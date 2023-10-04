LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex tanks 500 pt; NTPC, Maruti down; Nestle shines

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian stock market continues to remain sluggish on Wednesday at start as NTPC, Maruti and Axis Bank shed, while Nestle gains. Wall Street ended significantly lower on Tuesday and Asian markets are trading in the red in the morning session.