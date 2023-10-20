Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The FMCG segment witnesses a lot of action in early trading as ITC and HUL shed after a lukewarm quarterly report, while Nestle India jumps.
Negative global cues along with oil price and treasury yields are expected to keep investor sentiment low.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech Thursday that if growth for the U.S. economy appears persistently strong, it could push the Fed to raise rates further. But he also noted the recent rise in longer-term bond yields has been doing some of the Fed's work.
Oil prices settled higher on Thursday as traders remained nervous that Israel's military campaign in Gaza could escalate to a regional conflict. Yields on 10-year US government bonds gained for a fourth day, closer to reaching 5% for the first time since 2007.
Sensex Today Live: China stocks fall for third session on Mideast concerns, surging US yields
Chinese stocks fell for a third session on Friday, tracking weaker global peers amid worries stemming from intensifying conflict in the Middle East and surging U.S. bond yields.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% by the midday recess, with both hitting fresh lows for the year.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.3%.
** Asian shares plumbed a fresh 11-month trough as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East intensified and a relentless rise in long-term U.S. yields pressured valuations, while supply concerns lifted oil prices further. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: India refuses to pay Russian oil suppliers in yuan
India has rejected demands of Russian oil companies for payment in yuan amid tension with China. According to a report by the Bloomberg news agency, some Russian oil suppliers are demanding payment in Chinese currency from India. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has rejected the request for transaction in yuan.
Indian Oil Corp., the biggest state refiner, had made a yuan payment for Russian crude in the past, although the Modi government has since clamped down on that. Since 70% of India's refiners are government-owned, therefore, they will also stop a payment in Yuan in an attempt to follow orders on payment instructions from the Ministry of Finance. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Nestle India share price hits record high after strong Q3 results
Nestle India's share price surged to a new all-time high on Friday, following the company's robust earnings report for the quarter ending in September 2023. Shares of Nestle India experienced an impressive surge of 1.90%, reaching ₹24,580.35 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
In the third quarter of the calendar year 2023 (Q3CY23), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Nestle India recorded a significant 37.27% increase in its net profit, which rose to ₹908 crore from ₹661.46 crore during the same quarter in the previous year.
Moreover, Nestle India's revenue during Q3CY23 exhibited a notable upsurge of 9.5%, amounting to ₹5,036.8 crore as compared to ₹4,601.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. (Read More)
NESTLE INDIA
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, three others to trade ex-dividend today
Five listed companies are going to trade ex-divided today as their respective board of directors have declared interim dividend and fixed record dates on 20th October 2023. Those five dividend-paying stocks include HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Angel One, Anand Rathi and KPI Green. (Read More)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Sensex Today: IT index sheds almost half a per cent with almost all stocks trading in the red
Sensex Today Live: ITC share price falls almost 2% post Q2 results
ITC's share price experienced a nearly 2% decline in early trading on Friday, October 20, following the release of the company's July-September quarter (Q2) earnings. Opening at ₹449.55 in contrast to the previous close of ₹450.30, the share price observed a 1.6% drop, reaching ₹443.25 during Friday's trading session.
Over the past year, ITC's share price has exhibited a growth of approximately 31%, surpassing the 11% rise in the equity benchmark Sensex. The stock reached its 52-week high of ₹499.60 on July 24 of the current year and its 52-week low of ₹325.35 on December 23 of the preceding year on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Elon Musk's fortune slumps by $16.7 billion following Tesla's weak third-quarter earnings
Elon Musk’s fortune slumped by $16.7 billion Thursday after Tesla Inc.’s weak third-quarter earnings weighed on shares.
Musk, who is the richest person on the planet with a fortune of $209 billion, owns 13% of Tesla and derives the majority of his wealth from the auto company. Tesla’s shares fell by 9.3% after it missed both earnings and sales expectations for the quarter.
In a conference call following the earnings release Wednesday, Musk repeatedly mentioned the toll of high interest rates on consumer confidence. The electric-vehicle juggernaut reported its first quarterly fall in sales this year, delivering 435,059 vehicles, while margins fell to the lowest in over four years after the company repeatedly cut prices for its cars. (Read More)
Sensex at Open: Sensex and Nifty shed at the start as they shed 150 and 50 pts, respective; ITC, HUL drag, while Nestle India continues to climb
Sensex Today: Geojit Financial Services views on today's market: FPIs are likely to remain sellers putting pressure on banking stocks which constitute the major share of their AUM
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The US 10-year yield hovering around 5% continues to be a headwind for equity markets. The volatile situation in West Asia, though being largely ignored by the market now, can pose additional near-term challenges. FPIs are likely to remain sellers putting pressure on banking stocks which constitute the major share of their AUM. This provides an opportunity for domestic investors to buy these stocks which are available at fair valuations.
