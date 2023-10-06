LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in green ahead of RBI MPC decision in focus

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market gain at the start but caution will prevail ahead of RBI MPC policy decision. Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel jump at the start, while HUL turns red. Almost all sectors except PSU Bank are trading higher in the early session.