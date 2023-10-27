Market Highlights: Indices bounce back as Sensex ends 600 pts higher, Nifty tops 19000; Axis Bank, HCL, SBI shine

1 min read . 27 Oct 2023

Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market bounced back on Friday as Sensex ends 600 pts higher and Nifty around 200 pts. Axis Bank, Maruti, SBI, HCL Tech, Infosys and RIL topped the charts. IT, PSU Bank and Finance indices jumped. IT dragged.