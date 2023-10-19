Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian shares trade lower on Thursday, tracking a selloff in global stocks, on worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East which have triggered volatility in oil prices.
Oil prices advanced as the mounting strife in the Middle East appeared to pose a growing threat to supply. U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel after an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip derailed plans for a diplomatic summit with Arab leaders.
Global shares dragged on Wednesday amidst deepening fears over the Middle East conflict and as a downbeat forecast for the semiconductor sector weighed on sentiment.
Sensex Today Live: Coforge Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 9.5% QoQ at ₹181 crore, revenue up 2.5%; declares dividend
Coforge, a leading technology solutions provider, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 19 October 2023, highlighting robust financial and operational performance driven by consistent growth, expanding margins, and sustained business momentum. The company experienced a 16.2% increase in the topline, while the profit witnessed a 10% year-on-year decline.
For the quarterly performance, Coforge achieved a 2.5% revenue growth, amounting to ₹2,276.2 crore, up from ₹2,221 crore in the preceding June quarter, and a 9.5% rise in profit, reaching ₹181 crore compared to ₹165.3 crore in the previous quarter that ended on June 30. (Read More)
COFORGE
Sensex Today: Q2 results today: HUL, ITC to Nestle India — 32 companies to declare earnings on Thursday
A total of 32 listed companies are going to announce their Q2 results 2023 today and those 32 listed companies include Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ITC, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Havells India, MphasiS, Metro Brands, Coforge, Voltas, Cyient, PVR INOX, Equitas Small Finance Bank, etc. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Indian central bank likely offering US dollars to defend rupee - traders
The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling U.S. dollars again to defend the rupee and keep it from sliding to a record low, three traders told Reuters on Thursday.
The rupee was at 83.2650 against the dollar, little changed from its close at 83.2575 in the previous session. The rupee, aided by the RBI, held its ground despite weakness in most Asian currencies and higher U.S. yields.
The RBI's intervention "was expected", a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Wipro share price falls over 4% post Q2 results
In early trading on Thursday, October 19, Wipro's share price saw a decline of over 4 percent on the BSE following the release of its July-September quarter (Q2) earnings. Opening at ₹393 compared to the previous close of ₹407.40, the stock fell by 4.25 percent, hitting an intraday low of ₹390.10. As of 9:20 am, the stock was down 3.53 percent at ₹393 on the BSE.
It is worth noting that Wipro's share price has notably lagged behind the equity benchmark Sensex over the past year. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Piramal Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore through NCD issuance
Piramal Enterprises Limited, a prominent diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, plans to generate ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The primary issue size is ₹200 crores, with an additional green shoe option of up to ₹800 crores, totaling up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue").
The Tranche I Issue is set to commence on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and conclude on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Early closure or extension of the issuance will adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Securities and Exchange Board of India Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities Regulations 2021. (Read More)
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Bajaj Auto jumps 4% in early trading after it reported a strong quarterly earning
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 5.6% rise in second-quarter revenue as price hikes offset weak demand for its motorcycles. The company's total revenue from operations rose to 107.77 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 102.03 billion rupees a year earlier. Buoyant domestic business registers a new peak, on the back of six successive quarters of double-digit YoY growth
Sensex Today Live: Geojit Financial Services views on today's market: Sustained rise in US bond yields is becoming a major challenge for the mother market of the US
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The market responds to economic headwinds more than geopolitical tensions. From that perspective, the sustained rise in US bond yields is becoming a major challenge for the mother market of the US, and thereby, for global markets. The market had not positioned for the US 10-year bond yield at 4.95 % and, therefore, this unexpected spike in yields will take its toll on equity markets. It is important to understand that the spike in bond yields is not due to monetary factors alone. The fiscal situation characterised by high deficit in the US is also contributing to the rise in yields via increased supply of bonds. So, this combination of fiscal and monetary factors pushing bond yields up will pose a major challenge to equity markets. FPIs will continue to sell, impacting the markets. Financials, though fundamentally strong, are likely to face more selling pressure since the major part of FPI’s AUM is in financials, particularly leading banks.
Long-term investors can capitalise on the decline in banking stocks triggered by FPI selling, through a calibrated accumulation strategy. This segment is doing well and the valuations are fair, even attractive."
