 2026, Bloomberg has reported.
“If you look at the startups that are working in this space, they are at the forefront of technology," Tata Motors Group Chief Financial Officer P.B. Balaji said in an interview in Mumbai. “It’s a melange of opportunities. We are speaking to a host of them," he said.
The collaborations for the battery plant, capable of supplying cells for at least 500,000 vehicles a year, could range from a joint venture and sharing of knowledge to experimentation and licensing agreements, Balaji said.
The NIFTY-50 has formed a doji candle near the support levels with loss of around 55 points with lower highs from last two sessions.
On the higher side the immediate resistance is placed at 19,505, followed by 19,600 which would act breakout levels for the sustained positive trend.
On the downside if we breach 19,200 there could be sharp selloff in midcaps and smallcaps which are outperforming in the corrective action.
Highest call OI at 19,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,300 for the weekly expiry.
The demerged subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Jio Financial Services (JFSL), will list on Indian stock exchanges on 21 August. After a special pre-open call auction session on 20 July, Jio Financial Services' share price was set at ₹261.85 apiece on the NSE. According to market observers, Jio Financial Services GMP or grey market premium today is currently between ₹50 and ₹54, translating to a market cap of over ₹2 lakh crore. They predict that the stock will open at between ₹315 and ₹325.
A clutch of companies that eroded billions in shareholder wealth since their public listing has seen an exodus of retail shareholders, a Mint analysis of exchange data showed.
At least 2.2 million retail shareholders, 73 large foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and 22 mutual funds sold shares of 12 large companies, including Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd), since their initial public offerings. The companies have seen combined investor losses of $80 billion during the period. (Read full story here)
IDBI Bank, Jio Financial Services, Axis Bank, Adani Ports are among stocks to be in focus in today's trade.
Manappuram Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are in the F&O ban list for 21 August.
Asian equity markets were subdued as investors were disappointed after China announced a smaller than expected cut in its key lending rates.
China's central bank trimmed its one-year lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unchanged, less than the projected 15 basis points reduction in both. Many analysts were expecting a big reduction to the mortgage reference rate to revive credit demand and shore up the ailing property sector.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3% to a fresh low for the year, adding to a 3.9% dive last week. US equity futures were marginally higher.
On Friday, the S&P 500 had ended nearly flat as investors looked to next week's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Mega-cap technology-related growth stocks dipped, with Alphabet down 1.9% and Tesla falling 1.7%, as investors fretted that interest rates could stay higher for longer. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted the biggest weekly decline of the three major indices, losing 2.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had added 25.83 points, or 0.1%.
