Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Despite a cautious global market atmosphere, domestic stock market indices managed to close higher for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Over the course of these six sessions, both indices have surged by nearly 3%.
Analysts expect the spot Nifty index to test its record high of 19991.85 on 20 July this week and breach the 20,000 psychological mark.
FPIs have emerged as net sellers so far in September, with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar. FPIs have sold ₹4,203 crore worth of Indian equities and infused a total of ₹3,636 crore as of September 8.
Wall Street stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three amidst worries that the Fed will opt for rate hikes to put a tame on inflation.
Samhi Hotels has announced the price band of ₹119 to ₹126 per share of a face value of ₹1 each for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) which opens for public subscription on September 14 and closes on September 18.
The bidding for the anchor investors of the initial share sale of Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels will open on September 13, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). (Read More)
State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed an agreement with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to set up an 18 megawatt (MW) solar power project at an investment of ₹90 crore.
Both entities signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in this regard on Friday, SJVN said in a statement.
SJVN, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), signed a PPA for 25 years with BBMB for 18 MW solar power. The project will be developed on the land parcels of BBMB in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said. (PTI)
Panasonic Electric Works India, which is a subsidiary of Japan’s Panasonic Corp., seeks to double its solar module business within three years, and boost its exports.
“Solar contributes 6% to our overall business, comprising wiring devices, wires, cables and more. Our vision is that in the next three years, we want it to reach double-digit contribution. 10-12% of contribution should come from solar," Amit Barve, head of solar business, said in an interview.
“In distributed solar market we have 3-3.5% right now and we expect to touch 5% in two years. As the world continues to see India as +1 to China, we expect to achieve this," he said. The company plans to position India as an export hub and expects the share of exports to its entire business to increase from 25% as of 31 March 2023, to 30% this financial year. (Read More)
Balaji Amines Ltd's subsidiary, Balaji Speciality Chemicals Ltd, has made the decision to retract the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) that was previously submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This announcement was communicated by the company through an exchange filing.
“In connection with the offer, we have been informed by the Balaji Speciality Chemicals that its Board of Directors through a resolution passed in the Board Meeting dated September 8, 2023, has decided to withdraw the DRHP filed with SEBI, and accordingly, the DRHP has been withdrawn on September 8, 2023 as informed by the Balaji Speciality Chemicals vide letter dated September 8, 2023," the company said. (Read More)
IDBI Trusteeship has moved the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd for an alleged default of ₹228 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day group.
“The company is seeking appropriate legal advice and will take all appropriate steps to protect its interest in the matter," Coffee Day Enterprises said in the statement on the stock exchanges. (Read More)
Meta is reportedly working on a new AI system that is expected to be even more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4 language model. The model is expected to be ready next year and Meta could start training from early 2024.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Meta's new AI system will help companies develop sophisticated text analysis and other services. The new AI model is expected to be several times more powerful than the company's last AI system, Llama 2, which was released just two months ago. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹627.25, target ₹660, stop loss ₹618;
2] Oberoi Realty: Buy at ₹1179.60, target ₹1250, stop loss ₹1155; and
3] INOX Green: Buy at ₹70.25, target ₹76, stop loss ₹68.50. (Read More)
The listing date for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's IPO (Initial Public Offering) is scheduled for September 11, 2023, which means that Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shares will become available for trading on Dalal Street during the Monday session. As per the information provided in the BSE notice, starting from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited will be officially listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange, categorized under the 'T' group of securities. Ratnaveer's share price will open for trading on both BSE and NSE during a special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Monday. The stock will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for a duration of 10 trading days.
According to stock market experts, the company has demonstrated substantial growth in its business and revenue, and the IPO was reasonably priced. They suggest that in a bearish scenario, Ratnaveer shares may debut at around ₹150 per share, while in a bullish scenario, they could open at approximately ₹165 per share. Furthermore, the grey market is also indicating a strong and robust debut for Ratnaveer shares. (Read More)
Rishabh Instruments' IPO listing date is set for September 11, 2023, which is today. In accordance with the information provided in the BSE notice, starting from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited will be officially listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange, falling under the 'B' group of securities.
Market analysts and experts anticipate that the strong sentiment prevailing on Dalal Street may contribute to a favorable opening for the public issue, potentially resulting in decent gains. They suggest that in a bullish scenario, Rishabh Instruments' share price could see an opening with a premium of around 20 percent, while in the event of bearish trends dominating the market, the stock may still debut with a respectable premium of approximately 15 percent. (Read More)
US chipmaker Nvidia Corp. on Friday announced separate partnerships with Reliance and Tata group companies to help them develop AI-powered supercomputers, AI clouds and generative AI applications.
While Reliance’s telecom and technology subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd will build a framework for local-language deployment of generative AI, Tata Communications Ltd will build an AI cloud for its clients. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, will also use Nvidia’s AI computing infrastructure to develop generative AI applications for its clients. (Read More)
The Adani Group's promoter firm has recently bolstered its ownership in two of the conglomerate's publicly traded companies as part of its ongoing efforts to rebound from the adverse impact of critical reports.
According to stock exchange disclosures made by the promoter group, they have raised their ownership in the flagship company, Adani Enterprises, from 69.87% to 71.93%. These additional shares were acquired through Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd and Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd.
In a separate announcement filed with the stock exchange, the promoter group also revealed an uptick in their stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, moving from 63.06% to 65.23%. (Read More)
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
The S&P 500 ticked up 6.35 points, or 0.1%, to 4,457.49 after falling for three straight days. It lost 1.3% for the week, which was shortened by the Labor Day holiday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.86, or 0.2%, to 34,576.59, and the Nasdaq composite added 12.69, or 0.1%, to 13,761.53.
Those indexes also fell for the week because of worries that a too-warm economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer. Traders ratcheted back expectations for cuts to rates next year by the Fed, after reports showed the U.S. economy remains resilient despite much higher rates and struggles for other economies around the world.
Such data have pushed yields higher in the bond market, which hurts stock prices. But yields held relatively steady on Friday, helping to keep Wall Street quiet. (AP)