Sensex Today: Sensex sheds 400 pts and Nifty more than 100 pts at open; Bajaj Auto jumps 4%, Wipro and Tata Steel drag
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Nestle India poised to lead FMCG sector's Q3 earnings
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies—Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India Ltd and ITC Ltd—are set to kickstart the sector’s September quarter earnings on Thursday. Investors would do well to keep their expectations in check. Here, lower exposure to rural markets and decent pricing growth should help Nestle perform relatively better.
“Our FMCG pricing monitor (e-commerce) reveals that Nestle continued to take price increases on several products (especially baby food and coffee) during the quarter," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 4 October. The brokerage expects Nestle’s revenue to grow by 11.5% year-on-year in the September quarter. (Read More)
NESTLE INDIA
Sensex Today Live: Sensex preopens in the red amidst negative glboal cues; Wipro, Bajaj Auto to be in focus in today's session.
Sensex Today: TCS share price in focus as the IT stock turns ex-dividend today
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) share price is expected to be of interest as it goes ex-dividend today, Thursday, October 19. The IT giant declared a second interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of ₹1 each for the fiscal year 2023-24. The record date for this dividend is also set for October 19, 2023.
The second interim dividend is scheduled to be disbursed on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to the company's equity shareholders whose names are listed on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Read More)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Sensex Today Live: Stock to Watch: Dabur India in focus over cancer allegations in US, GST tax evasion notice
Shares of Dabur India Ltd are likely to be closely monitored as the company recently received communication from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence regarding an identified tax payable. Dabur India informed the Indian stock market exchanges about this development, stating that it is currently examining the communication and considering the appropriate course of action in response.
The company also informed about the US litigation(s) pending against it subsidiary companies — Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc and Dabur International Ltd. The company is facing allgations of cancer spread from its drugs. (Read More)
DABUR INDIA
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Oil Dips as Mideast Crisis Simmers and US Eases Venezuela Curbs
Oil fell from a two-week high as traders tracked tensions in the Middle East and the US eased some crude sanctions against Venezuela.
West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $88 a barrel after rallying 1.9% on Wednesday. Following a brief midweek visit to Israel to show his solidarity after the Hamas attack, US President Joe Biden plans an Oval Office address on the crisis on Thursday amid a drive to prevent the conflict from escalating.
Beyond the Middle East, the US suspended some sanctions on Venezuelan oil and other commodities in response to the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition. Analysts estimate that the US shift may enable the country to pump about 200,000 more barrels a day, a roughly 25% jump in output. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live: UTI AMC Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit drops 9% to ₹183 crore; AUM up 16.89%
UTI Asset Management Company released its Q2FY24 earnings, revealing a 9% decrease in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹183 crore compared to ₹200 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the net profit saw a 22% decrease.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q2FY24 stood at ₹404.06 crore, down from ₹435 crore in Q2FY23 and ₹467.77 crore in the preceding June quarter. Consequently, revenue witnessed a decline of 13.6% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. The core income of the company amounted to ₹292 crore, indicating a 3% increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis. (Read More)
UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Sensex Today: Titagarh Rail Systems Q2 Results: Net profit rises 46.4% to ₹70.5 crore, revenue up 54% YoY
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd unveiled its financial performance for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), revealing a substantial 46.4% surge in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹70.59 crore as opposed to ₹48.2 crore during the corresponding period last year.
Formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Ltd, the company showcased a significant 54% increase in revenue from operations during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, amounting to ₹935.45 crore, compared to ₹607.11 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. It is notable that Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd operates as a prominent manufacturer of railway wagons and holds a significant position in the production of passenger coaches. (Read More)
TITAGARH WAGONS
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: IndusInd Bank profit jumps 22% on strong retail loan demand
Indian private lender IndusInd Bank reported a 22.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong loan growth on the back of retail borrowing, with the upcoming festive season expected to further boost customer spending.
Net profit rose to 21.81 billion rupees ($262.00 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 17.87 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net advances in the quarter jumped 21% year-on-year with retail loans growing by 25%. Deposits grew 14%.
Most Indian lenders have shored up their deposit base to keep up with healthy loan demand and tightened liquidity conditions. (Reuters)
INDUSIND BANK
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, LTIM, ICICI Lombard, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, UTI AMC, Titagarh Rail Systems, and Bandhan Bank
- Wipro: Reported a slight increase in Q2FY24 net profit and approved the merger of five subsidiaries into 'Wipro Ltd'.
- Bajaj Auto: Notwithstanding weak demand, second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% due to price hikes, with strong domestic business performance.
