Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: India's benchmark indices took a breather from their downward spiral and edged up in early trading with gains in banks and financials. This is following a more than 2% drop during the week.
Meanwhile, Indian government bonds will be included in JPMorgan's widely tracked emerging market debt index from June 2024, the Wall Street bank said on Friday.
Fed tone around maintaining the current interest rate spooked investors across the globe. Moreover, a report showed fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. Such a solid labor market helps calm worries about a possible recession. But it may also give U.S. households fuel to keep spending and companies to try to raise prices further and keep upward pressure on inflation.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited has commenced its subscription process today. Investors can bid for shares in this public offering until September 26, 2023. The south Indian jeweler has set the IPO price band for Manoj Vaibhav Gems at ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share. The company intends to raise ₹270.20 crore through its public issue, with ₹60.20 crore allocated for the offer for sale (OFS) route. (Read More)
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The Fed’s hawkish pause message has created a global risk-averse sentiment in global equity markets. The spike in the dollar index to 105.52 and the US 10-year bond yield shooting up to a 16-year high of 4.5 % are negative for equity markets, particularly emerging markets. The FIIs have reversed their ‘Buy India strategy’ which they have been following in the last 3 months with selling to the tune of ₹16934 crores in September through 21st.
Countering this negative trend is the hugely positive news of JP Morgan including India in the Emerging Market Bond Index with a weightage of 10% from June 2024 onwards. This will reduce bond yields and the consequent decline in the cost of borrowing will boost the bottom line of companies.
In the near term, FIIs may press further selling in response to rising US bond yields. If this happens, it will open up opportunities for investors to buy quality large-caps, particularly banking stocks which will benefit a lot from the bond inclusion.
Concerned about the decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) ahead of next year’s national elections, government officials met with alternative investment funds, startup founders and fund managers last week to identify and iron out operational challenges impeding capital inflows into India, people present in these meetings said.
During the meeting with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) officials, industry participants highlighted tax authorities’ reluctance to understand the valuation and revenue mismatch in high-growth startups. “Authorities are questioning founders on how they are able to justify their lofty valuations with low revenues and often suspect there is a tax theft," said a person who was present at the meeting. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Vedanta Ltd board approves raising ₹2,500 crore via NCDs
Vedanta Ltd board on Thursday approved the rasing of ₹2,500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of Committee of Directors of the company, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"The Committee of Directors on Thursday, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 2,50,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1,00,000 each aggregating upto ₹2,500 crore in one or more tranche(s)," the filing said. (PTI)
The share price of ICICI Bank is expected to attract attention on Friday, September 22, due to recent developments. On September 21, the bank announced that it had entered into an agreement to invest approximately ₹5 crore in Quantum CorpHealth.
This investment is set to be completed by the end of October 2023, and it involves a cash consideration of nearly ₹4,99,95,000 for acquiring a 9.99 percent shareholding in Quantum CorpHealth Private Limited. Investors and market participants may closely monitor ICICI Bank's share price in response to this strategic investment. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Wipro appoints Aparna Iyer as CFO, Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal steps down
Indian IT services firm Wipro on Thursday said that Aparna C Iyer will replace Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal as the company's chief financial officer (CFO).
Iyer will report to chief executive officer and managing director Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro executive board, the company said in a regulatory filing. Dalal is stepping down as CFO to explore other career opportunities, the statement said.
In a meeting on Thursday, the company's board of directors approved Iyer's appointment which will be effective 22 September. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: JSW Steel firm Caretta Minerals to sell assets to West Virginia Properties for USD 24 mn
Caretta Minerals LLC, an asset of JSW Steel in the US, has entered into an agreement to sell its plant and equipment for a consideration of USD 24 million to West Virginia Properties.
The deal also includes the sale of property of Caretta Minerals LLC and mineral rights to West Virginia Properties, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
"Caretta Minerals LLC has entered into an agreement on 20 September 2023 for selling its property, plant and equipment and mineral rights to West Virginia Properties for a consideration of USD 24 million as operating the mines is not economically viable in the absence of coal mining lease and plant lease," the filing said. (PTI)
Samhi Hotels shares are scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE during a special pre-open session at approximately 9:45 AM. They will subsequently become available for trading from 10:00 AM onwards during Friday's trading session.
