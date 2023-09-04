LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty set to gain at start; Gift Nifty trades in green

3 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market is expected to start on a positive note as Gift Nifty is trading higher. Wall Street ended in the green on Friday after a choppy trading day following US jobs data. Asian markets are showing a mixed sentiment in the morning session.