Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; Jio Financial to list today

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 09:10 AM IST

Share Market LIVE updates: India's benchmark indices were largely flat in pre-open following mixed cues from Asian markets after China disappointed with a smaller than expected cut in its key lending rates. Investors now await central banks' annual gathering in Jackson Hole for policy cues