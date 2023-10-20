Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty in red; HUL, ITC drag; Nestle shines

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market remains in the red amidst negative global cues with Sensex shedding 200 pts and Nifty 50 pts. HUL and ITC lag after their quarterly earnings. Nestle India gains 2%. Most sectoral indices are in red with Pharma, IT, and FMCG under pressure.