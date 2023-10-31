Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian shares opened higher but have pared early morning gains and are trading flat. Most of the early gains were supported by an earnings-led rise in key companies and tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.
World oil prices sank Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided and Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas militants in clashes in Gaza.
Global investors are looking forward to key reports on consumer confidence and the U.S. job market. The Federal Reserve announces its next move on interest rates on Wednesday.
Sensex Today Live: Geojit Financial Services views on today's market: Even while remaining cautious investors can slowly accumulate high-quality large caps
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Buy on dips is the strategy that has worked well in this highly volatile market. In spite of multiple crises, risks and uncertainties the market has been bouncing back smartly as evidenced by the 290-point rally in Nifty in the last two days. Globally, stock markets have refused to discount the West Asian crisis aggravating into a global catastrophe impacting markets. Three signals from the market are significant: one, the dollar index is down 0.40 %; two, crude is down 3%; and three, safe haven buying in gold is limited. The takeaway from these market signals is that the market is climbing all walls of worries and a collapse triggered by geopolitical events is unlikely.
But investors have to be cautious since this is the time of war and unexpected events may happen. Even while remaining cautious investors can slowly accumulate high-quality large caps where safety is high. Financials are fairly valued.
Sensex Today: Fine Organic share price drops 3% after Q2; here's why Motilal Oswal downgrades the stock
The share price of Fine Organic experienced a 3% decline in early trading on Tuesday, October 31, following the company's release of its September quarter results. Starting at ₹4,485.05, down from the previous close of ₹4,591.05, the stock subsequently dropped by 2.85% to reach ₹4,460. Around 9:20 am, the stock was trading 2.31% lower at ₹4,485. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services downgraded the stock to sell, citing the stock's high valuation. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Airtel stock comes under pressure ahead of earnings report as it sheds around 0.5%
Sensex Today Live: Direct listing of Indian companies on foreign exchanges at GIFT City to be approved soon: Report
The direct listing of Indian companies on foreign exchanges at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Financial Tech (GIFT) City is getting closer as the official notification regarding the same is to be released very soon, as reported by Moneycontrol
IFSCA chairperson K Rajaraman, speaking to Moneycontrol during the Asia Securities Forum AGM in Mumbai, shared, "It is currently awaiting the PMO approval and could be out anytime soon. Recommendations by the working group, coordinating with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will also be out in 10–15 days. Then, we can make the necessary amendments to enable the procedure by the end of the year, he told Moneycontrol during the event. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: China’s Factory Activity Shrinks, Fueling Calls for More Support
China’s factory activity fell back into contraction in October, while an expansion of the services sector unexpectedly eased, signaling that the economy remains fragile and is in need of support.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slipped to 49.5 this month from 50.2 in September, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. That compares with an estimate of 50.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, declined to 50.6 from 51.7, lower than the forecast of 52. The 50 level separates growth from contraction. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live: Sensex and Nifty open marginally higher on Tuesday with Tata Motors jumping a per cent in early trading
Sensex Today: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens on November 3, price band set at ₹57 to ₹60 per share
ESAF Small Finance Bank has set the price band for its IPO at ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The subscription for the IPO will commence on Friday, November 3, and conclude on Tuesday, November 7. The allocation to anchor investors is slated for Thursday, November 2. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Sensex in green at the start of the preopen session; TVS Motors, Marico, Tata Motors to be in focus in today's session
Sensex Today: Pre-market comment by Choice Broking: Adopting a stock-specific approach is advised for prudent market participation.
Ameya Ranadive CMT CFTe, Research Analyst, Choice Broking: Today, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are anticipated to commence trading on a slightly positive note, as indicated by trends in the GIFT Nifty. Notably, the Nifty exhibited a robust recovery in the preceding session, culminating at its highest level, surpassing the 19100 mark. This surge witnessed a commendable 200-point rebound from its intraday low. A significant support level for the Nifty rests at 18840, coinciding with its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Over the past three days, the Nifty has demonstrated a consistent pattern of attaining higher highs and higher lows, indicative of a subtle shift in market sentiment. This is further substantiated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounding from oversold levels of 27. Looking ahead, the Nifty is bolstered by support zones situated between 18850 and 19000. Should a substantial pullback materialize, there is potential for the index to ascend towards the range of 19300 to 19450 in the forthcoming sessions.