Latest data shows that India’s food grain production is at record high and this can keep food inflation under control. The implication is that the MPC will go for a long pause and this is favourable for banking stocks.
Sensex Live Today: Sensex starts in the red at the preopen session; ITC, HUL and Zomato will be in focus in today's session.
Sensex Today: Q2 results today: Paytm, JSW Steel to L&T Finance — 38 companies to announce earning today
A total of 38 Dalal Street listed companies are going to declare their Q2 earning for the financial year 2023-24. Those 38 listed companies include JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Paytm, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp, Laurus Labs, Tejas Networks, Atul, Sunteck Realty, Just Dial, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, etc. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Equitas SFB Q2 Results: Net profit up 70% to ₹198 crore, NIIs up 25% YoY
Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has unveiled its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), showcasing a substantial 70.2% growth in net profit, amounting to ₹198 crore, as compared to ₹116.4 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Furthermore, the private lender's net interest income (NIIs), representing the difference between interest earned and interest expended, for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, reached ₹765.6 crore, demonstrating a commendable 25% growth in comparison to the figure of ₹609.7 crore recorded in the year-ago period. (Read More)
EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Asian markets fall again and oil rises on Middle East, Fed fears
Asian markets fell and oil prices extended gains Friday on worries that an expected ground invasion of Gaza by Israel will spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Risk aversion was compounded by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell, who indicated a pause in interest rates at the bank's next meeting but left open the prospect of another hike later.
Traders are keeping a fearful eye on developments in the Middle East as Israel presses on with its bombing of Gaza after Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people in Israel on October 7.
More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across Gaza in relentless bombardments, while an explosion at a hospital this week -- which each side has blamed the other for -- has ratcheted up tensions. (AFP)
Sensex Today: South Indian Bank Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit up 23.3% to ₹275 crore; NII grows 14.3%
South Indian Bank has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, indicating a substantial 23.3% surge in net profit, amounting to ₹275 crore. Comparatively, the bank had reported a net profit of ₹223 crore during the same period in the previous year and ₹202 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Furthermore, the net interest income (NII), representing the disparity between interest earned from lending and interest paid to depositors, witnessed a significant year-on-year increase of 14% to reach ₹830 crore, as opposed to ₹726 crore reported in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023. Additionally, the net interest margin demonstrated improvement, rising to 3.33% in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024 from 2.98% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. (Read More)
SOUTH INDIAN BANK
Sensex Today Live: PTC India approves ONGC's bid to buy PTC Energy for ₹925 crore
During its recent board meeting on Thursday, PTC India sanctioned ONGC's proposal to procure its subsidiary, PTC Energy Limited, for a total of ₹925 crore. According to an official exchange filing by PTC India, the decision was reached after the approval of the bid submitted by ONGC Ltd for the acquisition of the wholly owned subsidiary. However, the final acquisition remains subject to the shareholders' endorsement of PTC India Limited in compliance with relevant regulations. (Read More)
PTC INDIA
Sensex Today: Stock to Watch: ITC, Tata Motors, HUL, Zomato, NTPC, Tech Mahindra Jindal Stainless, Havells India, South Indian Bank, Yatharth Hospital
- ITC: Standalone net profit rose by 10.3% to ₹4,927 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 2.6% to ₹16,550 crore.
- Tata Motors: To acquire a 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger, a digital logistics solutions platform.
- Hindustan Unilever: Reported a 4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for Q2FY24, amounting to ₹2,717 crore. Total revenue from operations increased by 3.6% to ₹15,276 crore.
- Zomato: SoftBank's fund-SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd plans to sell at least a 1.1% stake in Zomato for ₹1,020 crore.
- NTPC: Reported an 83% rise in coal production in the April-September period compared to the previous year.
- Tech Mahindra: Planning to consider an interim dividend for the financial year FY23-24.
- Havells India: Reported a 33% rise in second-quarter profit, driven by increased demand for cables and air-conditioners.
- South India Bank: Posted a 23.3% increase in net profit to ₹275 crore.
- Yatharth Hospital: The Income Tax department raided several premises of Yatharth Hospital group in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on charges of tax evasion. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Google to flag off Make in India with latest Pixels in 2024
Google on Thursday said it will start manufacturing its latest Pixel phones in India from next year, becoming the latest global phone maker after Apple and Samsung to build its flagship devices in the country.
