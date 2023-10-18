Share Market Updates: Indices were pulled down by Finance and Bank stocks on Wednesday as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj twins tanked. Quarterly earnings reports and Middle East tension remain the key driving force in today's session.
Stocks in Asia slipped as uncertainties lingered in the Middle East and markets digested the possibility of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Better-than-expected China data failed to dispel concerns over the country’s economic outlook.
Oil rallied as a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital boosted tensions in the Middle East before President Joe Biden’s arrival in the region.
Indices shed around 0.8% as Sensex closes below 66,000 and Nifty sub-19700; Bank, Finance drag the most
Indian shares shed on Wednesday, as a slide in Banks and Financials after Bajaj Finance missed profit estimates and as the intensifying Middle East conflict and U.S. rate concerns dragged sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 140 pts to end at 19,671, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 550 pts to close at 65,8770. Only three of the 15 broad-based sectoral indices ended with gains in today's session.
High-weightage financial and bank indices along with IT and most other sectoral indices lost in today's session. Pharma remained the only index to have ended in the green.
Bajaj Finance along with its twin Bajaj Finserv dropped the most. LTIM, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were other prominent laggards. Cipla jumped 3% followed by Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma and topped the stock charts.
Global stocks slipped as uncertainties lingered in the Middle East and markets digested the possibility of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat as investors weighed better-than-forecast Chinese economic data against the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The Nikkei closed up just 0.01% in a volatile session. The broader Topix ended with a 0.14% gain.
Chinese stocks closed lower as the widened U.S. chip export ban heightened investor concerns about geopolitical risks, even as the third-quarter economic growth was above expectations. The broader sentiment darkened after a blast at a Gaza hospital dimmed hopes for containing the Middle East conflict.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended down 0.79%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.80%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 0.23%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 0.28%.
European stocks inched lower on Wednesday as deepening fears over an escalation in the Middle East conflict and a drop in ASML shares after the chipmaker's lacklustre forecast overshadowed support from upbeat economic data from China.
UK stocks fell as higher-than-expected consumer inflation data cemented fears of the Bank of England further tightening monetary policy, while homebuilder stocks were hurt by Barratt Developments' uncertain outlook.
Sensex Today: Piramal Enterprises' maiden NCD issue opens on Thursday; to raise up to ₹1,000 crore
Piramal Enterprises Limited on Wednesday said it plans to raise ₹1,000 crore from maiden issuance of Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.
The tranche I comprises the base issue size of ₹200 crore and a green-shoe option of up to ₹800 crore, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore, which is within the shelf limit of ₹3,000 crore.
The issue opens for subscription on October 19 and closes on November 2, 2023 with an option of early closure as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India norms.
According to Jairam Sridharan, MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, 60 per cent of issue is reserved for high net-worth individuals and retail investors. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live: IBM inks 3 pacts with IT Ministry on semiconductor, AI, quantum computing
US multinational technology giant IBM on Wednesday inked three pacts with IT Ministry in areas of semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing.
The move assumes significance as India is taking decisive steps to position itself in cutting-edge new technologies.
The three MoUs signed were in the areas of semiconductors, AI and quantum computing. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: PhonePe revenue jumps 77% to ₹2,914 crore in FY23
PhonePe, a prominent digital payments and financial services company, declared a consolidated revenue of ₹2,914 crore in FY23, reflecting a remarkable 77% growth compared to the FY22 revenue of ₹1,646 crore. The company attributed this substantial expansion to its dedicated efforts in market expansion and its leading position in the digital payments sector, particularly in significant revenue-contributing areas such as Money Transfers, Mobile Recharges, and Bill Payments.
Furthermore, PhonePe's UPI Total Payments Value (TPV) market share stood at 50.54% as of March 2023, solidifying its strong presence and influence in the digital payments landscape. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Polycab India Q2 results: Profit and income increases, margin better than expected
Polycab India, the electrical goods company, released their second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. In comparison to the July-September quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the company's income has grown from ₹3,332 crore to ₹4,218 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24. Additionally, the company's profit has also experienced growth during this period.
