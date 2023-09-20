Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to remain under pressure; Gift Nifty in red

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 08:38 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday after a day's long break as Gift Nifty is trading lower and amidst negative global cues. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday and Asian markets are also mostly trading lower in the morning session.