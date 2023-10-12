Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors across the global markets were cautious amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in the Middle East. However, analysts expect little effect on the overall market if the turmoil remains contained.
US stocks rose on Wednesday after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, which revealed that all Fed policymakers had agreed that the central bank should proceed carefully on rate decisions and incoming data would help determine whether another hike was needed in coming months.
FIIs continued selling on Wednesday, October 11 but the selling intensity has declined on easing US bond yields and softer crude oil prices.
Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said that it anticipates a favourable demand scenario for the road logistics sector in FY2024, aided by stable domestic consumption and investment demand.
It said the industry's revenue growth is pegged at 6-9 per cent in FY2024 on an elevated base of FY2023, driven primarily by demand from varied segments like e-commerce, FMCG, retail, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.
"ICRA expects the outlook for the sector to remain stable," it said.
According to ICRA, downside risks to the estimates remain from any material tapering of demand due to elevated inflation and interest rates and global supply-demand shifts impacting the Indian economic scenario. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India is well placed to contribute towards strengthening and diversifying supply chains.
Speaking at the launch of 'Partnership for Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement' on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, Sitharaman said India is undertaking some of the most robust climate actions through its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
This includes an ambitious programme for a transition to clean energy and the RISE partnership is completely in sync with India's domestic policy of prioritising Clean Energy. (PTI)
Infosys Ltd, the second-largest software services exporter, is scheduled to reveal its Q2 FY24 earnings today, October 12. Analysts anticipate a modest quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth of approximately 1.7%, while net profit is projected to rise by 8% sequentially. The operating margin is expected to remain stable, primarily due to a weak topline growth and the absence of a wage hike in this quarter. Market observers will be closely watching the company's management commentary on deal pipelines and the progress in implementing recently secured contracts.
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q2FY24), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT services company, disclosed a substantial 8.7% year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching ₹11,342 crore. This marks a noteworthy increase from the ₹10,431 crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit also exhibited growth, rising by 2.4%. Nevertheless, TCS shares closed at ₹3,610.20 each on the BSE, showing a marginal 0.52% decline.
Additionally, TCS reported consolidated revenue from operations amounting to ₹59,692 crores for the quarter ending in September, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of nearly 8% compared to ₹55,309 crores in Q2FY23. However, the sequential growth was more moderate, increasing by 0.5% from ₹59,381 crores in the previous quarter, Q1FY24. (Read More)
Aditya Birla Group’s flagship, Grasim Industries Ltd, announced that it will be holding a board meeting on Monday to consider a proposal to raise funds.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of Grasim Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 16 October 2023," it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. “To consider the proposal for raising of the fund by way of equity shares or other securities through a rights issue, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required." (Read More)
JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Jaisinghpura North Block iron ore mine in Karnataka.
JSW Steel has received a communication from the Karnataka government in this regard, the company informed the exchanges.
"The Company has been declared as a preferred bidder vide communication dated October 11, 2023, received from the Office of the Director, Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Karnataka, for Jaisinghpura North Block, in the Auction held on August 2, 2023," the filing said.
The highest final offer price by the company to become a "Preferred Bidder" is 150.3 per cent of the value of the mineral dispatched. The projected iron ore resource is 17.66 in MMT (metric million tonnes). (PTI)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] Hero Motocorp: Buy at ₹3100, target ₹3250, stop loss ₹3060;
2] Exide Industries: Buy at ₹263, target ₹277, stop loss ₹259; and
3] Minda Corp: Buy at ₹344, target ₹362, stop loss ₹338. (Read More)
Suzlon Energy share price will be in focus on Thursday after the company’s board of directors approved the conversion of 16.2 lakh partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up equity shares.
“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11th October 2023, approved conversion of 16,20,352 partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2.00 each with Re 1.00 paid-up in to fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2.00 each with ₹2.00 paid-up on receipt of First and Final Call aggregating to ₹40,50,880," Suzlon Energy said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. (Read More)
Indian insolvent airline Go First has received an expression of interest from Jindal Power Ltd, two banking sources and two people aware of the development told Reuters.
An expression of interest is the first step in the bidding process and may not result in a financial bid.
"Jindal Power was the sole successful applicant whose expression of interest was accepted by banks," said a banker with a state-run bank that has exposure to Go First. (Read More)
U.S. stocks drifted higher in a quiet day of trading Wednesday as yields were mixed in the bond market, which has been the main driver of Wall Street’s moves recently.
The S&P 500 rose 18.71, or 0.4%, to 4,376.95 for its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 65.57 points, or 0.2%, to 33,804.87, and the Nasdaq composite gained 96.83, or 0.7%, to 13,659.68. All three indexes moved between small gains and losses through the day.
Wall Street has been mostly struggling since the summer as longer-term yields shoot higher in the bond market, weighing on prices for all kinds of investments. Some relief has come this week, and yields have eased after officials at the Federal Reserve suggested they may be done raising their main overnight interest rate.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.56% from 4.66% late Tuesday and from more than 4.80% last week, when it reached its highest level since 2007. Besides hurting prices for investments, high yields have jacked up rates for mortgages and other loans, which saps momentum from the economy. (AP)
