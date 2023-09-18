Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers this week including the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, global cues, and more.
The indices ended at their fresh lifetime highs on Friday propelled by a rally in global markets and renewed foreign capital inflows. During the day, Sensex rallied 408.23 points or 0.60 per cent to hit its fresh all-time intra-day peak of 67,927.23, while the Nifty50 reached an all-time intraday high of 20,223. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2 per cent each.
FPIs continued their selling streak and have emerged as net sellers so far in September, with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1027, target ₹1070, stop loss ₹1010.
2] CIE Automotive India: Buy at ₹508, target ₹540, stop loss ₹498.
3] eClerx: Buy at ₹1851, target ₹1940, stop loss ₹1820. (Read More)
Tata Steel today said that the UK government has agreed to support their planned investment of 1.2 billion pounds to improve infrastructure at the plant in Port Talbot.
In a media statement issued on Friday, the company is expected to receive a grant from the UK government of up to 500 million pounds. The partnership is aimed to develop ecologically sustainable steel production and will be the largest investment proposal received by the UK steel industry in several decades. (Read More)
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has paid RsRs 1,700 crore to the government which includes the dues for the 5G spectrum and other spectrum acquired previously.
“We wish to inform that the Company has today, i.e. 16th September,2023, made the requisite payment of ~ Rs. 1,701 crores (including interest) to the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, towards 2022 Spectrum Auction Instalment," Vi said in the regulatory filing. (Read More)
On Friday, the Central government announced an increase in the windfall tax applied to the sale of domestic crude oil, raising it to ₹10,000 per tonne. This marks an increase from the previous rate of ₹6,700 per tonne, which had been in effect for the past two weeks. The new tax rates are set to be implemented starting from Saturday, September 16.
Additionally, in a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, it was stated that the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports would be reduced to ₹5.50 per litre, down from the previous rate of ₹6 per litre. Similarly, the duty on jet fuel exports will see a reduction to ₹3.5 per litre, down from ₹4 per litre. However, it was noted that there would be no change in the additional duty on the export of petrol, which will continue to remain at zero. (Read More)
IIFL Alternative Research has projected that HDFC Bank is poised to receive passive inflows of approximately $650 million as part of the FTSE's semi-annual index review, which was scheduled for September 15. These modifications are set to take effect from September 18.
On Friday, September 15, HDFC Bank's shares showed strong performance, registering a gain of over 1 percent. During late afternoon trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), these shares reached an intraday high of ₹1,670. This uptick in the leading private lender's stock price was attributed to significant block deals amounting to ₹4,500 crore, as reported by CNBC-TV18. These deals were prompted by passive inflows resulting from an adjustment to the FTSE indices. (Read More)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited is scheduled for today, September 18, 2023. In accordance with the announcement from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), starting from Monday, September 18, 2023, the equity shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited will be officially listed and made available for trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), classified under the 'B' group of securities.
Market analysts are speculating that the opening price of Jupiter Hospital's shares on both the BSE and NSE may surpass the upper price band of ₹735 per equity share. They have suggested that in a bearish scenario, the IPO listing price for Jupiter Hospital could be around ₹950 per share, while in a bullish scenario, it might even reach four digits when listed on the Indian stock market exchanges. (Read More)
Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with a broad slide for stocks Friday, giving the S&P 500 its second losing week in a row.
The benchmark index fell 1.2%, its first loss in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.6%.
U.S. automaker stocks proved to be resilient after members of the United Auto Workers union walked off the job at several plants overnight. Ford slipped 0.1% and General Motors rose 0.9%. Shares in Stellantis gained 1.9% in trading on the Milan Stock Exchange in Italy.
The market posted some gains earlier this week following several healthy indicators on the economy. Wall Street has been watching economic updates ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy meeting next week. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady after spending much of the last two years pushing rates higher in its bid to tame inflation.
Boosting market sentiment this week was a report Thursday that said U.S. shoppers spent more at retailers last month than economists expected. A separate report Thursday morning said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. (AP)