In contrast, the bearish sentiment persists in the Bank Nifty, which continues to trade below its crucial 200-day EMA, currently positioned at 43260. The support level for the Bank Nifty is established at 42150, while resistance is likely to be encountered within the 43500 to 43800 range.
Given the unconfirmed trend, adopting a stock-specific approach is advised for prudent market participation.
Sensex Today Live: Q2 Results today: Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, others to announce Q2 earnings
Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Zee Media Corporation Ltd. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: India rupee eyes Asian peers, equity outflows; BOJ decision awaited
The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Tuesday on an uptick in Asian peers and a pickup in equity outflows, while investors await the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy review.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open around Monday's closing of 83.25 to the U.S. dollar.
It is "of little surprise" that the rupee will barely move at open, a Mumbai-based forex trader at a bank said.
"The BOJ policy is quite important from the overall Asia FX and risk appetite perspective. Having said that, it is a stretch to think the rupee will react much." (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live: Siemens Energy weighs sale of stake in Indian firm to Siemens
Siemens Energy is considering selling a large part of its 24% stake in Indian-listed Siemens Ltd to former parent Siemens AG to shore up its balance sheet, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The stake is currently worth around $3.5 billion and a partial sale would be a quick way for the German maker of wind and gas turbines to strengthen its capital base as talks with Berlin and Siemens over guarantees for performance bonds continue. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Mint Snapview: India's shrinking IT hiring here to stay, drastic change in thinking needed
For India's $245 billion IT industry, 2023 will go down as a watershed year. For the first time in a quarter of a century, the country's top ten IT companies, employing over 2 million professionals, are set to end the current fiscal with fewer employees than they began with.
According to a Mint analysis, for the first time ever, the ten biggest IT services companies, also the largest employers in the sector, ended the first half of the current financial year with substantially reduced workforce. Notable examples include Infosys with a decrease of 14,470 employees, Wipro by 13,863, Cognizant by 9,700, and TCS by 5,810. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Stocks to Watch: TVS Motors, Marico, Tata Motors, Blue Star, BHEL, Vodafone Idea, Triveni Engineering, GMR Airport Infra, P&G Hygiene and Health, and Petronet LNG
- TVS Motor Company: Recorded a 32% surge in net profit at ₹537 crore and a 13% increase in operating revenue at ₹8,145 crore for Q2 FY2023-24.
- Marico Ltd: Reported a 17.3% growth in net profit at ₹360 crore for Q2FY24, but a 17.5% sequential drop. Revenue from operations slightly dipped to ₹2,476 crore.
- Tata Motors: Awarded over ₹766 crore in compensation by an arbitral tribunal for losses incurred due to protests in West Bengal.
- Vodafone Idea Ltd: Expected to finalize funding talks with investors this quarter, with a commitment of ₹2,000 crore from promoters.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL): Inducted Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as Chairman and Managing Director.
- Triveni Engineering & Industries: Witnessed a 98% decline in net profit at ₹29.1 crore for Q2FY24.
- GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL): Reported a reduced net loss of ₹190 crore and a 25% increase in net income at ₹1,607 crore.
- Blue Star Ltd: Posted a 66% rise in net profit at ₹70.77 crore for the second quarter, with a 19.47% revenue increase.
- Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd: Reported a 36.44% increase in profit after tax at ₹210.69 crore for the first quarter, with net sales up by 9.04% to ₹1,135.06 crore.
- Petronet LNG: Approved the setup of a petrochemical plant in Gujarat with an estimated cost of ₹20,685 crore to contribute to the nation's petrochemical hub vision. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Oil Edges Higher After Plunge With Mideast War, Demand in Focus
Oil edged higher after a steep drop spurred by signs that the Israel-Hamas war will remain contained while demand may be softening.
