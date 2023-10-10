Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors offloaded shares Monday on concerns about the economic fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict as oil and gas prices soared. India VIX volatility index to post the biggest rise in 10 months.
India’s retail inflation likely dipped to 5.4% in September from 6.8% in August largely due to a correction in vegetable prices that had pushed up inflation in the preceding two months, showed a Mint poll of 18 economists.
India's unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above was recorded at a six-year low of 3.2 per cent during July 2022-June 2023, as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2022-2023 released by the NSSO on Monday.
Sensex Today Live: Rupee may see relief on Treasury yields pullback; oil worries linger
The Indian rupee is likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday after a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields fuelled a broad uptick in Asian peers.
Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) indicate the rupee will open at around 83.22-83.24 to the U.S. dollar compared with 83.2625 in the previous session. The currency is hovering just shy of its record low of 83.29.
Though NDFs indicated a positive opening for the rupee, it was "absolutely possible" that the local currency could see a new lifetime low, a forex trader at a large private sector bank said. (Reuters)
Sensex Today: Plaza Wires IPO allotment date likely today: Check latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Plaza Wires IPO allotment status is nearing completion, with the allotment process commencing on Monday, October 9. Investors who have applied for the IPO can verify their share allotment status on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd, once the allotment process is finalized.
Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them by referring to the basis of allotment, which will also be accessible in the IPO allotment status. For applicants who did not receive any shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Those who have been allotted shares will find them credited to their demat accounts. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility gets ₹300 crore from IFC as first tranche of investment
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd on Monday said it has received the first tranche of ₹300 crore out of the proposed ₹600 crore investment by International Finance Corporation at a valuation of ₹6,020 crore.
In March 2023, International Finance Corporation (IFC) had committed to invest ₹600 crore in one or more tranches in a new company housing the last mile mobility division of Mahindra Group.
Subsequently, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML) was incorporated as a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and commenced commercial operations in September 2023 pursuant to closing of asset and business transfer agreements with M&M.
"MLMML has since completed other regulatory and procedural requirements and has received the first tranche of ₹300 crore from IFC," the company said in a statement. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Oil Holds Biggest Gain in Six Months on Middle East Tensions
Oil steadied after its biggest jump in six months as Israel said its retaliation for attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend had “only started," increasing the prospect of fresh instability in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $86 a barrel after surging 4.3% on Monday, as markets reacted to fighting that started Saturday and reignited a conflict with broad repercussions across the region. Israel has announced its largest-ever mobilization of more than 300,000 army reservists as it attacked Gaza from the air and sea, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to “change the Middle East." Hamas threatened to execute hostages.
The conflict has ratcheted up oil’s volatility, following sizable swings over the past month as economic concerns weighed on a rally underpinned by supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Adani stocks, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Star Health, M&M, Glenmark Lifescience, Inox Green Energy, IDFC First, and GR Infraprojects
Maruti Suzuki announced plans to invest up to ₹1.25 trillion by 2030-31, aiming to develop 10-11 new models, including six electric vehicles (EVs), and double its annual production to 4 million units, with a focus on hybrid, flex fuel, and electric SUVs.
Adani Group issued a statement condemning what it calls a 'Malicious Campaign' by the UK-based Financial Times, alleging the newspaper is rehashing baseless allegations to harm the conglomerate's reputation.
Tata Steel's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’ by Fitch Ratings, thanks to reduced risk from its UK operations.
Vedanta reported a tax penalty of ₹1.81 crore on its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, with no significant financial impact expected.
Star Health and Allied Insurance received a ₹38.99 crore tax notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd secured a ₹300 crore investment from the International Finance Corporation at a valuation of ₹6,020 crore.
Glenmark Life Science announced an interim dividend of ₹22.50 per equity share for FY24.
Inox Green Energy Services plans to sell its 100% stake in Nani Virani Wind Energy Private Ltd, a 50 MW wind farm.
IDFC First Bank is selling office space in Mumbai to NSDL for ₹198 crore.
GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering formalized a contract agreement with NHPC for the Dibang Power (Lot 4) project, valued at ₹3,637.12 crore, within the Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh, with an 86-month completion timeline. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets ₹1.81 cr tax penalty order
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the tax authorities have imposed a penalty of ₹1.81 crore on its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc.
The order was received on Sunday, October 8, Vedanta Ltd informed the exchanges.
"The company has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Div-A, Central GST Audit Circle, CGST, Udaipur imposing a penalty of Rs. 1,81,06,073/- under Section 74(9) of the CGST Act 2017 read with corresponding provisions of the SGST Act, 2017 and Section 20 of IGST Act, 2017 for the period July 2017 to March 2018," Vedanta Ltd said. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live: Tata Steel upgraded to ‘BBB-’ by Fitch ratings on easing UK risk, outlook remains stable
Tata Steel received a boost in its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from Fitch Ratings on Monday, with the rating being upgraded from 'BB+' to 'BBB-' as a result of the company's efforts to mitigate risks stemming from its UK operations. This upgrade was predicated on the improvement of Tata Steel Limited's standalone credit profile (SCP), which was raised from 'bb' to 'bb+', reflecting a decrease in uncertainty and financial risk associated with its UK operations. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Maruti Suzuki eyes ₹1.25 tn capex to boost EV, SUV play
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it is looking to invest as much as ₹1.25 trillion by 2030-31 to develop 10-11 new models, including six electric vehicles (EVs), and double its annual production to 4 million units. In a presentation, the country’s largest carmaker said it plans to dial up its presence in new vehicle segments, including hybrid, flex fuel and electric, particularly in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) format.
The company said it expects EVs to make up 15-20% of its sales by 2030-31. “Another 25% could be hybrids, and the rest would use ethanol, CNG (compressed natural gas) and possibly CBG (compressed biogas)," it said. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1. Buy TVS Motor at ₹1,522 | Stop loss at ₹1,490 | Target: ₹1600
2. Buy Maharashtra Seamless at ₹620.5 | Stop loss at ₹608 | Target: ₹6503.
3. Buy Tata Coffee at ₹258 | Stop loss at ₹253 | Target 272 (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Adani Groups alleges Financial Times of attempting to ‘financially destabilise’ the conglomerate
The Adani Group has issued a media statement strongly denouncing what it describes as a 'Malicious Campaign' by the UK-based newspaper, Financial Times. In the statement, the conglomerate accuses the media outlet of revisiting outdated and unfounded allegations with the intent of damaging the Adani Group's global reputation. The media release asserts that the Financial Times, along with its associates, is making a "renewed attempt to recycle old and groundless accusations in an effort to tarnish the reputation and stature of the Adani Group." (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Oil prices climb following the latest Gaza war, but stocks rise with rate hopes
Oil prices climbed Monday on worries about violence in the Middle East. The stock market was less fearful, though, and flipped from early losses to gains.
The S&P 500 rose 27.16, or 0.6%, following some potentially encouraging news on interest rates, which have been dragging Wall Street mainly lower since the summer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 197.07 points, or 0.6%, to 33,604.65, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 52.90, or 0.4%, to 13,484.24.
Stocks perked higher after two officials at the Federal Reserve suggested they may not need to raise interest rates again at their next meeting Nov. 1, because a jump in longer-term bond yields may be helping to cool inflation without further market-rattling hikes by the Fed.
That gave stocks some oxygen and helped them erase modest losses from the morning. The S&P 500 had sagged by as much as 0.6% in its first trading after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, which then formally declared war.
The area under conflict is not home to major oil production, but fears that the fighting could spill into the politics around the crude market sent a barrel of U.S. oil up $3.59 to $86.38. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $3.57 to $88.15 per barrel. (AP)