Market experts have noted that the Samhi Hotels IPO did not generate significant enthusiasm from investors. The movement of this stock post-listing is expected to be influenced largely by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Additionally, the prevailing market sentiment is not particularly positive. Therefore, market experts anticipate that Samhi Hotels shares may have a "par listing," indicating a listing price that closely aligns with the issue price.
Nirma to buy 75% of Glenmark Life Sciences, Samhi Hotels and Zaggle to debut at bourses, Wipro appoints new CFO, ICICI Lombard CEO resigns, HDFC AMC gets RBI approval to raise stake in private lenders, IndiGo signs codeshare partnership with British Airways, cigarette demand expected to rise, Vedanta to raise ₹2,500 crore through non-convertible debentures, JSW Steel sells US assets, Adani Energy Solutions wins contracts for smart meters. (Read More)
Makarand M Joshi, Founder MMJC & Associates (A corporate compliance firm): SEBI is spearheading GOI drive of giving push for fund raise via listed debt. It is a subject of national priority.
Though details are yet not released, it seems SEBI has done its bit to listen to corporates and relax some requirements. Now it is a turn of Finmin to come out with more initiatives to incentivise debt securities listing for these large corporates.
One major concern of corporates was to incentives them for doing corporate debt listing as there is cost arbitrage between normal banking channel borrowing and debt listing. Real incentivisation can happen only through FINMIN and GOI
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] Larsen & Turbo or LT: Buy at ₹2899, target ₹3030, stop loss ₹2840;
2] Cummins India: Buy at ₹1745, target ₹1800, stop loss ₹1710; and
3] Data Patterns: Buy at ₹2095, target ₹2200, stop loss ₹2050. (Read More)
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is poised to mark its debut on Dalal Street as its shares are set to be listed on the Indian stock market exchanges, BSE and NSE, today.
The company's initial public offering (IPO) commenced on September 14 and concluded on September 18. The listing of Zaggle shares is anticipated to be modest on Friday, with analysts predicting a listing price approximately 5-7% higher than the issue price. (Read More)
India’s largest airline IndiGo has signed a codeshare partnership with UK flag carrier British Airways
InterGlobe Aviation-promoted IndiGo currently has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, American Airlines, and Air France.
Under a codeshare agreement, airlines agree to sell seats in each other's flights in order to provide their respective customers a wider network. (Read More)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Thursday said its Managing Director and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta has resigned after serving the company for 14 years to pursue a career opportunity outside the country.
The board has taken note of the resignation of Dasgupta, it said in a regulatory filing.
"Dasgupta shall be officiating his responsibilities till his last working date, which shall be intimated in due course of time. The company is in the process of filling up the resultant vacancy," it said.
He tendered his resignation vide letter dated September 21, to pursue a career opportunity outside the country. (PTI)
JPMorgan said it will include Indian government bonds in its widely tracked emerging market debt index. This inclusion is likely to prompt billions of dollars of inflows into the world's fifth-largest economy.
India's local bonds will be included in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index and the index suite, benchmarked by about $236 billion in global funds according to JPMorgan. (Read More)
Wall Street fell sharply Thursday in an ugly day for stocks worldwide on expectations that U.S. interest rates will stay high well into next year.
The S&P 500 lost 1.6% for its worst day since March. That followed a drop of 0.9% from Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it may cut interest rates next year by just half of what it had earlier predicted. The Fed has already hiked its main interest rate to levels unseen since 2001, which helps slow inflation but at the cost of hurting investment prices.
High-growth stocks are typically among the hardest hit by high rates, and Big Tech stocks took the brunt of the pain for a second straight day. The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.8% as Amazon fell 4.4%, Nvidia dropped 2.9% and Telsa lost 2.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 370 points, or 1.1%.
Stock prices tend to fall when rates rise because stocks are riskier investments. Why stomach the chance of their big swings when Treasurys are paying more in interest than before? And they’re paying much more.
A 10-year Treasury is offering a yield of 4.48%, up from 4.40% late Wednesday and from only 0.50% three years ago. It’s near its highest level since 2007. (AP)
