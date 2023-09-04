Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including foreign fund inflow, S&P global services purchasing manager's index (PMI) data, crude oil prices, global cues, and more.
The US job report showed job growth increased at a healthy, but more moderate pace last month. The report supports investors’ hopes that the Fed will hold off on raising interest rates again in its bid to lower inflation.
In the domestic market, FIIs started September on a positive note as domestic markets settled higher after the gross domestic product (GDP) data showed that the Indian economy grew at its quickest pace in a year during the April-June quarter, which could boost foreign fund inflows.
Bajaj Auto's subsidiary gets RBI registration for NBFC business
Bajaj Auto's subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance, has obtained the Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to commence its operations as a non-banking finance company (NBFC). This development was reported in the company's filing on September 1, as per information from MoneyControl.
In the exchange filing, Bajaj Auto said, “We would like to inform you that Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, has received on 31 August 2023 from RBI a Certificate of Registration, bearing No. N-13.02465 dated 29 August 2023 under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to commence/carry on the business of nonbanking financial institution without accepting public deposits, subject to the conditions given in the said certificate." (Read More)
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail in talks to raise $2.5 billion: Report
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures is in advanced talks with global investors to raise around $2.5 billion by the end of September, ahead of a potential stock market listing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Three sources said the target fund raise of $2.5 billion is part of a combined $3.5 billion target the firm has set for itself, a part of which - $1 billion - came from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and was announced last month.
In an emailed statement, Reliance said "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours.", but added "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis." (Read More)
Uday Kotak resigns as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, 3 months ahead of schedule
In a regulatory disclosure, Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that Uday Kotak has officially stepped down from his position as Managing Director & CEO of the bank, effective from September 1, 2023, due to his voluntary resignation, which was duly deliberated by the Bank's Board.
Furthermore, the bank has outlined an interim plan where Dipak Gupta, the Joint Managing Director, will assume the responsibilities of the Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023, pending approval from both the Reserve Bank of India and the bank's members. (Read More)
Wall Street edges higher following data that shows the labor market is cooling
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended Friday with slight gains for stocks, as the market notched its second straight winning week.
The market got a boost early on from a closely watched government report that showed U.S. job growth increased at a healthy, but more moderate pace last month. The report supports investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates again in its bid to lower inflation.
After initially rising as much as 0.8% following the release of the jobs report, the major indexes shed most of their gains and spent the day wavering between small gains and losses.
The S&P 500 finished 0.2% higher. The benchmark index was coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite closed less than 0.1% lower. Still, that slight dip broke its five-day winning streak.
The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August. The job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000, but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with earlier this year. From June through August, the economy added 449,000 jobs, the lowest three-month total in three years.
The report also showed that the unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022, though still low by historical standards. (AP)