Furthermore, the company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) has risen from ₹427.6 crore to ₹608.7 crore. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: LTI Mindtree board approves allotment of 2,000 equity shares for ESOP scheme
On October 18, the Board of Directors of LTI Mindtree approved the allotment of 2,000 equity shares of the company, each with a face value of ₹1, as reported to the exchanges. This share allotment follows the exercise of stock options granted under the 'LTIMindtree Employee Stock Options Scheme 2015'.
These new shares will have equal status or “pari-passu" with the company's existing equity shares in all aspects, the release said. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Syngene MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt expects US Biotech segments recovery by Q4 after having cut company's FY24 guidance
Syngene International has cut its FY24 growth guidance to mid-teens on a constant currency basis compared to earlier guidance of high-teen growth. The share price of Syngene corrected more than 7%. The challenges are posed in the Discovery Sciences segment. While global demand growth in the segment remained generally healthy, the US based biotech segment is showing signs of slowed growth year-on-year as companies adjust to a new funding environment.
Syngene’s MD and CEO said that he expects Us based Biotech segment's growth will bottom out in the third quarter and is likely to see a recovery by the Fourth quarter. (Read More)
Sensex Today: IRM Energy IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 82% so far; retail portion fully booked
The IPO of IRM Energy, a city gas distribution company, commenced today, October 18, and has already garnered a robust response from investors. As an SME IPO, the subscription for IRM Energy IPO is set to conclude on Friday, October 20. As of Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process, the IPO has achieved a subscription rate of 82%, with bids for 62.35 lakh equity shares received against the 76.24 lakh shares on offer, according to data available on NSE as of 1:50 pm. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Heavyweight HDFC Bank shed more than a per cent and emerges as one of the biggest laggards in today's session
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: L&T Technology Services declines over 5% as firm cuts revenue guidance for FY24
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) experienced a more than 5 percent drop in its shares on Wednesday following the company's decision to revise down its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal year, despite reporting in-line revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 (FY24). The company recorded a 5 percent increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹315.4 crore compared to ₹300 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, its net profit showed only a marginal sequential increase of 1.3 percent from ₹312 crore in the first quarter of FY24. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Govt expects over ₹75,000 crore investment during World Food India to be held from Nov 3-5
The Centre on Wednesday said more than ₹75,000 crore investment is likely to be attracted in the food processing sector during the second edition of the World Food India to be held from November 3-5 in the national capital.
The first edition was held in 2017, but in consecutive years the international event could not be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
"We have requested Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to inaugurate World Food India (WFI) 2023 to be held at Pragati Maidan here. For the valedictory function, the President of India will be present," Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said. (PTI)
Sensex Today: Suzlon Energy stock price crosses ₹30 mark for first time since April 2015
Renewable energy stocks have garnered significant investor attention recently, owing to their robust order wins and a rising demand fueled by government initiatives supporting renewable energy. Suzlon Energy, a notable player in this sector, has observed a substantial surge in its share price.
With the stock trading at ₹7.45 per share a year ago, it has soared by an impressive 315.5%, reaching above the ₹30 mark during the current session, marking its highest level since April 2015. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: IIFL Securities records ₹533.7 crore total income for September quarter, stock rises 15%
IIFL Securities has announced its Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, reporting a total income of ₹533.7 crore. At the time of writing, the company's stock was trading at ₹108.95, reflecting a rise of 14.85 points or 15.78 percent.
Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached ₹944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: European Stocks Drop on Poor ASML Results, Middle East Tensions
European stocks edged lower on Wednesday as disappointing results from ASML Holding NV weighed on the tech sector, while investors also considered escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% at 8:09 a.m. in London. Chip equipment firm ASML Holding NV fell more than 4% after its order intake plunged in the third quarter amid a slump in the semiconductor industry. Adidas AG, on the other hand, jumped after it boosted its guidance for a second time in three months after selling another batch of Yeezy sneakers from its canceled partnership.
Technology and health care declined the most among sectors, while energy stocks outperformed as oil prices rose. In the UK, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index slipped as data showed inflation failed to slow as forecast in September, leaving open the possibility of a further interest rate hike from the Bank of England. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Nomura upgrades China's YoY GDP growth forecast to 5.1% in 2023 vs 4.8% prior
Nomura has upgraded China's 2023 year-on-year (YoY) gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.1 percent versus 4.8 percent prior, it said in a note on Wednesday.
