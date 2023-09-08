Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed to a fresh all-time peak of ₹319.10 lakh crore on Thursday, driven by an optimistic trend in equities, where Sensex recorded its fifth straight day rally.
On Thursday, FIIs continued to divest from the Indian market as FIIs offloaded ₹3,245.86 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹10,202.87 crore and offloaded ₹247.46 crore.
Oil prices fell for a second session weighed down by lingering concerns over slower global demand, but were still headed for a second consecutive weekly gain amid expectations of tightening supplies.
Viacom18, controlled by Reliance Industries Ltd, has picked up the exclusive media rights for televising and live-streaming Indian Super League (ISL) football matches for the next two seasons.
The 10th season of the ISL is set to start on 21 September with a match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in Kochi.
For the first time, India’s premier football league will be aired by Viacom18, replacing Disney Star, which had been the official broadcaster for the last nine seasons. (Read More)
SAIL, PNB, Manappuram Finance, BHEL, India Cements, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. (Read More)
Exide Industries Ltd announced on Thursday that it has injected a sum exceeding ₹100 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. This subsidiary is engaged in the production of advanced chemistry battery cells.
According to the regulatory filing, Exide Industries made this investment by subscribing to equity shares in Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) through rights allocation. Importantly, this investment has not resulted in any alteration in the ownership percentage of Exide Industries in EESL. (Read More)
Both Norway's government pension fund manager and an Indian portfolio management service (PMS) are poised to oppose the proposal for the delisting of ICICI Securities, amidst a growing chorus of discontent among investors who perceive the stock as ripe for a potential revaluation, reports MoneyControl.
This news triggered a notable surge in ICICI Securities' shares, propelling them upward by over 5 percent. The stock reached an intraday peak of ₹652 before moderating its gains and ultimately closing at ₹635, representing a 2.4 percent increase from the previous day's closing price.
Notably, Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management's Government Pension Fund Global holds a 3.13 percent stake in ICICI Securities. Similarly, a portfolio management service based in southern India, which also maintains approximately a 3 percent ownership stake in the company, aligns itself against the proposed delisting.
Sebi on Thursday disposed of adjudication proceedings against state-owned LIC with respect to alleged violations of mutual fund norms.
The case pertained to the insurer's shareholding in IDBI Mutual Fund.
In a 12-page order, Sebi said the alleged violation on part of LIC is to be viewed in the context of the efforts taken by it to complete the merger of IDBI Mutual Fund with LIC Mutual Fund, and disposed of the adjudication proceedings.
The regulator had conducted an examination in the matter of alleged non-compliance of MF (Mutual Fund) regulations by LIC with a focus to ascertain if there was any violation of the rules. (PTI)
On Thursday, SBI Funds Management Ltd, the country's largest asset management company, acquired approximately 8% of the stake in Nazara Technologies Ltd, an online gaming firm, for a total of ₹410 crore. This development comes on the heels of a surprise investment of ₹100 crore made by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the founders of India's largest brokerage, Zerodha Broking Ltd, on September 4th.
Nazara Technologies Ltd, which has experienced an impressive surge in its stock performance this year, witnessing a gain of over 39% in the last three months alone, has announced its intention to issue 5.74 million new shares on a preferential basis to three mutual fund schemes operated by SBI Mutual Fund. These new shares will be issued at a price of ₹714 apiece. (Read More)
Wall Street slipped in mixed trading Thursday as the threat of high interest rates continues to dog Big Tech stocks.
The S&P 500 fell 14.34, or 0.3%, to 4,451.14 for its third straight loss. The Nasdaq composite was hit particularly hard by the drop for tech stocks, and it sank 123.64, or 0.9%, to 13,748.83.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better than the rest of the market because it has less of an emphasis on tech, and it rose 57.54 points, or 0.2%, to 34,500.73.
Stocks felt pressure from the bond market, where yields rose earlier in the week after a report showed stronger growth for U.S. services industries last month than economists expected. Yields remained high after a report on Thursday said fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected.
While such reports are encouraging for the economy, indicating a long-predicted recession is not near, they could also keep conditions humming strongly enough to push upward on inflation.
The Federal Reserve has already hiked its main interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of slowing the economy enough to drive inflation back down to its 2% target. It’s come close, and inflation has cooled from its peak above 9% last summer. But the worry is that the last percentage point of improvement may be the toughest for the Fed. (AP)
