LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex preopens in green; indices may test new highs

8 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian markets will aim for new all-time highs on Monday as Gift Nifty is trading in the green. Sensex and Nifty are at a touching distance of their highs. Wall Street gained on Friday but closed the week in losses, while Asian markets are trading flat.