China's economy faced a slowdown during the summer due to weakened global demand for its exports and the worsening situation in the property sector, as per government reports on Wednesday. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Cipla, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma rally and keep the Pharma index in green in an otherwise lacklustre trading
Sensex Today: Hyderabad records 30% YoY growth in property registrations in September 2023: Knight Frank India
As per the latest report from Knight Frank India Hyderabad has recorded registrations of 6,185 residential properties in September 2023, observing a rise of 30% year-on-year (YoY). The total value of properties registered during the month stood at INR 3,378 crore (Cr) which too has increased by 42% YoY indicating a movement towards sale of more expensive homes. The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.
Key Highlights:
- 6,185 residential properties registered in September 2023
- Registered homes worth INR 3,378 Cr, values up by 42% YoY.
- 51% of homes registered in September 2023 cost INR 25 - 50 lakh.
- 71% of registered homes between 1,000 - 2,000 sq ft.
- Weighted average price during September 2023 has increased by 6.4% YoY.
Sensex Today Live: SC sets aside NCLAT judgment in Finolex Cable case, issues showcase notice to judges
The Supreme Court (SC) set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgment dated October 13th in the Finolex Cable case, utilizing the special jurisdiction powers granted by Article 142 of the Constitution.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Tata Motors emerges as one of the biggest gainers in today's session amidst a sluggish market
Sensex Today Live: Japan's Nikkei ends flat as China optimism offsets Fed jitters
Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday as investors weighed better-than-forecast Chinese economic data against the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei closed up just 0.01% at 32,042.25 in a volatile session where it fell as much as 0.54%, before rising 0.19% just before closing bell.
The broader Topix ended with a 0.14% gain. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live: India extends restrictions on sugar exports until further orders
India extends restrictions on sugar exports beyond October until further orders. Mint on 2 June first reported that the government was unlikely to allow Indian mills to export sugar in 2023-24 (October-September) to ensure domestic supply and keep prices in check due to falling production amid erratic monsoon.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: MNCs sent tax notices over expat employees' allowances from foreign parent companies
Multinational corporations (MNCs) operating in India are facing tax demands from goods and services tax (GST) authorities, affecting approximately 1,000 foreign subsidiaries, Business Standard reported quoting sources. The tax demands, issued in recent weeks, pertain to an 18 percent tax on salaries and allowances paid to foreign expats by their overseas parent companies, it added.
The demands, ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹150 crore, cover the period between FY18 and FY22 for payments by foreign parent companies to expats working in Indian subsidiaries of MNCs, sources told the paper. (Read More)
Sensex Noon Update: Sensex and Nifty 0.6% as Bank and Finance stocks drag the markets; Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv lag, while Sun Pharma shine
Sensex Today LIve: Gold Climbs to Four-Week High as Mideast Conflict Intensifies
Gold jumped to the highest level in four weeks as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East bolstered haven demand, with hopes for a diplomatic resolution deteriorating after a deadly explosion in Gaza.
US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and Jordan scheduled for Wednesday began to unravel even before he left the ground, after the explosion at a Gaza hospital left hundreds dead and Arab leaders pulled out of a meeting planned for the trip.
The threat of escalation continues to provide support for bullion, which has gained about 6% since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel earlier this month. Previously, the metal was trading near a seven-month low, with a steep selloff in Treasuries weighing heavily on the non-yielding asset. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today LIve: Orient Cement shares rally 14.5% on report CK Birla approached Gautam Adani for stake sale
Orient Cement experienced a notable surge of 14.5% in its shares during early trading on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹214.8 per share. This sharp rise was reportedly triggered by news indicating that CK Birla had approached Gautam Adani to sell his promoter stake in the company.
According to The Economic Times, CK Birla reached out to Gautam Adani after rejecting initial offers from other domestic players that did not meet his valuation expectations. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Adani-Hindenburg Case: Sebi requests OCCRP for documents, refused
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approached the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) for "key documents," as per an Economic Times report quoting sources. The request comes as the market regulator is facing challenges in gathering information for its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg matter, it added.
