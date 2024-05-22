LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex up 100pts, Nifty at 22,550; Realty, FMCG, IT gain, Bank, FS, Metal drag

14 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 1,874.54 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 3,548.97 crore worth of shares on May 21, provisional data from the NSE showed.