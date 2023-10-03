Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to start on muted note

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stocks may witness wild swings this month, with FPIs turning bearish on both the cash and derivatives segments of the NSE amid lofty mid- and small-cap valuations, rising US interest rates and bond yields, and the threat of oil prices hitting $100 a barrel.
According to Goldman Sachs, India has underperformed peer markets comprising the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index during most sharp oil rallies, giving a negative six-percentage-point return in dollar terms on a median basis whenever oil has rallied more than 20% above $70 a barrel since 2008.
The overall U.S. economy has so far been holding up, defying predictions that it would have fallen into a recession by now. However, stocks mostly slipped in mixed trading on Monday as worries about higher interest rates tightened their coils around Wall Street
The board of Ramkrishna Forgings, country's second-largest forging company, has given the nod to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, a regulatory filing stated on September 30.
The board, in its meeting held today, approved the “raising of funds up to ₹1,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares through qualified institutional placement", the company said.
The total number of securities proposed to be issued through QIP “shall be determined after fixation of issue price" at the time of issuance of securities, it informed the stock exchanges. (Read More)
JSW Infrastructure IPO to debut, Maruti Suzuki reports highest-ever monthly sales, TCS ends hybrid work policy, Vedanta approves demerger, UltraTech Cement reports growth in sales, ONGC considers $20 billion investment in petrochemical projects, Novo Nordisk in talks with Torrent Pharma for manufacturing partnership, VIP Industries promoters consider stake sale, Ramkrishna Forgings to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through QIP, Coal India reports rise in production and offtake. (Read More)
Oil prices slipped 1% in early Asian trade on Tuesday, after falling to a three-week low in the previous session, on a stronger U.S. dollar, rising U.S. bond yields and mixed supply signals.
Brent futures for December delivery declined 92 cents, or 1.01%, to $89.79 a barrel by 0225 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI), fell 92 cents, or 1.04%, to $87.90 per barrel.
"(Brent) crude oil prices slid to (around) $90 a barrel as rising US yields and a stronger US dollar dominated market sentiment," ANZ analysts said in a client note.
"While supply remains tight, higher interest rates means expensive storage of inventories. This could lead to further destocking of oil inventories while increasing spot availability." (Reuters)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited is set to be listed on October 3, 2023. According to the notification issued by BSE, commencing from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the equity shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited will be officially listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' group of securities. The share price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with trading commencing at approximately 9:45 AM during the special pre-open session on Tuesday. Additionally, Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares will be available for trading starting from 10:00 AM on Tuesday. (Read More)
Ahead of the biggest energy conference in the Middle East--Adipec summit in Abu Dhabi--India has raised concerns regarding the skyrocketing crude oil prices that are heading toward $100 a barrel.
India has “a constant dialogue with all producing countries where we keep raising this point" that crude prices are too high, Pankaj Jain, secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in an interview.
His country isn’t comfortable with current oil prices, which are near $93 a barrel in London, and “we need more production now," Jain said. While India acknowledges OPEC’s right to decide how much it produces, the group’s cuts have increased prices. (Read More)
Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) is considering investing around $20 billion to set up two petrochemical projects in India, either independently or in partnerships with other companies, chairman and chief executive officer Arun Kumar Singh said.
Establishing a large petrochemical plant is likely to cost around $10 billion, Singh said. “We may do it on our own or in a JV (joint venture). It depends on economics and what happens in respective states," he said in an interview on 25 August. (Read More)
The promoters of VIP Industries Ltd are considering selling their stake in India’s largest luggage and travel accessories maker, two people familiar with the development said.
The deal, including a potential open offer, could be worth as much as $1 billion and see the promoters completely exit the business, one of the people said. The promoters have hired the investment banking team of InCred Capital to manage the sale, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity. (Read More)
Air India Ltd is planning its second hub in the country at an airport in south India as it works to strengthen international and domestic operations and maximize network utilization, two executives aware of the plans said. Currently, the airline’s only hub in India is in New Delhi.
“The airline is augmenting its presence in Mumbai and exploring the development of one more hub in southern India," one of the two executives cited above said on condition of anonymity. (Read More)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Monday that unfair tactics used by Google led to its dominance as a search engine, tactics that in turn have thwarted his company's rival program, Bing.
Nadella testified in a packed Washington, D.C., courtroom as part of the government's landmark antitrust trial against Google's parent company, Alphabet. The Justice Department alleges Google has abused the dominance of its ubiquitous search engine to throttle competition and innovation at the expense of consumers, allegations that echo a similar case brought against Microsoft in the late 1990s. (Read More)
The listing of JSW Infrastructure Limited is scheduled to take place today, on October 3, 2023. According to the notification from BSE, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the equity shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited will be officially listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' group of securities. The JSW Infrastructure share price will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with trading commencing at approximately 9:45 AM during the special pre-open session on Tuesday. Furthermore, JSW Infrastructure shares will be available for trading on Indian stock exchanges from 10:00 AM today. (Read More)
Stocks mostly slipped in mixed trading Monday as the constrictor of higher interest rates tightened its coils around Wall Street.
The S&P 500 edged up by 0.34, or less than 0.1%, to 4,288.39, coming off its worst month of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 74.15 points, or 0.2%, to 33,433.35, and the Nasdaq composite rose 88.45, or 0.7%, to 13,307.77.
Slumps for oil and gas stocks weighed on the market after crude prices gave back some of the sharp gains made since the summer. The majority of stocks fell alongside them, with more than three-quarters of those within the S&P 500 sinking, but gains for Apple and other influential Big Tech stocks helped support indexes.
Stocks have broadly given back 40% of their strong gains for the year since the end of July. The main reason is Wall Street’s growing acceptance that high interest rates are here to stay a while as the Federal Reserve tries to knock high inflation lower. That in turn has pushed Treasury yields to their highest levels in more than a decade. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!