West Texas Intermediate rose toward $83, after losing nearly 4% on Monday to erase all of the gains that followed the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Global benchmark Brent was near $88. The ground invasion of Gaza has yet to spark a wider regional conflict that could risk crude supplies, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a cease-fire.
Crude is wrapping up a turbulent month, with prices rocked by the war and mixed indicators on demand. Both WTI and Brent are on course to cap declines in October as the risk premium triggered by the conflict fades away, with concerns of a global slowdown returning to the fore. Data from Asia on Tuesday highlighted the risks as manufacturing in China fell back into contraction. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today: Honasa Consumer IPO: Mamaearth’s parent raises ₹765.20 crore via anchor investors
On Monday, Honasa Consumer Ltd, renowned for owning popular FMCG brands including Mamaearth and The Derma Co, successfully allocated 2.36 crore equity shares to 49 anchor investors, generating a substantial sum of ₹765.20 crore in anticipation of the company's upcoming IPO.
The equity shares were allotted at the upper price band of ₹324 per share, incorporating a premium of ₹314 per equity share, alongside a face value of ₹10 per share. As per an exchange filing made on Monday, nearly 28 prominent investors were recipients of shares through the anchor book. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Singur land case: Tata Motors wins, entitled to recover ₹ 766 crore from West Bengal
Tata Motors Ltd said it has won an arbitration award of ₹766 crore from the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp. Ltd (WBIDC), the state’s industrial development agency, marking the resolution of a long-standing dispute related to its Singur plant, which was shut in 2008 due to protests against land acquisition.
Tata Motors had plans to manufacture its Nano model, touted to be the world’s cheapest car, at the facility. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Marico Q2 results: Net profit up 17% at ₹360 crore, revenue dips marginally
Marico Ltd released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on October 30. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹360 crore, indicating a significant growth of 17.3% compared to ₹307 crore in the corresponding period last year.
However, there was a sequential decline in net profit by 17.5% from ₹436 crore in the preceding quarter (June 2023 quarter).
In terms of revenue, the company's operations experienced a slight decline, with revenue from operations amounting to ₹2,476 crore, indicating a 0.8% decrease from ₹2,496 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] GSFC: Buy at ₹200.45, target ₹212, stop loss ₹195;
2] HBL Power: Buy at ₹290.65, target ₹307, stop loss ₹283; and
3] Hindustan Copper: Buy at ₹143.50, target ₹152, stop loss ₹139. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: TVS Motor Q2 Results: Net profit up 32% at ₹537 crore, revenue rises 13%
TVS Motor Company reported a notable surge in its quarterly results for September 2023. According to the recent stock regulatory filing, the company's net profit for Q2 FY2023-24 marked a substantial 32% increase, reaching ₹537 crore, compared to ₹408 crore during the same period in FY 2022-23.
Moreover, the firm observed a commendable 13% growth in operating revenue, which amounted to ₹8,145 crore for the September quarter of FY 2023-24, as opposed to ₹7,219 crore in Q2 of the preceding year.
Additionally, TVS Motor Company's operating EBITDA experienced a significant upturn, rising by 22% to ₹900 crore in the second quarter of FY2023-24, surpassing the EBITDA of ₹737 crore recorded in Q2 FY 2022-23. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Wall Street recovers some losses after falling 10% below its summertime high
Wall Street clawed back some of its sharp recent losses Monday, ahead of a week that could se e more big swings in financial markets.
Investors are looking forward to key reports on consumer confidence and the U.S. job market. The Federal Reserve announces its next move on interest rates Wednesday.
The S&P 500 rose 49.45 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,166.82. It was the first trading after the benchmark index dropped more than 10% below its high point for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 511.37, or 1.6%, to 32,928.96 points. The Nasdaq composite rose 146.47, or 1.2%, to 12,789.48.
More than 3 out of 4 companies in the S&P 500 have been reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected, according to FactSet. With roughly half the reports in, S&P 500 companies appear on track to deliver profit growth for the first time in a year. (AP)
