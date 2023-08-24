Investors are anticipating clues about the future direction of interest rates as officials of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan are to meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week for their yearly conference on central banking.
FIIs bought shares of Indian companies for ₹614.32 crore after being sellers for the last four straight sessions on Wednesday. DIIs continued their buying streak for the fourth session and bought shares for ₹125.03 crore.
Wall Street rallied to its best day since June on Wednesday after pressure that's built up on stocks from the bond market relaxed a bit. Big Tech stocks and others that benefit from easier interest rates rallied after a report suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
TVS Motor is investing in a future for EVs over 5-10 years
TVS Motor Co., maker of the iQube electric scooter, only the second best-selling electric two-wheeler after Ola Electric, is expanding its play in the e-two-wheeler market with the launch of its first born-electric two-wheeler, a crossover between a motorcycle and a scooter which is aimed at young customers in the premium-end of the Indian and international electric two-wheeler markets. The launch of TVS X will be followed by the introduction of the latest generation of iQube EV, as well as more products in electric three-wheeler cargo and even electric bicycle space, Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor, said. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Vegetables to become cheaper from next month but…: RBI chief on what may affect food prices in coming days
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that vegetable prices in India are expected to decrease from September, potentially easing the recent surge in retail inflation, which reached 7.44% in July, the highest in 15 months.
"We expect to see an appreciable slowdown in vegetable inflation from September," Das said and for cereal prices specifically, added, “The outlook looks bright even though geopolitical tensions could hamper food prices" (Read More)
Share Market Updates Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] City Union Bank (CUB): Buy at ₹126.25, target ₹134, stop loss ₹124;
2] MTAR Technologies: Buy at ₹2220, target ₹2320, stop loss ₹2190; and
3] SBI Life: Buy at ₹1300, target ₹1355, stop loss ₹1280. (Read More)
Stock Market Live Updates: India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years
In the upcoming season starting October, India is anticipated to prohibit sugar mills from engaging in sugar exports. This decision comes after a span of seven years and is a response to diminished cane yields resulting from insufficient rainfall, as disclosed by three government insiders.
If India refrains from participating in the global sugar market, it could potentially amplify benchmark prices in New York and London. These benchmarks are presently hovering at multi-year peaks, prompting concerns of heightened inflation within the global food markets. Mint initially reported on this matter on June 2 of the current year. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal agrees to pay Zambian creditors, says ‘money will never be a constraint’
Vedanta Resources Ltd. has agreed to pay $250 million owed to its creditors in Zambia after it resumes control of the copper mines that were seized by former President Edgar Lungu's administration in 2019.
Zambia government had accused Vedanta of paying too little tax and lying about its expansion plans while placing Konkola Copper Mines under provisional liquidation in 2019. However, current President Hakainde Hichilema wants to resolve the issue amicably, reported Bloomberg. (Read More)
Share Market Live: QIA to invest ₹8,278 crore in RIL’s retail arm for 0.99%
Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has agreed to invest ₹8,278 crore ($1 billion) into the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), marking a fresh round of investments into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) after the country’s largest retailer raised ₹47,265 crore in 2021.
QIA’s investment values RRVL at ₹8.28 trillion or $100 billion, twice its ₹4.21 trillion valuation in 2021.
QIA’s investment will translate into a 0.99% stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, RRVL said on Wednesday.
“The company might look slightly overvalued now, but the investors are of the view that the high growth in the segment coupled with the large market that the company is targeting will help it grow into the value in future," an investment banker said on condition of anonymity. (Read More)
Stock Market Today: Wall Street rallies as pressure from the bond market eases
Wall Street rallied to its best day since June on Wednesday after pressure that's built up on stocks from the bond market relaxed a bit.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% to trim its loss for what's been a dismal August so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.6%.
Big Tech stocks and others that benefit from easier interest rates led the way. They got some relief as the 10-year Treasury yield eased back further from its highest level since 2007 after a report suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
A 2.2% gain for Apple's stock and 1.4% climb for Microsoft shares were two of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 upward.
Nvidia, another one of the market's most influential stocks, rallied 3.2% ahead of its highly anticipated profit report. Expectations were immense for the report, which came out after trading ended for the day, and it still managed to blow past forecasts.
Nvidia stunned Wall Street three months ago by predicting a boom in artificial intelligence technology would mean it would make roughly $11 billion in revenue during the three months through July. (AP)
