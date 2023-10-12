LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to have stable start; Gift Nifty trades in green

7 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market is expected to turn cautiously optimistic as Gift Nifty trades in green on Thursday. Investors will keep an eye on quarterly earnings. Wall Street ended higher after Fed minutes and Asian markets are mostly up in the morning session.