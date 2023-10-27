Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indices bounced back on Friday after six sessions of drag with all sectors turning green. Heavyweight indices like IT, Bank, Finance, Metal, and Realty led the rally.
Asian shares tracked Wall Street futures higher on Friday as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.
Oil prices rose on Friday, regaining ground after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as concerns of a wider Middle East conflict eased while the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, showed signs of weakening demand.
Indices snap 6-day losing streak to end a per cent higher; Sensex and Nifty gain 600 and 200 pts, respectively, with all sectors ending higher
India's blue-chip stocks rose on Friday after logging losses for the past six sessions, after U.S. treasury yields retreated following weaker-than-expected inflation data, easing some rate-related worries.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 190 pts up to reclaim the 19,000 mark to end at 19,047, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 635 points to close at 63,782. However, both the indices lost around 2.5% this week. All the 15 major sectors logged gains.
Cipla, Coal India, Axis Bank, and Maruti Suzuki jumped around 3% each. Nestle India and HCL Tech also gained more than 2% in today's session. ITC and Dr. Reddy's dropped marginally in today's trading.
All sectoral indices logging in gains as IT, PSU Bank, Metal, Finance, Realty and Media jumping more than a per cent each.
Japan's Nikkei share average recovered after suffering its worst drop in three weeks in the previous session, with chip-related stocks leading the recovery.
The Nikkei rose 1.27% and the broader Topix ended 1.37% higher. For the week, however, the Nikkei lost 0.86%, while the Topix edged down 0.04%.
Chinese stocks advanced for a fourth session after data showed profits at industrial firms extended gains in September while policy measures helped sentiment.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1% at close. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both finished roughly 2% higher. For the week, the CSI 300 was up 1.5%, while the Hang Seng added 1.3%.
European shares edged down as a drop in shares of British lender NatWest following a downbeat forecast overshadowed gains in energy stocks.
The UK's FTSE 100 slipped as NatWest Group's annual profit downgrade weighed on the banking index, although strong performances in commodity-linked stocks capped further downside.
Sensex Today Live: Indian mango exports reach new heights, surging 19 per cent to USA in 2023-24
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has accomplished a remarkable feat by boosting Indian mango exports to the USA by 19 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24.
Efforts of the Indian agricultural sector, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA, have resulted in a substantial growth in mango exports during the first five months of the current fiscal year, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The export figures show that India exported mangoes worth a staggering USD 47.98 million from April to August 2023.
This impressive performance marks a 19 per cent increase compared to the previous year, where mango exports amounted to USD 40.33 million during the same period. (ANI)
Sensex Today: Realty index shines as it jumps more than 2% with almost all stocks trading in the green
Oil Pushes Higher as US Strikes in Syria Raise Mideast Tensions
- Oil advanced as the US conducted strikes on two Iran-linked facilities in Syria, reanimating investor concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spark a wider conflict and disrupt crude supplies.
Global benchmark Brent rose above $90 a barrel to pare a weekly loss. The US carried out the strikes in response to attacks on American troops, after the Pentagon had announced the deployment of extra military personnel to the region. Iran, meanwhile, held army drills and said the US won’t be unaffected if the conflict widens.
Oil has been roiled since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, initially surging on fears of a wider conflict but then paring those gains as the war remained contained and concerns surfaced about the scope for weaker physical demand. The US strikes, believed to be the first offensive action by Washington since Oct. 7, and indications that Israel will launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will keep tensions high in a region that accounts for about a third of global crude supply. (Bloomberg
Sensex Today Live: China's Huawei reports modest revenue growth for first three quarters
China's Huawei Technologies saw a slight uptick in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, with the company citing growth in its digital power and cloud businesses as well as the growing competitiveness of its vehicle components unit.
Huawei posted revenues of 456.6 billion yuan ($62.4 billion)for the first three quarters of the year, up 2.4% from a year earlier.
In contrast to the modest rise in revenue, profit rose 177.8% in the period to 73.05 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.
