Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: This morning the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil its decision on the repo rate. The near-universal expectation is that the rate will stay unchanged at 6.5%.
Global stocks continued to struggle under the weight of soaring Treasury yields in the bond market, which undercut stock prices and crimp corporate profits. Federal Reserve is likely to keep its main interest rate at a high level for a long time, as it tries to extinguish high inflation.
Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday said it will introduce a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, starting October 6.
The charges will depend on the distance in respective sectors, the company said, adding that the move comes amid significant increase in jet fuel prices.
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month, the airline said.
ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such cost surge, IndiGo said. (PTI)
Exchange-traded funds that buy emerging-market equities are undergoing a churn — and the biggest loser is the BlackRock Inc. fund that helped usher in passive investing to the asset class two decades ago.
Investors have withdrawn $4.6 billion from the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF since July — of which $1 billion, or 6% of its assets, fled in the past five days alone. Combined with an equity selloff during this period, the fund’s assets have shrunk to the least since March 2020. It’s now $17.7 billion fund compared with $53 billion a decade ago. (Read More)
The 5G network rollout in India has been remarkable and the country is among the top three nations with the largest 5G installed base in the world, a top Nokia official said on Thursday.
Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark was addressing an event during the inauguration of the company's 6G research lab in Bengaluru.
"5G rollout in India is truly remarkable. This has been one of the fastest telecom network roll-outs ever and means India is now among the top three countries in the world that have the largest 5G installed base, with 5G download speeds beating those found in many advanced markets," Lundmark said. (PTI)
ExxonMobil Corporation, a prominent US natural gas company, is on the verge of finalizing a significant $60 billion agreement to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources Co, primarily focused on shale resources, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Upon the successful completion of this transaction, Exxon is poised to emerge as a leading producer in the United States' most prolific oil basin. As of the latest data, Pioneer was valued at approximately $50 billion in the market. This deal represents Exxon's most substantial acquisition since its merger with Mobil Corp. back in 1999. (Read More)
SoftBank plans to divest an additional 2.54% stake in PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, through a block deal, with an offer price range of ₹752 to ₹767 per share.
Valiant Laboratories is set to debut on the stock market, with analysts predicting a premium of 15-18% over the IPO price, attributing this optimism to strong subscription rates.
The petroleum ministry has increased LPG distributors' commission to ₹73.08 per cylinder, despite no revision in retail LPG prices.
Godrej Consumer Products reports mid-single-digit volume growth in the domestic market for Q3, including improved performance from acquired brands.
Asirvad Micro Finance, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, seeks to raise ₹1,500 crore through an IPO, with a fresh issue of equity shares.
Tata Steel's subsidiary, Tinplate Company of India, faces a tax penalty of about ₹40 lakhs, pending appeal.
Securities Appellate Tribunal overturns a Sebi penalty on Cairn India, a subsidiary of Vedanta, related to a buyback offer announcement.
Crisil upgrades Thomas Cook India's rating to AA-/Stable for the long-term and CRISIL A1 for the short-term, citing a post-pandemic revival and increased revenue.
The footwear industry is expected to grow moderately at 7-8% in the current fiscal year, down from 28% in FY23, due to factors like sluggish volume growth and stable average selling prices. (Read More)
Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has generated significant anticipation for its upcoming IPO and recently submitted an addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to the addendum filed with SEBI, Tata Technologies intends to offer 9.57 crore shares in its planned IPO, each with a face value of ₹2 per share.
As part of the Tata Tech IPO, Tata Motors is planning to sell up to 8.11 crore shares through an offer for sale. Additionally, Alpha TC aims to sell up to 9.71 crore shares, while Tata Capital Growth Fund I will offer up to 48.58 lakh shares in this offering. This development marks a significant step in the lead-up to one of the highly-anticipated IPOs in the financial market. (Read More)
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has recorded mid-single-digit volume growth for the July-September quarter in the domestic market despite weak macros and adverse weather conditions.
"Overall, Home Care volumes grew in mid-single digit while Personal Care grew in low-single digit," said Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in a quarterly update on Thursday.
The performance of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, which the Godrej Group FMCG arm acquired earlier this year from Raymond Group, has "improved sequentially and are on track to achieve full-year guidance", it added.
"In India, we witnessed weak macros and adverse weather conditions during the quarter. Despite the tough operating environment, our organic business delivered steady performance with mid-single digit volume growth," Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said. (PTI)
The Ministry of Petroleum has raised the commission for LPG distributors from ₹64.84 per cylinder, which was set in May last year, to ₹73.08 per cylinder. This change was communicated through a letter dated October 3, addressed to the oil marketing companies (OMC).
It's worth noting that this revision in the distribution commission will not lead to a corresponding adjustment in the retail prices of LPG.
It said the government approved the “revision of distributor’ commission to ₹73.08 per 14.2 kg cylinder (establishment charges: ₹39.65 and delivery charges: ₹33.43) and ₹36.54 per 5.0 kg cylinder (establishment charges: ₹19.82 and delivery charges: ₹16.72)". (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] McDowell-N or United Spirits: Buy at ₹1011, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹995;
2] IndiGo: Buy at ₹2473, target ₹2570, stop loss ₹2440; and
3] Bombay Dyeing: Buy at ₹143.75, target ₹152, stop loss ₹141. (Read More)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Valiant Laboratories Limited is scheduled to be listed on October 6, 2023, which is today. According to the BSE notice, starting from this date, the equity shares of Valiant Laboratories Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the category of 'T' Group of Securities.
The listing of Valiant Laboratories shares will take place on both the BSE and NSE, and it will commence with a special pre-open session at approximately 9:45 AM. Investors will be able to begin trading Valiant Laboratories shares from 10:00 AM during today's trading session. It's important to note that the scrip will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for the next 10 trading days. (Read More)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy today, October 6. The three-day meeting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began on Wednesday, October 4, and its outcome is due on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% and maintain a hawkish pause. Economists also expect no change in stance, as RBI will keep liquidity tight. (Live Updates)
Wall Street drifted to a quiet close Thursday as pressure from the bond market remained high due to worries about a too-hot U.S. job market.
The S&P 500 slipped 5.56, or 0.1%, to 4,258.19, a day before a highly anticipated report on the job market that could sway the Federal Reserve’s view on interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 9.98 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,119.57. The Nasdaq composite dipped 16.18, or 0.1%, to 13,219.83.
Stocks have struggled since the summer under the weight of soaring Treasury yields in the bond market, which undercut stock prices and crimp corporate profits. Yields have leaped as traders acquiesce to a new normal where the Federal Reserve is likely to keep its main interest rate at a high level for a long time, as it tries to extinguish high inflation.
Treasury yields wavered up and down Thursday after a report showed fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. That’s a sign fewer workers are getting laid off than expected, which is normally a good sign.
But the worry now is that too strong of a job market could put upward pressure on inflation. That’s why the Fed has raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, to intentionally slow the job market. (AP)
