Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: RBI MPC will start its meet for the October policy as global and domestic risks have increased from the August policy and domestic inflation remains well above the 4% target and will likely remain so for at least a few more quarters.
FIIs sold around ₹2,034.14 crore of equities in the Indian share market on Tuesday. The DIIs turned into net buyers by investing ₹1,361.02 crore.
The 10-year Treasury yield climbed again Tuesday, up to 4.79% from 4.69% late Monday and from just 0.50% early in the pandemic. It touched its highest level since 2007 and rose after a report showed U.S. employers have many more job openings than expected
The allotment status for the NewJaisa Technologies IPO has been determined and is now available for investors to check. To access the NewJaisa IPO allotment status, investors can visit the registrar's portal, which is managed by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
By checking the basis of allotment, investors can determine if they have been allocated shares and the quantity of shares allocated to them. If an investor has not been allotted any shares, the company will initiate the refund process for their application. On the other hand, those who have been allotted shares will receive them in their demat accounts.
Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open lower on October 4 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 120 points.
If the Nifty breaks below the low of the Thursday mother candle and sustains this break, it is likely to experience further declines, potentially reaching levels around 19350-19300. This area is considered a strong demand zone. Until the Nifty shows signs of a bullish reversal, it appears to be in a bearish trend.
In such a scenario where clear trends are lacking in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty, it is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and adopt a more selective, stock-specific approach to their investments.
Vedanta Resources Plc, headed by billionaire Anil Agarwal, is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with JPMorgan Chase and Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) to secure a refinancing facility of $3 billion. This initiative aims to prevent a potential default situation, as reported by sources familiar with the matter.
In recent weeks, the senior leadership of this mining and metals conglomerate has conducted meetings with various prominent banks in both Europe and the United States.
Japanese policymakers are grappling with renewed challenges as they confront the prolonged weakening of the yen. This predicament arises from investors' anticipation of the US maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period, while Japan's central bank continues its commitment to ultra-low interest rates.
On Tuesday, the yen exhibited a significant surge in strength against the US dollar. This abrupt movement has triggered speculation among market observers that Japanese authorities may have taken action to bolster their currency.
In today's trade, several prominent stocks are likely to be in focus:
HDFC Bank: The bank is restructuring its top management to boost its mortgage business.
Maruti Suzuki: The company has received a draft assessment order for pending dues of ₹2,160 crore from the Income Tax department.
Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, received a GST demand notice for ₹1,010 crore for non-payment of GST.
Vedanta: Vedanta Resources Plc is in advanced talks with banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Standard Chartered.
ICICI Bank: The bank has raised ₹4,000 crore via bonds to support its business growth.
Tata Motors: Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, filed an addendum to its DRHP, indicating details about its planned IPO.
Nestle India: The company will consider declaring its second interim dividend for 2023.
Adani Enterprises: An Abu Dhabi firm increased its stake in Adani Enterprises to over 5% after recent divestments in other Adani group companies.
IDFC First Bank: The bank is reportedly planning to raise ₹3,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Titagarh Rail Systems: The company signed a contract worth ₹857 crore with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for manufacturing 72 standard gauge cars for the Surat Metro Rail's first phase.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Ltd, on Tuesday inked a pact worth ₹857 crore with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.
The contract is for the manufacturing of 72 standard gauge cars for the first phase of Surat Metro Rail.
The order value for this project is approximately ₹857 crores.
The execution of the project is slated to begin 76 weeks after the signing the contract and is likely to be completed in 132 weeks thereafter.
The Surat Metro Rail Project includes two corridors spanning a total of 40.45 kilometres with 38 stations and an estimated cost of ₹12,020 crore. (PTI)
Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) has raised its ownership stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) by 0.06%, bringing it to a total of 5.04%, as reported in an exchange filing on Tuesday. This development follows IHC's recent divestment of its holdings in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.
The estimated value of this additional 0.06% stake is approximately ₹153.6 crore, calculated based on the volume-weighted average price of Adani Enterprises on Tuesday.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] Titan Company: Buy at ₹3196, target ₹3350, stop loss ₹3130;
2] EIH: Buy at ₹232, target ₹250, stop loss ₹228; and
3] TV18 Broadcast: Buy at ₹45.90, target ₹50, stop loss ₹44.50.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has raised ₹4,000 crore via bonds to fund business growth.
The bank has allotted 4,00,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹4,000 crore on private placement basis and the date of allotment being October 3, 2023, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date being October 3, 2033), it said.
There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it said. (PTI)
On October 3, Maruti Suzuki India, a prominent automobile company, disclosed to the stock exchanges that it has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax department, indicating pending dues amounting to ₹2,160 crore. This case is related to the financial year 2019-20.
In response to the order, the company has stated its intention to file objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel as part of the due process.
On Tuesday, Bajaj Allianz received a GST demand notice totalling ₹1,010 crore. The notice was issued by the Directorate of GST Intelligence due to alleged non-payment of GST on co-insurance and re-insurance premiums. This information was disclosed by Bajaj Finserv in its stock exchange filing on the same day.
Bajaj Allianz is anticipated to submit a suitable response to this Show Cause Cum Demand Notice within the specified timeframes, as per regulatory requirements.
HDFC Bank Ltd. is undergoing a restructuring of its top management in a bid to boost its mortgage business, following its acquisition of another lender three months ago.
According to insiders who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the information, the bank has communicated these changes to its employees in a memo issued late on a Sunday.
As part of these changes, the bank is realigning its information technology and digital functions, placing them directly under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan. This move signifies the bank's commitment to leveraging technology to expand its range of products and services available through its branch network.
Wall Street fell sharply Tuesday as it focused on the downside of a surprisingly strong job market.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% to its lowest point in four months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 430 points, or 1.3% and wiped out the last of its gains made for the year so far. Some of the heaviest losses came from Big Tech stocks, which sent the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading loss of 1.9%.
Stocks fell as the pressure on them cranked even higher from rising Treasury yields in the bond market. Such weight has been the main reason the S&P 500 has lost more than 40% of its value since the end of July, after charging higher for much of the year.