The rise in profit stemmed from payments related to Huawei's sale of its Honor smartphone unit in November 2020, along with management and sales strategy improvements, a company spokesperson said. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Canara Bank shares soar 8% to 52-week high on impressive Q2 numbers
Canara Bank shares have demonstrated a consecutive upward trend, soaring by nearly 8% to achieve a new 52-week high of ₹387.80 per share. At 1:30 PM, the stock was trading with a 6.52% gain at ₹382.75.
This notable surge in the share price is attributed to the impressive September quarter results released by the bank on Thursday after market hours. The state-owned bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹3,606 crore in Q2 FY24, marking a substantial 42.81% surge compared to the net profit of ₹2,525 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit jumps over 80 per cent to ₹3,717 crore
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a whopping 80.3 per cent increase in net profit at ₹3,716.5 crore in July-September quarter driven by better sales, softening commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,061.5 crore in the second quarter of FY23, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.
During the quarter under review, the company registered net sales of ₹35,535.1 crore, against ₹28,543.50 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, owing to higher sales volume and product mix, it said.
The company sold 5,52,055 vehicles during the quarter as compared to 5,17,395 units in the second quarter of last year. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Cipla Q2FY results 2023: Net profit rises 45% YoY, total income rises 15%
Cipla, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, announced its second-quarter results for the financial year 2023. The company's board of directors reviewed and approved the unaudited financial results for the July to September 2023 quarter during its board meeting held on Friday.
In the July to September 2023 quarter, Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,155.37 crore, reflecting a 45% year-on-year increase compared to its Q2FY23 net profit of ₹797.41 crore. In the April to June 2023 quarter, Cipla had reported a net profit of ₹998.07 crore. Consequently, the pharmaceutical major has exhibited growth in net profit both sequentially and on a yearly basis. (Read More)
Adani Energy Solutions commissions 2500 MW green evacuation 400 kV system in Tamil Nadu: Exchange Filing
Key Highlights from the filing:
- Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) has commissioned a new green evacuation transmission project in Tamil Nadu state.
- The project includes the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1000 MVA Karur Pooling Station, along with its associated transmission Line In & Line Out (LILO) of the 400 kV D/C Pugalur - Pugalur (HVDC) transmission line.
- The project will play a significant role in developing the national transmission infrastructure for the evacuation of wind energy in the Karur-Tiruppur region of Tamil Nadu.
- Industrial, commercial, and residential consumers will benefit from increased access to reliable and clean energy
Sensex Today: HFCL introduces indigenous 5G FWA CPE solution to revolutionize last-mile broadband connectivity
HFCL Limited (HFCL), a technology enterprise and integrated, communications product and solution provider, has launched India’s first indigenous 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) solution.
Key Highlights:
- HFCL has indigenously designed and developed first ‘Made-in-India’ 5G FWA CPE portfolio to meet the growing demand for seamless high-speed internet connectivity for homes and enterprises
- Range of Indoor and Outdoor 5G FWA CPEs across multiple frequency bands that are ideal for telcos to address last-mile connectivity in urban and rural markets across India and global markets
- AI-integrated mobile app offers easy installation and zero-touch provisioning for quick deployment
Sensex Today Live: Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹1,929 crore; revenue growth at 25% YoY
Bajaj Finserv announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,929 crore for the second quarter of FY24, showcasing a notable 24% increase from ₹1,557 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Furthermore, the company's consolidated revenue in Q2FY24 surged by 25.1% to ₹26,023 crore from ₹20,803 crore, year-on-year.
“Against the backdrop of upbeat macro-economic conditions during the quarter. our companies have continued their strong operating performance," Bajaj Finserv said in a release. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Nayara Energy exports drop 22% as domestic consumption rises
Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, on Friday said its petroleum product exports dropped by 22 per cent in the first nine months of 2023 as domestic consumption rose.
Nayara, which operates a 20 million tonne a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat and a network of over 6,450 petrol pumps, exported 4.57 million tonne of petroleum products including jet fuel, gasoil (diesel) and gasoline (petrol) between January-September 2023 as compared to 5.88 million tonne in January-September 2022, the firm said in a statement.
