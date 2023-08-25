Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Members of the central bank’s MPC have reaffirmed their commitment to bring down inflation to the 4% target amid a sudden spike in vegetable prices, minutes of the MPC meeting released on Thursday showed. Earlier this month, MPC unanimously voted to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the third straight meeting.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday morning is highly anticipated. He’ll be speaking at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that has been the site of major policy announcements in the past by the Fed.
FIIs snapped their selling streak on Thursday over lower US bond yields and other positive global cues. The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. The domestic institutional investors DIIs were net buyers again and invested ₹5,797 crore during the session.
BPEA EQT on Thursday sold its entire 26.63% stake in Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies) for ₹7,684 crore to multiple investors through bulk deals, leaving the software services firm without a promoter and the first of its kind to be entirely owned by public investors.
The block deals in the software services firm boosted its stock by around 10% to ₹5,391 on Thursday, with the transactions drawing marquee investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, Capital Group and Kotak Mahindra Group. (Read More)
It is anticipated that Dinesh Khara, the Chairman of SBI, will continue to hold his position for an additional span of 10 months. Although he was appointed in October 2020 and his initial three-year term might conclude, SBI's regulations allow for an extension of his tenure. The bank's guidelines dictate that the chairman must retire at the age of 63, a milestone that Khara will reach in August of the coming year.
As per information from sources cited in a CNBC TV18 report, there are indications that SBI Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari might also see an extension of his role. Although his present term is scheduled to conclude in January 2024, the report suggests the potential for a two-year extension.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹3225, target ₹3340, stop loss ₹3180;
2] Borosil Renewables: Buy at ₹447, target ₹468, stop loss ₹440; and
3] Britannia: Buy at ₹4542, target ₹4750, stop loss ₹4475. (Read More)
Adani Group said cash and profit generated from its sprawling infrastructure business can cover all the debt maturing each year in the coming decade, as billionaire Gautam Adani tries to restore investor confidence days before India’s markets regulator is due to submit findings from a probe into the group’s alleged wrongdoings.
In a credit report released Thursday, the power-to-port conglomerate said its cash flow generated from business operation and balances stood at ₹77,890 crore ($9.4 billion) by the end of March. That provides enough liquidity for the company to cover debts that will mature within a year. (Read More)
Wall Street slumped Thursday, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia, following some mixed reports on the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.3% for its worst loss in three weeks. It nearly wiped out its gain for the week, which had been a bright spot in what's been a rough August.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 373 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.9%.
Stocks sank as Treasury yields stabilized following their tumble a day earlier. High yields in the bond market have been upping the pressure because they make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other risky investments. They may be set to go even higher, depending on what the head of the Federal Reserve says in a speech scheduled for Friday.
Hope had built that the Fed’s latest rate hike in July may prove to be the last of this cycle, after inflation cooled considerably since peaking above 9% last summer. Traders also have made bets for the Fed to begin cutting rates early next year.
But a series of stronger-than-expected reports on the economy has diminished those hopes. That’s why Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday morning is so highly anticipated. He’ll be speaking at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that has ben the site of major policy announcements in the past by the Fed. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!