- LTIMindtree: Experienced a drop in operating margin for the September quarter, aiming to meet the FY24 margin target.
- ICICI Lombard: Declared a 2.2% year-on-year dip in net profits for Q2FY24, along with an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share, and a significant increase in Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI).
- Bank of Baroda: Suspended employees following internal audit findings regarding onboarding lapses on its mobile banking app 'bob World'.
- IndusInd Bank: Recorded a 22% year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, primarily due to increased income and reduced provisions.
- Coal India: Scheduled a board meeting on November 10, 2023, to review and approve its Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2023.
- UTI AMC: Reported a 9% decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 compared to the same period last year, along with a decrease in consolidated revenue from operations.
- Titagarh Rail Systems: Observed a significant growth of 46.4% in consolidated net profit and a 54% increase in revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
- Bandhan Bank: Noted a substantial rise in net profit year-on-year, but the net profit remained stagnant sequentially, indicating relatively weaker business performance. (Read More)
Sensex Today: ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit dips 2.2% YoY to ₹577.3 crore, declares interim dividend
On Wednesday, ICICI Lombard General Insurance disclosed their financial results for the July-September quarter, indicating a 2.2% year-on-year decline in net profits. The net profits decreased from ₹590.5 crore during Q2FY23 to ₹577.3 crore in the quarter under review. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share. Despite the dip in net profits, ICICI Lombard experienced a positive trend in Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI), which witnessed a 17.4% year-on-year increase, reaching ₹6,086 crore in Q2FY24 compared to ₹5,185 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. (Read More)
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSUR COM
Sensex Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] Cipla: Buy at ₹1210, target ₹1260, stop loss ₹1190;
2] Himatsingka Seide: Buy at ₹146.45, target ₹155, stop loss ₹144; and
3] Prestige Estates: Buy at ₹732.75, target ₹770, stop loss ₹722. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Coal India board meeting on Nov 10 to consider dividend, Q2 results
On Wednesday, Coal India Limited, recognized as the largest government-owned coal producer globally, disclosed its plan to convene a meeting of the board of directors on November 10, 2023 (Friday). The purpose of the meeting is to deliberate, endorse, and officially acknowledge the Audited Financial Results of the company, both on a standalone and consolidated basis, for the second quarter and half-year concluded on September 30, 2023. The company has informed the market regulator that the results will be reviewed by the audit committee of the board before being presented. (Read More)
COAL INDIA
Sensex Today: LTIMindtree Q2 result: L&T unit announces interim dividend of Rs. 20 share, net profit rises to ₹8,905.4 crore
On Wednesday, LTI Mindtrees, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, declared an interim dividend alongside its second-quarter (Q2) results for the financial year FY24. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. As per the stock exchange filing, the record date for this dividend has been set on October 27, 2023.
“The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration to those shareholders whose name will appear in the Register of Members or in the list of Beneficial Owners provided by the Depositories as on Friday, October 27, 2023, being the ‘Record Date’ fixed for the purpose, the statement read. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Wipro Q2 Results: Board approves merger of 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries into ‘Wipro Ltd’
On Wednesday, October 18, Wipro, backed by Azim Premji, declared the approval by its board for the merger of five wholly-owned subsidiaries with 'Wipro Ltd'. As per the company's regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the five subsidiaries are Wipro HR Services, Wipro Overseas IT Services, Wipro Technology Product Services, Wipro Trademark Holding, and Wipro VLSI Design Services. According to Wipro's regulatory filing, the consolidated revenue stood at ₹22,515.9 crore. In the September quarter of fiscal 2022, Wipro had reported a revenue of ₹22,539.7 crore. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: US stocks end sharply lower on Wednesday, crude jumps on Middle East tensions
Wall Street stocks tumbled and crude prices surged on Wednesday as escalating Middle East turmoil prompted a broad sell-off and stoked oil supply concerns.
All three major U.S. stock indexes shed 1% or more, closing near session lows. Momentum stocks, led by Nvidia, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com, pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 1.6%.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel after an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip derailed plans for a diplomatic summit with Arab leaders as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued unabated.
Adding to headwinds, Nvidia revealed details regarding the extent to which U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China could potentially affect its sales.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 332.57 points, or 0.98%, to 33,665.08, the S&P 500 lost 58.6 points, or 1.34%, at 4,314.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.45 points, or 1.62%, to 13,314.30. (Reuters)
