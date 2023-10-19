LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds 350 pts; Wipro drags; Bajaj Auto shines

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market opened more than 0.5% down amidst negative global cues as Sensex and Nifty shed 350 and 100 pts, resp. Wipro and metal stocks tanked, while Bajaj Auto jumped. FMCG stocks will be in focus as they will be reporting quarterly earning report