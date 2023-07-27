Stock Market Updates: The Federal Reserve resumed raising interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell left open the possibility of further hikes, which he emphasized will depend on incoming data that has recently signalled a resilient US economy.
Meanwhile, in the domestic market, FIIs continued their buying streak with a net inflow of ₹922.84 crore as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The DIIs invested ₹470 crore in markets on July 26.
The central government on 26 July announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's 5.36 stake, it informed via a stock regulatory filing.
The notice said, "The Ministry of Railways has submitted to BSE a copy of notice of the proposed OFS up to 70,890,683 equity shares of RVNL on 27 July, 2023, (T day) and on 28 July, 2023 (T+1 day) with an option to additionally sell 40,866,394 equity shares through a separate, designated window of the BSE Limited and the NSE collectively representing 5.36% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company in accordance with the OFS guidelines." (Read More)
Reliance Industries forms asset management company with BlackRock, Axis Bank reports 41% increase in net profit, Tech Mahindra's net profit declines by 38%, Marico acquires majority stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals, IndiGo to inspect aircraft engines, Tata Consumer Products sees 22% jump in profits, Dr Reddy's Laboratories reports 18% YoY increase in PAT, Jindal Stainless reports 45% YoY rise in PAT, Rail Vikas Nigam announces offer for sale, Cipla's net profit rises by 45.1% in Q1FY24. (Read More)
On July 26, Tech Mahindra released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The company reported a decline of 38% in consolidated net profit, which amounted to ₹692.5 crore, as compared to ₹1,131 crore in the same period of the previous year. This drop in profit was primarily attributed to weakness observed in its key business segments.
Despite the decline in net profit, Tech Mahindra's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1FY24 showed a positive trend. It stood at ₹13,159 crore, indicating a growth of 3.5% when compared to ₹12,707 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This rise in revenue suggests that the company's overall business saw some improvement, though challenges in certain segments impacted the profitability during the quarter. (Read More)
Axis Bank released its Q1 results on Wednesday, revealing a strong performance. The net consolidated profit for the quarter amounted to ₹5,797 crore, marking a remarkable 41% increase compared to ₹4,125 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The bank's net interest income (NII) witnessed significant growth, surging 27% from ₹9,384 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹11,958 crore in the quarter ending June 2023. This rise in NII indicates an expansion in the bank's interest-earning assets.
Furthermore, the net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 was recorded at 4.10%, which marked a notable improvement of 50 basis points (YoY), demonstrating increased profitability from its interest-earning operations. (Read More)
Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial lending arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, and BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, have announced a collaboration to establish an asset management company. The joint venture, named "Jio BlackRock," will see a combined investment of $300 million.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Jio Financial Services and BlackRock expressed their shared vision to provide "tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India." The collaboration aims to leverage their respective expertise and resources to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and financial solutions to the Indian market. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] M&M Finance: Buy at ₹320, target ₹335, stop loss ₹317;
2] BSE: Buy at ₹768, target ₹800, stop loss ₹758; and
3] RCF: Buy at ₹115, target ₹121, stop loss ₹113. (Read More)
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd has expressed its interest in acquiring up to a 9.9% stake in RBL Bank Ltd, a private bank. This interest comes after M&M purchased a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank a week ago. The move indicates M&M's growing involvement and investment in the banking sector as they seek to expand their stake in RBL Bank.
“We may consider further investment subject to pricing, regulatory approvals, and required procedures. However, in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9%," said the Mahindra group in a regulatory filing on Wednesday evening while commenting on the stake acquisition in RBL Bank, which has recently expressed its new strategy to shift from bulk to granular deposits model to expand the bank’s margins beyond 5%. (Read More)
Today, on the 27th of July 2023, the initial public offering (IPO) date for Netweb Technologies India Limited has been fixed. The company's equity shares shall be listed and allowed for trading on the Indian stock market exchange as part of the 'B' group of securities, based on the BSE notification.
The listing ceremony will take place on both the BSE and NSE during a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM on Thursday. Despite the book build issue being aggressively priced, the Netweb Technologies IPO received a strong response from investors, according to stock market experts. They anticipate the public issue to debut with a premium of approximately 70% to 80%. (Read More)
Wall Street stocks shrugged off the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike on Wednesday, finishing little-changed after a choppy session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2 percent higher at 35,520.12.
The broad-based S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent to 4,566.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 14,127.28.
The Fed as anticipated lifted its benchmark lending rate to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, with Chair Jerome Powell saying during a press conference that the central bank would let data determine whether to hike again.
Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said Powell's comments met the market's expectations, noting that at the end of the press conference, stocks had essentially reverted to their position from before the 1800 GMT announcement.
"It was a very non-committal kind of presentation, which is good enough for the market," he said.
Investors were also fixated on a heavy round of earnings from a range of big companies. (AFP)
