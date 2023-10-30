Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: RIL jumps in early trading on back of a strong quarter but indices overall remain flat on Monday with most sectors trading in the red.
Earnings Sereports will be among the major drivers as the combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 9.9% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 42.7%, a Mint analysis showed.
A report showed that the measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve remained high last month but within economists’ expectations. It also showed spending by U.S. consumers was stronger than expected, even though growth in their incomes fell short of forecasts.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The oversold position in the market facilitated the 190-point bounce back in the Nifty on Friday. But the conditions are not favourable for the continuation of this uptrend since the risk-off mood persists in the market. The risk of the Middle East geopolitical crisis spreading is high and since the ground war has begun in Gaza there can be lots of uncertainty and unexpected developments. The other major factor impacting the markets -the elevated US bond yields- also will remain a short-term concern since the Fed is likely to continue its hawkish stance in the light of the resilience of the US economy and inflation (3.7%) remaining above the Fed’s target. So watch out for the Fed’s message on November 1st even while it holds the rate as the market expects. Investors may remain cautious in this time of high uncertainty and risk. Nibbling at high-quality large caps will be a smart move.
ESAF Small Finance Bank, a Kerala-based lender, is scheduled to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) on November 3, with the IPO slated to conclude on November 7. The company aims to raise ₹463 crore through this offering, although the IPO price band has yet to be disclosed. The public issue is a combination of both a fresh issuance of equity shares, valued at ₹390.7 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares, amounting to ₹72.3 crore, by three shareholders. (Read More)
Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings are likely to draw attention today as both stocks are trading ex-dividend. The board of directors of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY24. Similarly, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd's board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY 2023-24.
Both companies have set October 30, 2023, as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Happiest Minds Technologies and Ramkrishna Forgings have already notified Indian exchanges about the interim dividend and the dividend record date. (Read More)
Today marks the commencement of the initial public offering (IPO) of Cello World, which will continue to accept bids from investors until November 1, 2023. The book build issue is priced in the range of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share. The IPO, entirely an offer for sale (OFS), is intended for listing on both the NSE and BSE. The promoters aspire to raise ₹1,900 crore through this public offering. Meanwhile, Cello World shares have initiated trading in the unlisted stock market, with market observers noting a premium of ₹90 in the grey market today. (Read More)
The government wants India's telecom service to remain the most affordable in the entire world, union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
According to the telecom sector industry body Cellular Operators Association of India, telecom operators have not been able to monetise 5G service since its launch last year.
"From the government side we are very clear. We would like telecom service to continue to remain the most affordable in the entire world and today among all large economies India's telecom sector is the most affordable telecom sector," Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview at India Mobile Congress 2023.
According to analysts, telecom operators need an average revenue per user (ARPU) in the range of ₹270-300 over next three years to realise the investments they are making in building 5G networks. (PTI)
Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Marico Ltd, TVS Motor Company, UPL Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, and Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Approximately 95 companies will release their September quarter results today. (Read More)
During the July-September quarter, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) notably reduced their holdings in the majority of Adani Group companies. According to the quarterly shareholding data of all ten Adani Group stocks on the stock exchanges, FPIs trimmed their stake in 8 companies over the past quarter.
Adani Enterprises, the leading company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, experienced the most substantial sequential decrease, with FPI shareholding dropping to 18.19% at the end of September 2023 from 23.01% at the end of June 2023. (Read More)
- Reliance Industries: Reported a 27% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹17,394 crore in Q2 FY 2023-24, with shares rising by 1.75%.
- Maruti Suzuki: Delivered over 310,000 units, a 19% increase, amid improved chip availability and festive demand.
- UltraTech Cement: Approved a ₹13,000 crore investment for a capacity expansion of 21.9 MTPA through multiple projects.
- AU Small Finance Bank: Announced a merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank, pending regulatory approvals.
- Cipla: Recorded a 43.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,130.91 crore and a 14.6% increase in revenue.
- IDFC First Bank: Noted a 35% rise in net profit to ₹751.3 crore and a 31.6% growth in net interest income (NII) to ₹3,950.2 crore.
- NTPC: Posted a 16.6% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,885 crore and reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹40,875 crore.
- Bharti Airtel: Collaborated with Microsoft to provide Indian businesses calling services via Airtel IQ integrated with Microsoft Teams.
- Adani Enterprises: Introduced 'general aviation charges' for private jet operators at six airports despite warnings from the airport tariff regulator.
