Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty shed at the start on Friday, thanks to IT stocks coming under pressure in early trading amidst global negative cues and inflation worries coming back to haunt investors.
FMCG and Realty indices also shed in early trading, but PSU Bank and Media indices remain strong and most sectors are trading in the green.
On Thursday, Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates reached their highest levels in more than five months as investors opted to pay short-end swaps in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming rate hike, said Reuters in its report.
More data came in Thursday showing a firm U.S. economy. Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. It’s the latest signal that the job market continues to be solid.
Meanwhile, China’s real estate giant Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Thursday.
Stock Market Live: TAQA considers $2.5 billion investment in Gautam Adani's power business: Report
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) is currently in the process of considering an investment that could amount to as much as $2.5 billion in the power business owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. This development has been reported by the Economic Times. TAQA stands as the second-largest stock on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
Additionally, it was disclosed that on a recent Wednesday, the US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners made a substantial investment of $1.1 billion in Adani Power. This investment translated into an acquisition of an 8.1% stake in the company. Notably, GQG Partners accomplished this by procuring 31 crore shares of Adani Power in what marks the largest-ever secondary market equity transaction. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Geojit Financial views on today's market: There are no immediate triggers that can lead to sharp rebound in the market
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Globally stock markets have declined this month. In the mother market US the S&P 500 is down by 4.25%. This pullback has been triggered mainly by the rising dollar and spiking US bond yields in the US, which, in turn, is in response to the view of most Fed officials that the Fed will have to tighten rates more to rein in inflation.
Nifty is down 3% from the July peak of 19979, moving in sympathy with the global cues.
There are no immediate triggers that can lead to sharp rebound in the market. Further weakness in the market will make valuations reasonable. Long-term investors can utilise market corrections to buy high-quality stocks in growth sectors like capital goods, banking, automobiles and construction.
Share Market Live Updates: Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 83.02 as US dollar retreats
On Friday, the Indian rupee displayed strength by opening 13 paise higher against the US dollar. This rebound was influenced by a decrease in the value of the greenback and US yields. The rupee commenced trading at 83.02 against the dollar, in contrast to its previous closing rate of 83.15.
According to a report by Reuters, the US dollar index, a gauge that evaluates the currency's performance against six major developed-market counterparts, including the yen and euro, experienced a decline of 0.14% to reach 103.26. This followed its recent attainment of a two-month high at 103.59. (Read More)
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds 200 pts and Nifty around 50 pts with Tech stocks lagging the most
Stock Market Live: Emami Group aims to complete AMRI Hospitals sale to Manipal Group this month: report
Emami Group aims to complete the sale of AMRI Hospitals this month to Manipal Group for about ₹2,400 crore, said a report by Economic Times on Thursday.
The report citing industry executives said that about ₹1,650 crore of the proceeds of the deal will be utilised for servicing the existing debt of AMRI Hospitals.
According to a report by Moneycontrol, in February this year, Manipal Group has hiked its offer of ₹1,800 crore to buyout Kolkata- based Emami Group’s hospital business AMRI Hospitals. (Read More)
Share Market Live Updates: Sensex starts flat at the preopen session; focus to remain on RIL, Airtel, JSW Steel in today's trading
Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 18
The Indian equity indices are likely to open on a weak note following a selloff in Asian and US markets on dampened risk appetite.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,310 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,384.
On Thursday, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended over half a percent lower each dragged by weak global cues. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: RBI approves appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director and CEO of South Indian Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted its approval on Thursday for the appointment of PR Seshadri as the Managing Director & CEO of South Indian Bank. His term will span three years and commence from October 1, 2023.
In accordance with a statement released by the South Indian Bank, PR Seshadri is a distinguished banker with a diverse background encompassing various business sectors, functional roles, and global regions. He possesses extensive expertise in overseeing enterprise-level operations and managing crucial commercial banking business segments. His considerable experience also includes effectively handling relationships with investors, boards, and regulatory authorities across multiple geographical locations. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: RIL, JSW Steel, ACC, PNB, Airtel, Indian Oil, South Indian Bank, LTIMindtree, Emami, Dodla Dairy, Hatsun Agro, and SJVN
Reliance Industries removed from FTSE Indices; JSW Steel considers acquiring Teck Resources' coal business; NSE adjusts primary indices; Bharti Airtel, RIL, and Vi SIM card dealers to undergo police verification; IOCL acquires land for Panipat Refinery expansion; PR Seshadri appointed as MD & CEO of South Indian Bank; LTIMindtree chosen as digital transformation collaborator by Aflac; Emami aims to sell AMRI Hospitals to Manipal Group; Crisil predicts revenue growth for India's dairy industry; SJVN signs pacts to supply solar power to PSPCL. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Robust demand to whip up dairy industry revenue 14-16%, says Crisil
Strong demand for value-added products and stable milk consumption will lead to a 14-16% revenue growth for India’s organised dairy industry this fiscal. With raw milk supply improving, there will be fewer price hikes and profitability will recover 20-50 basis points, said rating agency Crisil.
