Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FIIs dumped a total of ₹1,236.51 crore in Indian equities on Monday as the Indian stock market ended on a muted note,. However, the DIIs continued to be net buyers and infused ₹552.55 in the Indian stock market.
The Fed began its latest meeting on interest rates Tuesday, with an announcement scheduled for Wednesday. The overwhelming expectation is for the Fed to announce no change to rates. More focus will be on updated projections Fed officials give for where they see rates heading in upcoming years.
Walt Disney said on September 19 that it intends to almost double its capital expenditure for its parks business. It further plans to allocate around $60 billion over the next10 years said Disney CEO Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro, the company's parks chief, during an event held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, focused on the company's parks business, reported Reuters.
Disney's parks have become a reliable source of profit for the company, helping offset losses in its streaming business, which is expected to turn profitable next year. Bob Iger described the parks as a "tremendous business" for the California-based global entertainment giant. (Read More)
Naveen Jindal, the chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), will be re-designated as a non-executive chairman, with effect from 1 October 2023, the company said in an exchange filing here on Monday. Jindal is currently acting as an executive director, designated as chairman, which is due to end on 31 September 2023, as per the exchange filing of the steel manufacturer. (Read More)
Torrent Pharmaceutical is in preliminary talks with Apollo Global Management to secure a loan of up to $1 billion to help fund a planned bid for Cipla, two people briefed on the discussions said.
Torrent is hoping to secure roughly $3 billion to $4 billion in financing for the bid for its much bigger rival, they said. Bernstein analysts have estimated that a deal for about 60% of India's No. 3 drugmaker could be worth as much as $7 billion - potentially India's largest pharma deal to date.
Torrent has also been in talks with CVC Capital Partners and Bain Capital who might become equity partners in a consortium and contribute as much as a combined $1.5 billion to the deal, sources have said.
Cipla's founding family is keen to sell their 33.4% holding, sources say, and a bid for that amount would also trigger an open offer for another 26% as per Indian regulations. (Reuters)
Tata Motors made an announcement on Monday regarding its decision to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3%. This marks the third price hike the company has implemented in the current calendar year, aimed at mitigating the ongoing impact of rising input costs. Reuters reported this development.
The price adjustments will take effect from October 1, impacting the entire spectrum of commercial vehicles offered by the Indian automaker. Tata Motors had previously raised prices by 1.2% in January and by a substantial 5% in March, primarily to ensure compliance with the new emission standards. (Read More)
Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, hovering near 10-month highs hit the previous day, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. oil stockpiles and weak U.S. shale output reinforced fears of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.40 a barrel by 0034 GMT, staying near the highest since November of $95.96 hit on Tuesday. (Reuters)
HDFC Bank reappoints Sashidhar Jagdishan as MD & CEO for three more years. RR Kabel set to debut on stock exchanges. Tata Motors to raise prices of commercial vehicles by up to 3%. Torrent Pharma in talks with Apollo for $1 billion loan for Cipla bid. Plea filed to form a new panel to look into Adani Group's stock manipulation. Coal India and NHPC may join hands for pump storage projects. Naveen Jindal to be re-designated as non-executive chairman of JSPL. Shree Cement plans to issue NCDs worth ₹700 crore. Biocon appoints Peter Bains as Group CEO. Salasar Techno Engineering wins transmission order in Africa. (Read More)
Sashidhar Jagdishan has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for his re-appointment as the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank. His tenure has been extended for an additional three years, ensuring that he will continue in this position until October 26, 2026. (Read More)
The RR Kabel IPO is scheduled to be listed on the stock exchange on September 20, 2023. According to the announcement by BSE, starting from September 20, 2023, the equity shares of R R KABEL LIMITED will be officially listed and included in the 'B' Group of Securities for trading. The listing price for RR Kabel IPO shares will be made available at 10:00 AM during the special pre-open trading session on Wednesday.
While the RR Kabel IPO received a moderate response from investors in categories other than QIB, experts believe that it is poised to benefit from the ongoing bullish trend on Dalal Street. (Read More)
U.S. stocks edged lower, and yields climbed on Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates.
The S&P 500 slipped 9.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,443.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 106.57, or 0.3%, to 34,517.73, and the Nasdaq composite lost 32.05, or 0.2%, to 13,678.19.
Stocks have been see-sawing for weeks on uncertainty about whether the Fed is done with its market-shaking hikes to interest rates. By pulling its main interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades, the Fed has helped inflation to cool from its peak last year but at the cost of hurting prices for investments and damaging some corners of the economy.
The Fed began its latest meeting on interest rates Tuesday, with an announcement scheduled for Wednesday. The overwhelming expectation is for the Fed to announce no change to rates. More focus will be on updated projections Fed officials give for where they see rates heading in upcoming years.
Traders are split on whether the Fed may raise rates again this year, but they’re largely expecting the Fed to begin cutting rates next year. Such cuts can act like steroids for financial markets, giving a lift to all kinds of investments. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!