- Union Bank of India: Noted a 90% surge in net standalone profit to ₹3,511 crore in Q2 FY 2023-24, with net NPA decreasing to 1.30%. (Read More)
After an interval of nearly two decades, the Tata group is gearing up to introduce its initial public offering (IPO) in the primary market. Tata Technologies Ltd, one of the Tata group's subsidiaries, has submitted an addendum for its public issue subsequent to receiving approval from SEBI for the launch of its initial offer. The market is eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming IPO.
As per market analysts, the wait for the impending IPO is expected to conclude in November 2023, which is next month. They have indicated that Tata Motors, a listed entity and one of the promoters offloading its stake in Tata Technologies Ltd, is likely to announce its Q2FY24 results. Consequently, the launch of the Tata Technologies IPO could possibly occur within a fortnight of the Tata Motors earnings announcement. (Read More)
Oil slipped with gold and government bonds as demand for haven assets eased after Israel’s military action in Gaza proceeded more cautiously than had been anticipated.
Brent crude dropped below $90 a barrel, after rising by almost 3% on Friday, while WTI fell toward $84. S&P 500 futures contracts rose 0.3% after the gauge fell 0.5% on Friday, with risk appetite dented over worries including a persistently hawkish Federal Reserve and underwhelming corporate earnings.
The dollar was little changed against major peers, while the 10-year Treasury yield rose about three basis points. Gold slipped but remained above $2,000 an ounce, while US and Australian bond yields edged higher. (Bloomberg)
On Sunday, October 29, United Auto Workers (UAW) union leaders greenlit a fresh tentative contract agreement with Ford Motor, entailing a significant $8.1 billion infusion into company manufacturing. Conversely, negotiations persist at General Motors (GM) without a finalized agreement.
Per the UAW-Ford contract terms, employees might secure up to $70,000 in supplementary compensation over the contract's 4-1/2-year span, not including augmented profit-sharing benefits and retirement contributions. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹1270, target ₹1330, stop loss ₹1230;
2] GNFC: Buy at ₹663.50, target ₹680, stop loss ₹650; and
3] Zen Tech: Buy at ₹742, target ₹800, stop loss ₹710. (Read More)
UltraTech Cement Limited has approved a fresh investment of ₹13,000 crore to increase its capacity by another 21.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) with a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects, the company wrote in an exchange filing on Saturday.
This new investment, which has been approved by the board, will help the firm achieve a capacity of 182 MTPA in India by setting up four greenfield and four brownfield plants, apart from four greenfield bulk terminals, UltraTech added. (Read More)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, is seeing a surge in deliveries as it fulfils long-standing orders for new models amid easing chip availability and high consumer interest during the ongoing festive season.
The carmaker delivered over 310,000 units, a growth of 19% year-on-year in the 70-day period between 17 August, the start of the Chingam month, which kicks off Onam festivities in Kerala, and the end of the Navratri period on 24 October, a top company executive said. (Read More)
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Sunday said it will take into its fold peer lender Fincare Small Finance Bank in the first such merger between two such institutions.
Under the amalgamation plan, shareholders of Fincare Small Finance Bank will get 579 equity shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd for every 2,000 fully paid-up equity shares they own.
Set up to push financial inclusion by providing an outlet for savings and by providing access to credit to small business units; small and marginal farmers; micro and small industries; and other unorganised sector entities, these banks were set up under an RBI policy from 2014. (Read More)
Following the disclosure of its Q2FY24 results last Friday, the Indian stock market is anticipated to respond to the quarterly figures during Monday's trading session. Stock market analysts suggest that Reliance Industries' Q2 results for the financial year 2023-24 have aligned with expectations, signaling a potential increase in the share price of Reliance on Monday. (Read More)
tocks stumbled on Wall Street, bringing the S&P 500 10% below the peak it reached in July and putting the benchmark index into what's called a “correction."
The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, or 19.86 points, to close at 4,117.37 Friday and is now 10.3% below its July 31 high of 4,588.96. That marks its 10th loss in the last 12 days.
Stocks have fallen the past three months as investors face the reality of higher interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials talking about keeping rates “higher for longer" and the yield on the 10-year Treasury reaching levels not seen since 2007. Analysts say investors are also concerned near-term about an escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the strength of company earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.71 points, or 1.1%, to 32,417.59. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 20.07 points, or 1.2% to 1,636.94, its lowest level in about four years.
The Nasdaq was the bright spot in the market, gaining ground on the strength of several big technology and communications companies that reported solid earnings. The index rose 47.41 points, or 0.4%, to 12,643.01. (AP)