This was primarily because of larger consumption at home. The company is catering to the domestic market through institutional business, sales to other oil companies and through its own retail chain. (PTI)
Sensex Today: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Blue Jet IPO fully booked on day 3, subscribed 1.77 times so far
The ongoing Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has seen a subscription of 1.77 times on day 3 as of now. The IPO commenced on Wednesday, October 25, and is scheduled to conclude today (Friday, October 27). The price band for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has been set within the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2.
In terms of share reservation, the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has allocated a maximum of 50% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), a minimum of 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and at least 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Mint Explainer: What is behind the surge in onion prices
Following tomatoes, onion prices have surged, particularly in the national capital region. In August, to curb escalating prices, which rose in response to growing demand and delayed output and arrivals, the Union government offered onions at subsidized rates and imposed a 40% export duty on them. But despite these measures, onion prices are soaring once again. Let’s delve into the reasons. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Shriram Finance shares record new all-time high after Q2 earnings
Shriram Finance, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC), witnessed a significant 12.9% surge in its stock price, reaching a new all-time high of ₹2,029.7 per share during Friday's trading session, driven by its impressive performance in Q2FY24.
According to its quarterly report released on Thursday, the NBFC disclosed a consolidated net profit of ₹1,792 crore, indicating a 13% increase compared to ₹1,578.56 crore in Q2 FY23.
Furthermore, the company's net interest income in Q2 FY24 amounted to ₹4,969.39 crore, marking an 18.80% year-on-year growth propelled by robust loan expansion. Additionally, the net interest margin expanded to 8.9% in Q2 FY24, reflecting a 67-basis point increase compared to the same period in the previous year. (Read More)
Sensex Today: India market regulator's instant settlement plan faces foreign investor pushback -Reuters sources
India's plan to allow the settlement of equity market trades within the same day is facing pushback from offshore investors who fear it will lead to a fragmented system and add to the cost of trading, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The concerns were raised in a meeting earlier this month, the people told Reuters, and have not been previously reported.
India transitioned to T 1 settlement, where trades are settled within a day, in January. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) now plans to allow instant settlement by October next year as an option running alongside T 1 settlement.
"Having two different settlement cycles risk fragmenting the liquidity of the market and may also increase systemic risk due to more failed trades," said Eugenie Shen, managing director at Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), a lobbyist for offshore investors. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live: Shanthala FMCG Products IPO: Issue opens for bidding; check GMP, subscription status, other key things to know
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd has initiated the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on October 27. Interested investors can participate in the public issue of the FMCG products distribution company until October 31, Tuesday.
Notably, Shanthala FMCG Products IPO is categorized as an SME issue and is being offered at a fixed price. The company intends to list its shares on the NSE SME platform. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Westlife Foodworld plunges over 6 pc after Q2 net profit falls
Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd plunged more than 6 per cent on Friday a day after the company reported a 29.05 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹22.37 crore for the second quarter.
Westlife Foodworld's subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants is the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India.
The stock of the company tumbled 6.22 per cent to ₹827.95 apiece on the NSE.
On the BSE, shares of Westlife Foodworld declined 5.93 per cent to ₹827.25 per piece.
Sensex Today: Shareholders approve appointment of Ambani scions Akash, Isha and Anant on board of Reliance Industries: Company filing
Sensex Today Live: Rushil Decor preferential issue: Price announced at 14% premium to raise ₹124.74 crore
Rushil Decor Ltd's board of directors has set the preferential issue price at ₹297 per equity share, as determined during the company's board meeting on Thursday. Notably, this price represents a premium of approximately 14% over Rushil Decor's current share price, which is approximately ₹342 per share on the NSE. The small-cap company has made plans to raise ₹124.74 crore through the issuance of preferential shares. (Read More)
Sensex Noon Update: Indices bounce back on Friday after six sessions of losses as Sensex trades 650 pts higher and Nify 200 pts; SBI, RIL, HCL Tech and Infosys lead the charts
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Tokyo stocks end higher
Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street as investors shifted focus to Japanese corporate earnings reports.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.27 percent, or 389.91 points, to end at 30,991.69, while the broader Topix index jumped 1.37 percent, or 30.40 points, at 2,254.65. (AFP)
Sensex Today Live: Suzlon share price jumps over 4% on order win for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green
During the Friday session, Suzlon's share price experienced a 4.5% surge following the company's procurement of an order from Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd for their 3 MW series turbines, totaling 50.4 MW. The day's trading for Suzlon commenced at ₹31.99 per share on BSE, reaching an intraday high of ₹32.90 and a low of ₹31.90. Currently, Suzlon's share price is hovering around its 9-year high levels.
