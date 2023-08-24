Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to remain positive; Gift Nifty in green

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian indices are expected to start with gains on Thursday as Gift Nifty is trading in the green. Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday on the back of a tech stocks rally. Asian markets are mostly trading in the green on Thursday morning.