Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds 200 pts at open; Tech stocks tank

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Tech stocks drag Indian indices at the start as Sensex sheds 200 pts and Nifty around 50 pts. Global cues and worries around inflation have made investors pessimistic. TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys shed the most, while L&T gains. PSU Bank index jumps.