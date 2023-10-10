Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex flat at preopen sessions; Middle East tension to be in focus

09:02 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market might start with a stable outlook as Gift Nifty is trading higher but Israel-Hamas tension and spike in oil prices will keep investors on the edge. Wall Street ended higher on Monday, while Asian markets are trading on a mixed note.