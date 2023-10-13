LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to start in red; Gift Nifty trades lower

3 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian markets are expected to fall at the start as weak earnings reports from IT companies will put a drag on the market. Wall Street closed lower on Thursday amidst a strong bond market. Most Asian shares are also trading lower in the morning session.