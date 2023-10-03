Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to start on muted note

LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to fall at the start on Tuesday after a long weekend as Gift Nifty is trading lower. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Monday amidst renewed rate hike worries, while Asian markets are trading in red in the morning session.