The technology giant is keen to support the Make in India initiative and plans to make all its products in India and export them over time, said Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice-president and head of devices and services. The company is already in talks to choose a contract manufacturer, and a decision is likely in the next few months. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in ‘Freight Tiger’ for ₹150 crore
Tata Motors made an official declaration of its decision to procure a 27% stake in the software as a service (SaaS) company, 'Freight Tiger,' for a total sum of ₹150 crore. This strategic acquisition includes a provision that allows Tata Motors to make an additional investment of ₹100 crore over the upcoming two years, based on the then current market valuation.
Operating under the name Freight Commerce Solutions Pvt Ltd, this digital platform serves as an end-to-end logistics value chain solution for facilitating cargo movement within the country. The platform essentially acts as a unifying hub, connecting shippers, carriers, logistics service providers, and fleet owners to a singular digital marketplace, streamlining the process of locating, booking, and managing freight services. (Read More)
TATA MOTORS
Sensex Today Live: HUL Q2 Results: Net profit up 4% on year to ₹2,717 crore; dividend declared
On Thursday, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a major player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, revealed a 4% year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year, concluding in September (Q2FY24), reaching ₹2,717 crore. This marks an increase from the ₹2,616 crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. Sequentially, the net profit demonstrated a noteworthy 10% rise. Notably, the share price of Hindustan Unilever remained unchanged at ₹2,549 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Furthermore, the total revenue from operations experienced a 3.6% increase, amounting to ₹15,276 crore compared to ₹14,751 crore in the same period last year. According to the company's exchange filing, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin for the quarter ending in September stood at 24.6%, indicating a growth of 130 basis points compared to the previous year. (Read More)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Sensex Today: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹590, target ₹630, stop loss ₹580;
2] Elgi Equipment: Buy at ₹510.55, target ₹540, stop loss ₹500; and
3] ABRFL: Buy at ₹237.85, target ₹252, stop loss ₹233. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Softbank to cut stake in Zomato, plans full exit
Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank's fund-SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd has announced its intention to divest at least a 1.1% stake in the food-delivery and restaurant-discovery firm, Zomato Ltd, amounting to approximately ₹1,020 crore on the 20th of October. This decision by the Japanese fund marks its complete withdrawal from the food delivery sector.
SoftBank's move to sell its stake in Zomato is a direct response to the significant surge in the company's market value over the last year. According to reports from exchanges, Zomato, founded by Deepinder Goyal, has witnessed an impressive 80% increase in its market price, climbing from ₹62.05 to ₹111.65 over the course of the past year. (Read More)
ZOMATO
Sensex Today Live: ITC Q2 Results: Net profit up 10% to ₹4927 crore on strong cigarettes, hotels biz; FMCG revenue grows 8.3% YoY
FMCG major witnessed a notable 10% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its standalone net profit, amounting to ₹4927 crore in the September quarter of FY24. During the same period, the company's revenue from operations reached ₹17705.08 crore, marking a substantial increase from ₹17159.56 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.
In the latest updates on ITC's Q2 results, the company's growth in the September quarter was primarily attributed to its cigarettes and hotel business segments. Additionally, the FMCG segment exhibited a robust performance, recording an 8.3% YoY increase in segment revenue during Q2 FY24. On Thursday, the company's shares experienced a marginal dip of 0.28%, settling at ₹450.30 per share on BSE. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Wall Street falls after 10-year yield climbs to the cusp of 5%
Wall Street fell Thursday as it faces the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury for the first time since 2007.
The S&P 500 lost 36.60 points, or 0.8%, to 4,278.00 following a mixed set of profit reports from Tesla and other influential companies The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 250.91, or 0.7%, to 33,414.17, and the Nasdaq composite sank 128.13, or 1%, to 13,186.18.
Stocks felt pressure from the bond market, where rapidly rising yields have been squeezing Wall Street since the summer. The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched 4.99%, up from 4.91% late Wednesday, before paring its gain to 4.98%. As the reference point for much of the financial world, the 10-year yield helps set prices for all kinds of investments and loans.
Yields swung after the Federal Reserve's chair said again that the central bank will watch how the economy and inflation trend before making upcoming decisions on interest rates. It's already pulled its main overnight interest rate to the highest level since 2001, and the 10-year Treasury yield has been catching up. (AP)