Last fiscal, disruptions in raw milk supply had led to multiple hikes in retail milk prices, pushing up the topline 19% but impacting profitability.
“The profitability of various dairy processors has been coming down over the last couple of years and this implies dairy processors are not being able to completely pass on the cost increase that they have faced to final retail buyers. As a result, we have seen a significant hike in milk prices," Crisil director Pushan Sharma told Mint earlier in an interview. (Read More)
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk sale of sim cards banned; agents need police verification
In a move to curb frauds using mobile phone sim cards, the government on Thursday said that bulk sales of sim cards will be barred and mandated registration of franchisee, agents and distributors or point of sales by telecom companies besides police verification for sim dealers.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that bulk buying of sim cards has been completely done away with but connections or sims for businesses, corporates or events would be permitted. However, know-your-customer, or KYC norms, will be applicable to each of the individual sim owner. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Jio Financial to be removed from FTSE Indices
Jio Financial Services is facing removal from multiple FTSE Indices due to its failure to initiate trading within 20 business days. FTSE Russell has released a notice stating that the company, which was added to the indices on July 20, has not provided a definite trading date. Consequently, this omission will take effect from August 22.
“Further to the FTSE Russell notice issued on 13 July 2023 in relation to the demerger of Jio Financial Services (India, constituent) from Reliance Industries (India, constituent), since Jio Financial Services did not commence trading after 20 business days and no firm trading date has been announced," read an official update. (Read More)
Share Market Updates Live: China's real estate giant Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in US, seeks restructuring deal
China’s real estate giant Evergrande Group has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Thursday.
The company has sought protection under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, a measure that protects non-US companies undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States.
Evergrande's affiliate companies, Tianji Holding and Scenery Journey, also filed for Chapter 15 protection in Manhattan bankruptcy court, AFP reported. (Read More)
Stock markeet Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for today's day trading:
1] Bajaj Auto: Buy at ₹4660, target ₹4840, stop loss ₹4580;
2] RCF: Buy at ₹111, target ₹117, stop loss ₹108; and
3] Bandhan Bank: Buy at ₹230, target ₹242, stop loss ₹226. (Read More)
Sensex Live Updates: Concord Biotech IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see moderate debut of shares
The IPO of Concord Biotech Limited is scheduled to be listed today, on August 18, 2023. In accordance with the notice from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), starting from this Friday, the equity shares of Concord Biotech Limited will be officially listed and authorized for trading on the exchange under the 'B' group of securities. The listing of Concord Biotech IPO will occur during a special pre-open session commencing at 10:00 AM.
Market analysts anticipate that the debut of Concord Biotech shares on Dalal Street might be relatively moderate, considering the recent downward pressure experienced by the secondary market over the past week.
Share Market Live Updates: NSE rejigs Nifty indices
On August 17th, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) revealed adjustments to its primary indices. This will result in the removal of ACC, Nykaa, and HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) from the Nifty Next 50 index, with the alteration taking effect on September 29th. In addition to these three companies, Indus Towers and Page Industries will also be ousted from the Nifty Next 50. In their place, Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor, and Zydus Lifesciences will be included. Here is the complete list:
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens again on Thursday as higher bond yields keep biting
Wall Street fell for a third straight day Thursday as rising yields in the bond market keep cranking up the pressure.
The S&P 500 sank 33.97, or 0.8%, to 4,370.36, and August is on track to be its worst month of the year by far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 290.91 points, or 0.8%, to 34,474.83, and the Nasdaq composite fell 157.70, or 1.2%, to 13,316.93.
The losses were widespread. Some of the hardest hit were high-growth stocks seen as the most vulnerable to higher interest rates. Meta Platforms sank 3.1%, and Tesla dropped 2.8%. Apple fell 1.5% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500.
Stocks broadly have been retreating in August following a torrid first seven months of the year. That’s in part because a swift rise in bond yields is forcing a reassessment of how much to pay for stocks.
The 10-year Treasury, which is the centerpiece of the bond market, is now yielding 4.28% after touching its highest level since October in the morning.
If it reaches 4.34%, it will be at a level unseen since 2007, according to Tradeweb. That’s before the financial crisis and Great Recession caused yields to collapse to record lows. The 10-year Treasury was yielding less than 0.70% three years ago. (AP)
