Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including macroeconomic indicators such as retail inflation, wholesale inflation, trade deficit data, rupee's movement to global cues, along with foreign capital inflow.
FPIs performance remains muted in August, far lower than the inflows sustained in the last three months. Month till-date, FPIs have sold Indian stocks to the tune of ₹7,543 crore, according to analysts.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services while expressing his views on FPI data said, "In view of the strong dollar and high US bond yields FPIs may continue to sell in India. Also, since the markets have rallied smartly during the last three months, some profit booking by FPIs would be rational and can be expected."
Share Market Live Updates: Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit drops 22% to ₹540 crore, revenue up 10% YoY
On August 12, Aurobindo Pharma released its financial results for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The report outlined a decrease of 22.5% in net profit, which amounted to ₹540 crore in contrast to the ₹697.6 crore recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year. However, the pharmaceutical major's revenue from operations during the initial quarter of the current fiscal year showed a positive trajectory, reaching ₹6,850.5 crore. This represented a growth of 9.9% compared to the figure of ₹6,236 crore in the same period of the preceding year.
The company's performance on the operational front exhibited improvement in the June quarter, with its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surging by almost 23% to ₹1,151.4 crore. This was in contrast to the ₹936.5 crore recorded during the same period in the previous year. Furthermore, the EBITDA margin expanded to 16.8% in the quarter under review, a notable increase from the 15% observed in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. (Read More)
AUROBINDO PHARMA
Stock Market Live Updates: ONGC Q1 Results: Consolidated net profit more than doubles to ₹17,383 crore, revenue drops 10% YoY
On August 11, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) unveiled its financial results for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The report indicated a remarkable upsurge of 102 percent in their consolidated net profit, reaching ₹17,383 crore as opposed to ₹8,580.75 crore during the same period in the previous year.
During the initial quarter of the current fiscal year, the state-owned petroleum behemoth recorded a revenue from operations amounting to ₹1,63,823 crore. This marked a decrease of 10 percent compared to the figure of ₹1,82,894 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. (Read More)
OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION
Share Market Live: HDFC Bank CEO flags funding risk post merger, says net interest margins may get hit
Following the prosperous $40 billion merger with its parent company, private lender HDFC Bank's CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, highlighted funding as a potential risk, according to a report by PTI.
Jagdishan expressed his concerns to shareholders during the company's inaugural annual general meeting held after the merger's official commencement on July 1. He remarked, "As you are aware, the funding aspect poses certain risks associated with the merger."
At present, HDFC has not fully achieved its goals in securing all the relief it had requested from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding its financial obligations. (Read More)
HDFC BANK
Sensex Today Live: Deloitte’s Adani Ports exit reveals a Hindenburg link
Deloitte Haskins and Sells Llp’s resignation letter as Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd’s statutory auditor revealed that the US-headquartered Big 4 auditor resigned prematurely primarily due to lack of clarity on transactions with certain parties alleged in the 24 January Hindenburg Research report, and because of the ₹1.75 trillion Gautam Adani-led company’s resistance to conduct an independent external evaluation.
As a “material weakness" identified as at 31 March, Deloitte said, “The company (Adani Ports) did not have an appropriate internal control system in respect of conducting an external examination of allegations made on the company."
Deloitte said Adani Ports did not have adequate internal control system to even examine veracity of allegations ( made by Hindenburg) on related party relationships, which could potentially result in possible adjustments or disclosures of related party relationships, balances and transactions in the standalone financial statements.
A ‘material weakness’ is a deficiency in internal financial control, in the absence of which there could be a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company’s annual or interim financial statements will not be detected in time. (Read More)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Stock market today: Wall Street ends mixed, closing out another losing week
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended Friday with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes, as mixed economic data stoked worries that the Federal Reserve’s work on bringing inflation to heel isn’t done.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wavering between small gains and losses most of the day. The benchmark index fell 0.3% for the week, its second consecutive losing week.
The Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%, reflecting a pullback in big tech companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.3% gain.
Stocks lost ground in the early going after the Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it hits consumers, rose 0.8% last month from July 2022. The latest figure followed a 0.2% year-over-year increase in June, which had been the smallest annual rise since August 2020.
While modest, the increase in wholesale prices last month could help persuade the Federal Reserve that more rate increases are necessary to lower inflation to 2%, the central bank’s goal. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!