Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty closed flat on Wednesday dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macroeconomic numbers in India and US.
FIIs continued their selling streak on Wednesday as domestic benchmark indices settled flat. The DIIs were net buyers again and invested ₹1,323 crore during the session.
Data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed that the US economy expanded 2.1% in the second quarter, slower than a preliminary estimate of 2.4%.
Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries Ltd is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday. The IPO of Aeroflex Industries, the manufacturer of metallic flexible flow solution products, received strong investor response during its subscription period from August 22 to August 24. Aeroflex Industries IPO raised ₹351 crore from the initial share sale. The current trends in the grey market indicate a strong listing for Aeroflex Industries shares on BSE and NSE.
Top stocks in focus today:
- HPCL/IOL: Govt to bear cost of promised price decrease on cooking gas cylinders.
- Aeroflex Industries: IPO set for strong listing.
- Zomato: SoftBank sells 1.17% stake.
- Sula Vineyards: Verlinvest Asia to divest 12.56% ownership.
- Rail Vikas Nigam: Lowest bidder for Maharashtra Metro Rail projects.
- Hindustan Aeronautics: In talks with Indian entities to manufacture defence transport aircraft.
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Entities offload shares worth ₹268 crore.
- BHEL/NTPC: BHEL secures contract from NTPC.
- LT Foods/KRBL/Chamanlal Setia Exports: Govt permits non-basmati white rice exports.
- Natco Pharma: Invests $2 million in ISCA Inc. (Read More)
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is set to hear the IDBI bank's plea against Zee Entertainment related to insolvency proceedings on Thursday.
"Learned Counsel for Appellant prays for and is allowed a week’s time to file the Additional Affidavit," said the NCLAT bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra, reported PTI. (Read More)
India's billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's family secretly invested millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque" Mauritius funds, reported the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCR) in its latest article.
These funds “obscured" the involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family. Notably, the allies of the Adani family may have spent years discreetly investing in Adani Group's own companies in the stock market during its rise in India, reported The Guardian referring to offshore financial records. (Read More)
Amid central government's push to make a manufacturing hub for the world, its financial incentive plan to boost local production is receiving good response. Till now, some of the world's biggest firms like Dell Technologies Inc. , HP Inc. and Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group, have applied for the scheme.
Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s $2.1 billion financial incentive plan — a bid to boost local production of technology hardware such as laptops, personal computers, tablets and servers — has received an overwhelming industry response, Tech Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Wednesday. (Read More)
Four entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC firm Spandana Sphoorty Financial for ₹268 crore through open market transactions.
Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI, Valiant India Opportunities, Valiant Mauritius Partners and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore were the entities that sold the shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial on the BSE.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, they offloaded a total of 35 lakh shares of Spandana in four tranches.
The shares were sold in the price range of ₹765-765.38 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹267.78 crore. (PTI)
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced on August 30th that the government will cover the expense of the anticipated ₹200 reduction in the cost of household cooking gas cylinders, thereby alleviating the oil marketing companies from an anticipated loss of ₹7,500 crore.
In a pre-Raksha Bandhan gesture aimed at women, the Union Cabinet took a step on Tuesday to reduce the price of a 14.2-kilogram LPG cooking gas cylinder by 200 rupees. This move was prompted by increasing criticism of the government's management of escalating inflation. (Read More)
On August 30th, SoftBank Vision Growth Fund executed a transaction in which they sold a 1.17 percent ownership stake in the food delivery company Zomato. This deal, as reported by Reuters using exchange data, held an approximate value of ₹947 crore (equivalent to $114.7 million).
As an entity within Japan's SoftBank Group, this venture capital entity successfully sold 100 million shares at a price of 94.7 rupees each through bulk transactions, as detailed in the report.
Notably, based on information from the National Stock Exchange, the entities that acquired shares of Zomato encompass the International Monetary Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Invesco Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance. (Read More)
Embraer Defense & Security is in talks with five Indian entities, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Tata group, to manufacture defence transport aircraft in India, a top executive at the Brazilian plane maker said. The company hopes to finalize and announce its partner by the end of this year.
“It is important to say we are watching a lot what those big players are doing here in India; we are learning from them; and we are in touch with them as well. We are talking to four or five companies to discuss the MTA (Medium Transport Aircraft) programme, and these companies are from both the government and private sector," João Bosco da Costa Junior, president and chief executive, Embraer Defense & Security, said in an interview. (Read More)
Stocks ended modestly higher Wednesday, extending Wall Street's recent winning streak to its fourth day in a row and chipping away more of the market's losses this month.
After a choppy day of trading, the S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher. The benchmark index remains down 1.6% for August, with one trading day left in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%.
Wall Street's focus this week remains a broad mix of data that investors hope will paint a clearer picture of where the economy is headed and whether the Federal Reserve has enough reason to hold off on further interest rate hikes.
A survey of private-sector employers in the U.S. showed that hiring cooled more than expected by economists. The report reinforces the latest government data on job openings from Tuesday, which also showed that hiring is cooling somewhat.
The U.S. downgraded its economic growth estimate for the second quarter to an annual rate of 2.1% from 2.4%. Economists had forecast that the gross domestic product, or GDP, assessment would remain unchanged though it still marks a slight increase from growth of 2% during the first quarter. (AP)