The documents requested are ones that the OCCRP had previously referenced n a report on the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate. However, OCCRP has declined to provide the documents to Sebi, the report added. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Akasa Air is up against formidable competition on its international routes
Akasa Air confirmed to its staff that it has received rights to fly to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait And Qatar. The airline had earlier said that it has been granted approvals to fly internationally with the "designated carrier" tag.
This will be Akasa Air, the first and only carrier to take advantage of the 0/20 rule to start International operations within two years of launching operations. The airline has had a disastrous outing in August with cancellations and bad press amidst the pilots leaving the airline. As it turns the page and plans for the international launch, it will be pitted against formidable players and omnipresent IndiGo on its routes to the three countries where it has received rights to fly. Within the three countries, the airline will look at Doha, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: HDFC Bank and Axis Bank drag the Nifty Bank index as the stocks shed around a per cent each
Sensex Today: JM Financial views on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Healthy APE growth (ex-ICICI bank); VNB margins key monitorable
Akshay Jain of JM Financial Institution recommends on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Healthy APE growth (ex-ICICI bank); VNB margins key monitorable
BUY INR 665
In 2QFY24, IPRU reported APE of INR 20.6bn registering a growth of 3.2% YoY lower than 18% YoY growth for private peers. However, individual APE growth was much higher at +13% YoY ex-ICICI Bank channel. Management continues to be optimistic on FY24E APE growth given a) non-ICICI bank channels exhibiting strong growth trends, b) limited impact of tax changes on APE growth and c) degrowth of ICICI bank channel played out. We have built in APE growth of c.12% for FY24E followed by an uptick in FY25E. VNB margins moderated to 28.0% (-200bps QoQ) with moderation in higher yielding non-linked segment, and increasing proportion of lower yielding ULIPs segment in overall APE mix. Management guided that their focus will be more on growth in VNB rather than margins and hence they will focus more on overall APE growth rather than product mix. We expect key parameters to change in favour of ICICI Pru Life – a) comeback of APE growth, b) balanced product mix with NBMs stabilised at higher levels, and c) non-ICICI Bank channels gaining dominance, which, in turn, should help ICICI Pru Life to rerate upwards. IPru Life is still trading at discount to peers at 1.6x FY25E EV, and we expect rerating to continue, going ahead. We value ICICI Pru Life at 2.0x FY25E EV to arrive at our TP of INR 665. Maintain BUY.
Sensex Today Live: L&T Technology Services shares fall 4 pc as company cuts revenue guidance for FY24
Shares of L&T Technology Services declined 4 per cent on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal.
The stock fell 4 per cent to ₹4,429.15 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it dropped 3.97 per cent to ₹4,430.
L&T Technology Services on Tuesday posted a 5 per cent increase in September quarter net profit at ₹315.4 crore but lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal.
The engineering services company had reported a net profit of ₹300 crore in the year-ago period. (PTI)
Sensex Today: Syngene share price declines more than 7% as company cuts its growth guidance
Syngene International Ltd witnessed a decline of over 7% in its stock price during Monday's morning trades. This drop followed the company's decision to revise down its growth guidance for FY24, reflecting anticipated challenges ahead. Despite the setback, investor confidence had previously driven the company's share prices up by nearly 40% over the last year. However, the recent adjustment in growth guidance has had an impact on investor sentiments.
According to the revised guidance, the company now expects revenue growth for the full year to be in the mid-teens on a constant currency basis, in contrast to the earlier projection of high-teen growth. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Tata Elxsi stock surges 3.35% after Q2FY24 earnings
Tata Elxsi, the digital technology segment of the Tata Group, experienced a 3.35% increase in its stock price, reaching ₹7,694.40 apiece during early trade on Wednesday, following the release of its impressive Q2FY24 results.
In the latest financial report, the company's consolidated net profit rose by 14.8% to ₹200 crore, a notable increase from ₹174.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, the net profit showed a 5.9% sequential growth. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: India bond yields rise tracking spike in oil prices, US peers
Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark bond yield at the upper end of the near-term trading range, following a jump in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields.
