For the second session in a row, FIIs sold shares of Indian companies for ₹82.96 crore on Monday. On the other hand, for the second straight day, DIIs bought shares for ₹934.87 crore.
The Nifty ended the previous session at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37%, while the Sensex concluded the session with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78.
Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. said, “It is a healthy correction as it would help in easing the overbought condition and we expect Nifty to respect the 19300-19500 zone during this phase. Traders should focus on managing their existing trades and accumulating quality stocks on dips. We feel the performance of the banking pack would play a critical role ahead."
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lift interest rates on Wednesday, but the central bank's statements will be scrutinized for clues on possible additional increases later in 2023.
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] M&M Finance: Buy at ₹321, target ₹335, stop loss ₹316;
2] Hero MotoCorp: Buy at ₹3134, target ₹3250, stop loss ₹3100; and
3] GRSE: Buy at ₹608, target ₹640, stop loss ₹600.
Share Market Live: HDFC AMC delivers strong Q1FY24 performance: Robust revenue growth and 52% increase in profit after tax
HDFC AMC exhibited robust financial performance during Q1FY24. The company witnessed a notable increase in revenue, attributed to effective expense management, leading to a significant rise in profit after tax. The core Asset Management (AM) business also delivered strong results, with operating profit growing by 11%.
As of March 31, 2023, HDFC AMC's Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) amounted to ₹4,857 billion. This impressive figure accounts for a substantial 12.1% market share in the Indian asset management industry, reflecting the company's significant presence and influence.
The company's AUM is well-diversified across various asset classes. Equity-oriented funds make up 12.1% of the total AUM, while debt funds constitute 13.2%, and liquid funds account for 13.7%. This balanced product mix allows HDFC AMC to cater to different investor preferences and risk appetites, contributing to its overall success in the market. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Tata Steel Q1 highlight: PAT falls, consolidated revenues reach ₹59,490 crores
In the reported quarter, Tata Steel achieved consolidated revenues of ₹59,490 crores. The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) amounted to ₹6,122 crores, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10%. However, the Profit after Tax was ₹525 crores, which was impacted by a non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the buy-in transaction at British Steel Pension Scheme. This transaction successfully helped derisk Tata Steel UK.
During the same quarter, the company made significant investments in capital expenditure, amounting to ₹4,089 crores. The focus of these investments was on crucial projects, including the expansion of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Kalinganagar and the establishment of a 0.75 MTPA Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) mill in Punjab. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson, TVS Motors, JSW Steel, SAIL, HDFC AMC, SpiceJet, Delhivery, and Eron International Media
Top stocks in focus today:
1. Reliance Industries partners with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty Trust to develop data centers in India.
2. Tata Steel reports consolidated revenues of ?59,490 crores for the quarter.
3. Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models for faulty steering tie rods.
4. Samvardhana Motherson acquires German polymer parts maker Dr Schneider's business.
5. TVS Motor Co. posts net profit of ?468 crore, up 46% from last year.
6. PMO initiates discussions on potential imposition of countervailing duty on stainless steel.
7. HDFC AMC's Q1FY24 revenue increases by 10% to Rs.5,745 crore.
8. SpiceJet's MD directed to appear in court for a hearing on 5 September.
9. Go First attempts to settle dispute with Delhivery.
10. Eros International Media faces scrutiny from Ministry of Corporate Affairs over fund siphoning allegations. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Settling Delhivery issues out of court, Go First informs NCLT
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has postponed the hearing of the case filed by logistics company Delhivery Ltd against Go Airlines Ltd (operating as Go First) to the third week of August. The decision to defer the case comes in light of the information provided by Go First's counsels, who informed the court about ongoing settlement discussions outside of the court.
Earlier, in June, the NCLT had accepted Delhivery's plea, in which the logistics company accused Go First of knowingly accepting payments despite being aware of the airline's intention to file for voluntary insolvency with the tribunal. The case will now resume in August, giving both parties more time to explore the possibility of reaching a resolution through settlement talks. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: Govt initiates review of CVD imposition on stainless steel
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has initiated discussions on the potential imposition of countervailing duty (CVD) on stainless steel, raising hopes within the industry that such an action will curb cheap imports from China and support small and medium producers in India, two people familiar with the development said.
The PMO has started talks with the industry and the ministries of steel and commerce, the people said, requesting anonymity. “The PMO has sought details on the impact of not implementing CVD on local producers," one of the two people said. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Motherson acquires German polymer parts maker Dr Schneider for €118 million
In its second international acquisition this month, Samvardhana Motherson International, an auto parts maker, announced on Monday its plan to acquire the business of German high-end polymer parts maker, Dr Schneider, at an enterprise value of €118 million. This strategic move aims to bolster Motherson's presence in the interior polymers sector, enabling the company to offer a wider range of premium lighting panels and air vents. Earlier this month, Motherson also successfully acquired Honda's Yachiyo sunroof business.
The acquisition aligns with promoter Vivek Chaand Sehgal's growth strategy, which focuses on seizing aggressive inorganic acquisition opportunities. To date, the company has already completed over two dozen domestic and international business acquisitions, further cementing its position in the market. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Reliance Industries to acquire 33% stake in Brookfield-Digital Realty data centre venture
In a recent joint statement, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) revealed its collaboration with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Digital Realty Trust Inc. to establish special purpose vehicles (SPVs) focused on developing data centers in India. Under this three-way venture, RIL will hold a significant 33.33% stake in the SPVs.
Furthermore, the statement mentioned that RIL will also become part of a previously announced joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure. In this arrangement, RIL will hold an equal stake, solidifying its position in the partnership. It is worth noting that Digital Realty is a well-established provider of cloud and data center solutions. (Read More)
Share Market Live: US stocks rise on Monday as Dow extends winning streak
Wall Street stocks advanced Monday ahead of major earnings and central bank announcements as the Dow won its 11th-straight gain.
The ascent of the blue chip index has bolstered hopes that the stock market rally of 2023 could be extended as the advance broadens beyond technology companies.
"US stocks are catching a modest bid here as optimism grows that the Fed won't remain hawkish and will likely signal they will deliver one more hike and potentially pause for a long time," said Oanda's Edward Moya.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5 percent at 35,411.24 as the index touched a fresh 15-month peak during the trading.
The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,554.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 14,058.87. (AFP)