As per the company's exchange filing, Suzlon intends to install sixteen wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product, featuring a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project, situated in Gujarat's Dwarka area, is scheduled for commissioning in 2025. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: JM Financial views on Shriram Finance 2QFY24 Result Update: Healthy Quarter
Sameer Bhise of JM Financial recommendations on Shriram Finance 2QFY24 Result Update | Healthy Quarter
BUY INR 2,130
Shriram Finance (SFL) reported a strong AUM growth of +4.9% QoQ to INR 2.02trn led by healthy disbursements of INR 346bn (+13.6% QoQ, 34% YoY). NII came in at INR 48.2bn (+8.5% QoQ) beating our estimate by +5.4% which was driven by margins expansion of +60bps QoQ on the back of strong growth in high-yield unsecured products. Higher other income and lower opex growth led to a PPoP of INR 34.8bn (+16.3% QoQ, +7.5% JMFe). Credit costs stood at INR 11.3bn (2.3% of AUM vs 1.9% QoQ) led to an inline PAT of INR 16.8bn (+28% QoQ). Asset quality improved sequentially with Gross stage 3/ Net stage 3 at 5.79%/2.72% (-24bps QoQ both) respectively. PCR on stage.3 improved +55bps QoQ at 53.1%. Shriram Housing also reported a healthy overall performance leading to a PAT of INR 482mn (+42% YoY, +5.7% QoQ) as the AUM growth also remained strong at +13% QoQ. We believe the current valuations offer favourable risk-reward as the growth momentum has started picking up especially from the unsecured high-yielding piece and the asset quality of the company also now remains intact. The stock trades inexpensive valuations of 8.1x P/E and 1.2x P/BV on FY25e. We value SFL at 1.4x/9.6x FY25e P/BV and P/E and maintain BUY with a TP of INR 2,130.
Sensex Today: Indian company that makes EV battery materials to build its first US plant in North Carolina
An Indian company that produces a key ingredient for long-range batteries in electric vehicles said Thursday it would build its first U.S. plant in southeastern North Carolina, creating hundreds of jobs.
Executives at Epsilon Advanced Materials Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced the planned $650 million facility in Brunswick County that starting in 2026 would make synthetic graphite anode material necessary for batteries that power EVs and other energy storage systems. When fully operational by 2031, the facility will generate 50,000 tons (45,359 metric tonnes) of the product annually. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Dixon Technologies share price rises over 3% after Q2
Dixon Technologies witnessed a more than 3% surge in its share price during morning trade on BSE on Friday, October 27, following the release of its July-September quarter (Q2) earnings. The Dixon Tech share price opened at ₹5,458.05, exceeding the previous day's close of ₹5,341.10, and subsequently climbed 3.2% to reach the intraday high of ₹5,513.35 during the ongoing trading session. However, the stock later moderated its gains and was trading 1.56% higher at ₹5,424.20 around 10 am on BSE.
After market hours on October 26, Dixon Tech reported a standalone profit of ₹57.25 crore in Q2FY24, down 2.7 per cent against a profit of ₹58.82 crore in the same quarter last year. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: RBI has not cancelled licence of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank
A document doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank is fake and the regulator has not issued any such instruction, an official said on Friday condition of anonymity.
The Mumbai-based cooperative bank has 109 branches, 18 of which provide service seven days a week; the bank also has 113 ATMs, as per its website.
