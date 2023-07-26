Share Market Updates: Asian markets are likely to be subdued Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s rate decision, with equity futures for the region mixed and currencies holding to narrow ranges.
With the U.S. central bank on track for another 25-basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, policymakers face a choice over how much weight to put on recent economic data.
The International Monetary Fund forecast a dip in India's GDP growth over the next two years. Data released on Tuesday indicated that India's GDP growth would fall from 7.2% in FY23 to 6.1% in the current financial year, and then rise slightly to 6.3% in FY25.
Stocks on Wall Street and commodities rose Tuesday as the Conference Board’s US consumer confidence index climbed to a two-year high
Stock Market Today: Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Motors, Ambuja, ACC, Cyient, SBI Life, UTI Asset Mgt, Ceat, Can Fin Homes, Mahindra Holidays, and Dixon Tech
Top stocks in focus today:
1. L&T: Q1 consolidated profit up 46% YoY, revenue jumps 34%.
2. Tata Motors: Q1 net profit, will consolidate capital base.
3. ACC/Ambuja Cement: Institutional investors vote against adoption of financial statements.
4. Cyient: Q1 net profit up 45%, misses estimates.
5. SBI Life: Q1 net profit up 45%, net premium income rises 19%.
6. UTI AMC: Q1 PAT up over two-fold, total revenue up 60%.
7. Ceat: Q1 net profit at ₹144 crore, revenue rises 4.1%.
8. Can Fin Homes: Employees commit fraud of ₹38.53 crore.
9. Mahindra Holidays: Q1 net profit down 70.15%.
10. Dixon Technologies: Q1 net profit up 47.89%, revenue rises 14.58%. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Cyient Q1 Results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹168 crore, revenue up 35%; check details
On July 25, Cyient, an engineering and IT services company, disclosed its financial results for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The company reported a notable 45 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹168.10 crore, in comparison to ₹116.10 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. While this growth was significant, it slightly missed analysts' estimates due to rising expenses that offset the benefits of a robust order pipeline and demand recovery in certain sectors.
During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Cyient's revenue from operations reached ₹1,686.50 crore, showcasing an impressive jump of 35 per cent compared to ₹1,250.10 crore in the same period last year. (Read More)
CYIENT
Share Market Live: Oriana Power IPO to open on Aug 1; fixes price band at ₹115-118 per share
Noida-based solar energy solutions provider Oriana Power on Tuesday said it has set a price band of ₹115-118 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will hit the capital market on August 1.
The bidding for anchor investors will open on July 31 and the public issue will conclude on August 3, the company said in a statement.
The company's shares will be listed on SME Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange.
The IPO of Oriana Power will comprise 50.55 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each..
The firm will use the IPO proceeds to fund its working capital requirements, investment in subsidiary companies, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1) Buy Zen Tech at 631, stop loss 622, Target 665
2) Buy SBI Cards at 876, stop loss 863, Target 920
3) Buy Bharat Forge at 867, stop loss 854, Target 915 (Read More)
Stock Market Live: SBI Life Q1 profit surges 45% on higher premium income
On Tuesday, SBI Life, an insurance company, announced a remarkable 45% growth in its net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, reaching ₹381 crore. This significant increase was compared to the net profit of ₹263 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.
The company's net premium income also showed positive growth, rising by 19% year-on-year to ₹13,104 crore during the June quarter, compared to ₹11,036 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
In terms of new business premiums, SBI Life achieved an 18% growth in individual new business premiums, reaching ₹4,060 crore in the first quarter. The overall new business premium also experienced an 11% rise, amounting to ₹6,210 crore, aided by an impressive 18% growth in the single premium business segment. (Read More)
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Share Market Live Updates: Institutions vote against ACC, Ambuja resolutions
More than half of the institutional investors of Adani Group cement companies—ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd—voted against adopting the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 after the firms’ statutory auditors raised concerns about certain developments, and at least one proxy advisory firm recommended voting against the resolution.
Sixty-three per cent of large investors voted against ACC’s adoption of financial statements at its annual general meeting on 20 July, according to voting records published on BSE on Tuesday. But a 57% promoter holding helped the resolution secure approval with an 85% vote in favour.
Despite about 54% of institutional investors rejecting the adoption of financial statements at Ambuja Cements in the shareholder meeting on 20 July, the resolution was approved with 89.4% voting in favour, thanks to the Adani group’s 63.2% ownership. (Read More)
Sensex Live Updates: L&T Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to ₹2,493 crore, revenue up by 34%
On Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro Limited released its financial results for the April-June quarter, showing a notable performance. The company reported a net consolidated profit of ₹2,493 crore, marking a significant increase of 46% compared to the ₹1,702 crore reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.
The revenue from operations also displayed a robust growth of 34%, rising from ₹35,853 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹47,882 crore in the Q1FY24 period.
Regarding Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), L&T experienced a substantial jump of 23% during the quarter ending in June 2023, reaching ₹4,869 crore from ₹3,953 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin witnessed a slight decline, settling at 10.2% in the current review period, compared to 11% during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. (Read More)
LARSEN & TOUBRO
Stock Market Live: Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹3,202 crore, revenue up 42% YoY crossing ₹1 lakh crore-mark
Tata Motors, a prominent player in the automobile industry, unveiled its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25. During this period, the company achieved a consolidated net profit of ₹3,202 crore, showcasing its strong financial performance.
The revenue from operations witnessed a remarkable surge of 42 per cent, reaching ₹102,236.08 crore in the June quarter. This remarkable achievement exceeded expectations, surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore-mark, in line with projections made by financial analysts. The impressive earnings were attributed to improved margins and robust sales in the company's luxury division, Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR), based in the United Kingdom.
Tata Motors' consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), witnessed an astounding year-on-year growth of 177 per cent, amounting to ₹14,700 crore. Additionally, the operating margin expanded by 700 basis points (bps) compared to the previous year, reaching 14.4 per cent in the June quarter, further highlighting the company's significant progress. (Read More)
TATA MOTORS
Share Market Live: AI mania drives Wall Street to higher close on Tuesday ahead of earnings
The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher on Tuesday, leading gains on Wall Street amid investor excitement about artificial intelligence before earnings reports from megacap technology companies Alphabet and Microsoft after the bell.
Both Microsoft and Alphabet have launched an array of AI products since OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, released ChatGPT in late 2022. Investors expect the new products will help tech giants offset a slowdown in their cloud businesses.
A survey showed consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July, amid continued optimism about the labour market despite worries about a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.83 points, or 0.08%, to 35,438.07, the S&P 500 gained 12.82 points, or 0.28%, to 4,567.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.69 points, or 0.61%, to 14,144.56. (Reuters)