The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.3479% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3264% in the previous session.
"Bonds have already adjusted to the recent spike in oil and Treasuries, and benchmark yield should consolidate around 7.35% levels," a trader with a private bank said. (Reuters)
Sensex Today Live: Committed Cargo Care shares list with 6.5% premium at ₹82 apiece on NSE SME
Committed Cargo Care IPO Listing: Committed Cargo Care Ltd shares made a decent Dalal Street debut on Wednesday. The shares of the third-party logistics provider Committed Cargo Care were listed at ₹82.00 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 6.49% to the issue price of ₹77.00 per share.
Committed Cargo IPO was an SME IPO that opened for subscription on October 06 and closed on October 10. The company raised ₹24.95 crore from the public issue, which was completely a fresh issue of 32,40,000 equity shares and there was no offer for sale (OFS) component. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sun Pharma is among the biggest gainers as the stock jumps more than a per cent
Sensex Today Live: Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to 83.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on the back of a weaker American currency and inflow of foreign funds in the domestic equity markets.
Forex traders said surging crude oil prices and negative trend in equity markets, however, capped the rise in the domestic currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 against the dollar and then inched up to 83.23, registering a gain of 2 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.25 against the US dollar. (PTI)
Sensex Today Live: Metal index gain in early trading as most stocks in the index trade higher
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Q2 Results today: Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, among 32 firms to post earnings
The quarterly earnings season is in full swing and today 32 companies will be reporting its earnings. The most prominent ones being Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, ICICI General Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and UTI AMC.
Here's the list of some of the companies that will report their Q2FY24 numbers today - 5paisa, Astral, Alpha Ind, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, DPL, Gujarat Cotex, Heritage Food, Himachal Fibres, ICICI General Insurance, IIFL, IndusInd Bank, LTI Mindtree, OFSS, Persistent, Polycab, ShoppersStop, Titagarh, UTI AMC, Wipro, Tips Ind. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Geojit Financial Services views on today's market: Even while remaining vigilant, market weakness can be used to buy high-quality stocks
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The tragic incident in the Gaza hospital has confounded the already confused developments. We are in uncharted territory. While hoping that things won’t get worse let us look at the broad trends.
In spite of the tragic geopolitical developments, globally markets are resilient. There are two main reasons for this. One, the US economy continues to be strong and this is supporting the mother market and thereby other markets, too. Two, the market view is that the Fed will succeed in soft landing the US economy and avert a recession. Back home in India the resilience of the Indian economy and improving macros are supporting the market. The recent experience is that geopolitical developments will not impact the markets for long. For instance, the market is ignoring the ongoing Ukraine war.
Even while remaining vigilant, market weakness can be used to buy high-quality stocks, particularly in sectors like financials, automobiles and capital goods.
Sensex Today Live: Bajaj Finance along with Bajaj Finserv is among the biggest laggards in early trading and keep the markets in red
Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,550.80 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of ₹27.7% from ₹2,780.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net interest income (NII) of the non-banking finance company (NBFC), on a consolidated basis, in Q2FY24 increased by 26% to ₹8,845 crore from ₹7,002 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to company's exchange filing.
Sensex Today: Indices start marginally lower as Bajaj twins drag the market, while metal stocks gain
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: IndiGo widens lead on international routes
Low-cost airline IndiGo has almost doubled its share of India’s international flights in the first quarter of FY24 from the corresponding pre-pandemic period, expanding its lead in this lucrative segment.
Between April and June, IndiGo, the largest domestic airline, has achieved a 17.2% market share, among both Indian and foreign airlines operating on international routes, up significantly from 9.6% in the June quarter of 2019, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Sensex starts flat at the preopen session with a bias for negative; Bajaj Finance, RIL, Airtel will be in focus in today's session
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: China’s Growth Beats Forecasts as Consumer Spending Improves
China’s economy found a foothold in the third quarter as the government increased support and consumer spending picked up, while the property market remained a drag.
Gross domestic product increased 4.9% in the July-September period from a year prior, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. Compared to the second quarter, GDP grew 1.3%. Both figures surpassed economists’ expectations.