Sensex Today Live: RIL share price climbs ahead of its Q2 earning announcement scheduled to be announced today
Sensex Today Live: Indian banks offer incentives to lift digital currency transactions - sources
Indian banks are offering incentives for conducting transactions using the central bank digital currency, the e-rupee, nudged by the Reserve Bank of India to boost volumes, three sources said.
The incentives range from cash-backs to reward points, similar to those offered by the banks on credit and debit cards, they said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. The RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The RBI started a pilot program for the e-rupee in December and is targeting a million transactions daily by year-end. But retail transactions are still tracking below the target, averaging around 25,000 a day, prompting the central bank's push, the first of the three sources told Reuters. (Reuters)
Sensex Today: WomanCart IPO listing: WomanCart share price debuts at 36% premium at ₹117 on NSE SME
The WomanCart IPO made a favorable debut on NSE SME, with shares listed at ₹117 per share, marking a 36% increase over the issue price of ₹86. Subsequently, the WomanCart share price was locked in a 5% upper circuit, trading at ₹122.85 apiece at 10:12 IST.
The WomanCart Limited IPO was open for subscription from Monday, October 16, and closed on Wednesday, October 18. The IPO's price band was set at ₹86. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: PSU Bank shines as it jumps more than 3% with all stocks trading in the green
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Demand at India bond sale to provide direction to yields
Indian government bond yields were marginally lower on Friday tracking U.S. peers, while market participants awaited fresh supply through a weekly debt auction.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.3481% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending at 7.3667% in the previous session.
New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion)through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes a new three-year paper as well as the liquid 14-year bond.
Traders eye strong demand for the three-year note but expect the cutoff yield to be around that for the benchmark three-year note. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live: NTPC shines in today's session as it jumps 2% and leads the stock charts
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Colgate Palmolive share price rises after Q2 results
Colgate Palmolive's share price saw a rise of over 1% in early trade on Friday following the release of its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2023-2024. The company's share price surged by 1.29% to reach ₹2,058.85 on the BSE.
In its financial report, Colgate Palmolive (India) disclosed a consolidated net profit of ₹340.05 crore for the second quarter of FY24, reflecting a substantial 22.31% growth from ₹278.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Moreover, the company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 escalated by 6.09% to ₹1,462.38 crore from ₹1,378.37 crore, year-on-year. However, the company experienced muted volume growth for the quarter, which fell below the expectations of most analysts. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Geojit Financial Services views on today's Market: Shorting in the FPI overweight segments like banking and IT have contributed significantly to the sharp market correction
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: After six continuous days of losses triggered by the elevated bond yields in the US and tensions in West Asia, the market appears to be oversold. Shorting in the FPI overweight segments like banking and IT have contributed significantly to the sharp market correction.
The US economy’s resilience is surprising. The Q3 GDP growth at 4.9% means the Fed will continue to be hawkish and the likely ‘higher for longer’ interest rate regime is negative from the stock market perspective.
On the positive side, valuations in India, which were high, have now turned fair and in sectors like banking valuations are attractive. This is the time for cherry picking for long-term investors. History tells us that corrections triggered by geopolitical events were opportunities to buy.
Sensex Today Live: Punjab National Bank shares gain over 3.3% as net profit rises 327% in Q2
Punjab National Bank's shares saw a 3.36% rise to reach ₹72.20 each in early trade on Friday following the release of its impressive performance for the September quarter (Q2FY24). The state-run lender surpassed analyst estimates, achieving a 20% year-on-year and 4.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹9,923 crore in Q2FY24. Additionally, the net interest margin (Domestic) improved to 3.24% from 3.11% in Q2FY23 and 3.21% in Q1FY24.
Furthermore, the bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, reached ₹6,216 crore, exhibiting an 11.67% growth compared to the same quarter of the previous year when it stood at ₹5,567 crore.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Asia Shares Rise as Tech Fuels Cautious Optimism
Asian equities advanced amid cautious optimism that solid post-market US tech earnings are set to spur a rebound on Wall Street.
Shares traded higher in Hong Kong, while Australian, Japanese and South Korean stocks were also in the green. Mainland Chinese shares fluctuated after data on industrial companies’ profit showed growth, though slightly softer than in the prior period.
Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 climbed in the Asian session after the underlying benchmark fell 1.9% on Thursday. Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp. both gained in after-trading hours after the tech-heavy index hit its lowest since May. The advance in US futures points to an early rebound when trading begins on Wall Street after the S&P 500 came to the brink of closing in correction territory. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today: Indices jumps half a per cent with Sensex gaining 300 pts and Nifty 100 pts at start; IT stocks shine
Sensex Today Live: Pre-market comment by Choice Broking: Nifty is maintaining a bearish trajectory, targeting 18,400 in line with correction wave C
Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst, Choice Broking: The Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open slightly higher today, with GIFT Nifty trends indicating a gain of 25 points.
On October 26, the bearish trend on Dalal Street continued for the sixth consecutive session, primarily due to rising US bond yields and the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel. Most indices were down by over 1%, although the small-cap index did see a smart recovery but still closed lower.
According to the daily chart, Nifty is maintaining a bearish trajectory, targeting 18,400 in line with correction wave C. The immediate resistance is at 18,650. However, if the price closes above 19,000, a bounce towards 19,200 could be anticipated. For Bank Nifty, the immediate support is near 42,000 and 41,900, while on the flip side, 42,600 and 42,800 act as immediate resistance levels.
In a scenario where clear trends are lacking in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty, it is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and adopt a more selective, stock-specific approach to their investments.
Sensex Today: Sensex gains around 500 pts at the start of the preopen session; RIL to be in focus as it is set to announce its quarterly earnings
Sensex Today Live: Dividend stock: Oberoi Realty to declare interim dividend today
The board of directors of Oberoi Realty Ltd is set to evaluate and approve an interim dividend proposal in its board meeting today. The company has already notified the Indian stock market about this proposal. Oberoi Realty shared its board meeting update with the exchanges, confirming that the discussion on the interim dividend proposal will take place on 27 October 2023. Consequently, the performance of Oberoi Realty stocks is anticipated to draw significant attention from market investors and observers during Friday's trading activities. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Q2 Results today: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, others to announce Q2 earnings
Investors appear to be on edge this Friday due to a number of significant Q2 results, despite the ongoing uncertainty that dominates the markets. Some of the major the major players to announce their Q2 Results today are Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and Union Bank Of India. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Oil Set for Weekly Drop as Wider Bearishness Offsets War Jitters
Oil headed for a weekly drop as bearishness in financial markets and dollar strength outweighed fears the Israel-Hamas war will escalate and jeopardize supply from the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate edged higher on Friday to near $84 a barrel, but was down around 6% for the week. Global benchmark Brent traded close to $88. Iran’s foreign minister said the US won’t escape unaffected if the conflict widens, after Washington said Tehran was ultimately to blame for a spate of drone attacks on American forces. Israel said it had killed the deputy head of intelligence of Hamas.
The Middle East war premium in oil futures is masking a slump in prices of physical barrels, suggesting demand is weakening. Global stocks markets have also fallen, while a gauge of the dollar is near the highest since November, increasing the price of commodities for most buyers. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Asian Paints’ net up 54% despite flat revenue growth
India’s largest paints company Asian Paints Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,205.4 crore for the September quarter, up 54% from ₹782.7 crore a year ago, despite flat revenue growth.
Its revenue rose a mere 0.3% to ₹8,478.57 crore during the quarter under review, primarily due to sluggish demand, a delayed festive season as well as erratic monsoon rains.
“Erratic monsoon impacted market sentiment potentially leading to deferment of sale to October given the late Diwali this year. Growth in automotive and refinish business was decent. In contrast, our general industrial coatings business sustained its double-digit growth trajectory," said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive, Asian Paints. “Operational, formulation and sourcing efficiencies coupled with moderating raw material prices benefitted our margins in Q2 resulted in strong profit growth." (Read More)
Sensex Today: Stocks to Watch: Canara Bank, Shriram Fin, Colgate Palmolive, Indus Towers, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Aditya Birla AMC, Westlife Foodworld, Indian Bank, Vodafone Indea, and PTC India
- Canara Bank: Reported a 43% growth in net profit to ₹3,606 crore and a 19.8% rise in net interest income to ₹8,903 crore in Q2 FY24.
