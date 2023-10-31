Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; TaMo shines; Airtel drags

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market has turned flat on Tuesday as indices pare early gains. Dr Reddy's and Tata Motors shine, while Airtel and Britannia shed. IT index sheds; PSU Bank and Realty indices gain in early trading.