Retail sales jumped 5.5% in September, well above forecasts and the highest reading since May. The jobless rate inched down to 5%, the lowest since November 2021. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live: ‘FTX investments were not reckless and frivolous’: Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's attorney on Tuesday disputed former CEO Nishad Singh's evidence depicting the expenditures of cryptocurrency exchange on marketing and celebrity endorsements as exorbitant, while also claiming the investments made by the now-bankrupt company were not “reckless and frivolous".
The company's former engineering chief testified for a second starting day at Bankman-Fried's fraud trial in Manhattan federal court, according to a report published by Reuters. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Choice Broking's morning outlook: it is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and adopt a more selective, stock-specific approach
Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking's morning outlook: On October 18, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open higher, as indicated by trends in the GIFT Nifty, with a potential gain of 30 points.
Asian stocks mostly traded within a narrow range, influenced by mixed overnight cues from Western markets. US stock futures were slightly lower as the quarterly earnings season gained momentum. Investors are also closely monitoring developments in Israel, selective metals, media, auto ancillaries, cement, and oil upstream stocks, which are likely to be in focus during the day.
In the daily chart, the Nifty index continues to display a bullish trend, maintaining its position above the channel breakout level. This positive trend is expected to persist as long as the index remains above the 19,850 level. On the upside, there is potential for the index to extend its gains toward the 20,000 mark. However, if it falls below 19,700, we may witness a period of consolidation.
According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth ₹263.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased stocks worth ₹112.55 crore on October 17.
Given the lack of clear trends in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty, it is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and adopt a more selective, stock-specific approach to their investments. This approach can lead to well-informed and strategic investment decisions in a potentially volatile market.
Sensex Today: Stocks to Watch: RIL, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, LIC, IDFC First, Maruti Suzuki, L&T Tech, Titan, Tata Elxsi, IndiGo, and ICICI Prudential
- RIL/Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio might face over ₹14,000 crore in tax demands due to a Supreme Court ruling on license fee categorization.
- Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd's Q2FY24 net profit surged by 27.7% to ₹3,550.80 crore, with a 26% increase in net interest income.
- LIC: The Income Tax Department is challenging a tribunal order favoring LIC in tax disputes amounting to ₹4,993 crore related to the assessment year 2013-14.
- IDFC/IDFC First Bank: IDFC's merger with IDFC First Bank received approval from the Competition Commission of India.
- Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India is issuing shares worth ₹12,841 crore to Suzuki Motor Corp. for complete acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.
- L&T Tech: L&T Technology Services posted a consolidated net profit of ₹316 crore and consolidated revenue of ₹2,378 crore in Q2FY23-24.
- Titan: Titan Company Ltd's Board approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of NCDs for an amount up to ₹2,500 crore.
- Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi's net profit reached ₹200 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, marking a 14.8% annual increase.
- InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo doubled its share of India's international flights in Q1FY24 to 17.2%.
- ICICI Prudential: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's net profit rose by 23% to ₹244 crore in the quarter ended September 2023 despite a decrease in total income. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Oil jumps over 2% as Middle East tension flares up
Oil prices surged on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region.
Brent crude futures gained $2.07, or 2.3%, to $91.97 a barrel at 0225 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were up $2.26, or 2.6%, at $88.92 a barrel.
Markets factored in risk premiums after about 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other. (Reuters)
Sensex Today: Tata Elxsi Q2 results: Net profit up 14.8% YoY at ₹200 crore, revenue at ₹882 crore
Tata Elxsi, the design and digital technology division of the Tata Group, recently disclosed a net profit of ₹200 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, according to a regulatory filing submitted on October 17.
This net profit marks a 14.8% annual growth, given that it was ₹174.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, the company's net profit witnessed a sequential increase of 5.9% from ₹188.9 crore, which was reported in the June 2023 quarter. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
- BUY IRCTC at 714.60 stoploss 702 Target 747
2. BUY WEST COAST PAPER at 754.40 stoploss 742 Target 790
3. BUY CYIENT at 1777.85 stoploss 1755 Target 1860 (Read More)