- Shriram Finance: Witnessed a 19.7% year-on-year increase in assets under management (AUM) to ₹2.03 trillion, with slow growth in farm equipment loans and rapid growth in personal loans.
- Colgate Palmolive: Noted a 22.31% increase in net profit at ₹340.05 crore and a 6.09% rise in sales in the second quarter.
- Indus Towers: Engaged in discussions with Vodafone Idea to create a repayment plan for the telco's dues and received some pending dues from Vi during the quarter.
- Adani Enterprises: Seeking to raise up to $4 billion to develop low-cost green hydrogen manufacturing plants and in talks with domestic and international banks for fundraising.
- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Withdrawal of insolvency plea allowed by NCLT as the outstanding amount has been paid by the sugar manufacturer.
- Aditya Birla AMC: Reported a 7% decline in net profit to ₹178 crore despite an 8% rise in revenue from operations to ₹335 crore.
- Westlife Foodworld: Experienced a 29.05% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹22.37 crore for the second quarter due to challenging market conditions.
- Indian Bank: Approved a ₹4,000 crore raise through Qualified Institutional Placements and recorded a 62% growth in net profit to ₹1,988 crore for the July-September 2023 quarter.
- Vodafone Idea: Widened losses to ₹8,737 crore for the September quarter, with revenue slightly increasing to ₹10,716 crore.
- PTC India: Selling its entire equity stake in PTC Energy to ONGC for an enterprise value of ₹2,021 crore. ONGC emerged as the successful bidder with a cash bid of ₹925 crore. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Amazon Q3 Results: Retail giant beats earnings estimates as revenue rises 13%
Amazon.com Inc. beat third quarter revenue estimates led by rising sales in its retail unit and significant cost cutting.
Amazon’s revenue in the third quarter rose 13% to $143.1 billion as compared to average analysts expectations of $141.41 billion. Net income rose to $9.9 billion in the third quarter from $2.87 billion, a year earlier, Reuters reported.
The company forecast current-quarter revenue in the range of $160 billion and $167 billion. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Rallis India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.41% YOY
Rallis India, a prominent player in the agricultural industry, unveiled its Q2 FY24 results on 25th October 2023. The company experienced a 12.53% decline in its topline in comparison to the corresponding quarter last year. Despite this, there was a notable 15.41% year-on-year increase in profit, highlighting the company's effective management strategies.
Moreover, compared to the preceding quarter, Rallis India achieved a 6.39% growth in revenue and a substantial 30.16% surge in profit. These figures suggest a promising and favorable trajectory in the company's financial performance. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 43% to ₹3,606 crore, NII up 20% YoY; Asset quality improves
Canara Bank disclosed its fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) results on Thursday, October 26, revealing a significant 43% surge in net profit, amounting to ₹3,606 crore, in contrast to ₹2,525 crore during the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NIIs), representing the variance between interest earned and interest expended, escalated by 19.8% to ₹8,903 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, as opposed to ₹7,433.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Indus Towers in talks with Vi for ‘time-bound plan’ to repay dues
Indus Towers, the world’s largest telecom tower provider, is in discussions with Vodafone Idea to create a ‘time-bound’ plan for the repayment of the telco's dues, even as it has received some pending dues from Vi during the quarter.
“While the customer had some challenges during the quarter, we will receive the monthly payments in October from them. Our expectation is that the monthly payment will continue. We will continue to charge as per the MSA (master services agreement) rates and are currently working with them on creating a robust, time-bound plan to unwind the past dues," Prachur Shah, MD and CEO of Indus Towers said during an earnings call on Thursday, without naming Vodafone Idea. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for intraday trading:
1] Maharashtra Seamless: Buy at ₹681.90, target ₹740, stop loss ₹640;
2] Religare Enterprises: Buy at ₹228.85, target ₹240, stop loss ₹224; and
3] Trent: Buy at ₹2031, target ₹2100, stop loss ₹1980. (Read More)
