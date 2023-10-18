Market Highlights: Sensex closes sub-66,000, Nifty sheds 140 pts; Bank, Finance drag; Pharma shines

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market remains sluggish as Sensex and Nifty shed 550 and 150 pts, respectively. Bajaj twins and Bank stocks drag the market, while Pharma stocks like Sun Pharma and Cipla gain. Finance and Bank indices shed the most.