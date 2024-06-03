Sensex Today Live Updates : Indian shares surged to record highs on Monday, after exit polls over the weekend projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the recently-concluded general elections.
The NSE Nifty 50 was up 2.65% at 23,129.35 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.62% to 75,903.97 points, as of 9:33 a.m. IST.
Both indexes opened more than 3.5% higher, hitting record high levels and logging their best intraday gains since Feb. 1, 2021.
All 13 major sectors advanced. Financials climbed 3%, while public sector banks surged 4.4%. Energy and oil & gas also gained about 4% each.
The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps gained about 3% each.
Exit polls released on Saturday projected the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house.
"The markets, at the moment, are pricing in a continuation of this government's policies and approach towards economic management," said Rajesh Bhatia, chief investment officer at ITI Mutual Fund.
"We would expect the government to continue with the current policy approach of large capital expenditure, focus on production linked incentives, to push the growth cycle further," he added.
Exit polls in India have a patchy track record but will nevertheless boost market sentiment, according to analysts.
Data on Friday, which showed the economy grew a better-than-expected 7.8% in the January-March quarter, also helped sentiment, said said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
Forty-nine of Nifty 50 stocks rose, with Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises jumping 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively. They were among the top three gainers on the Index.
"India's capex story and manufacturing theme should continue," said analysts at Bernstein, adding that a greater margin of victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance could increase the magnitude of the market rally.
Asian stocks gained on Monday, as a softer reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for inflation bolstered rate-cut hopes.
Equities in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong advanced. India’s stock futures jumped as exit polls indicated a resounding victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. Mainland Chinese equities fell.
The gains in Asian shares have been shored up by a weaker dollar in recent weeks as investors hope the Federal Reserve will finally begin to ease policy. The greenback declined 1.1% in May, the first monthly drop this year.
On Friday, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, core personal consumption expenditures, posted the smallest increase this year. But politics may inject volatility, with tensions surrounding the Middle East and the US election simmering.
“We are starting to see some softer data come out" in the US, Naomi Fink, a strategist at Nikko Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “If we can kind of see a gradual disinflation then I think we will probably have a pretty good outcome for global markets."
Oil rose. Australian bond yields edged lower, as did those for 10-year Treasuries.
Sensex Today Live : Atul Auto shares up more than 6% after company posted 112% increase in May sales numbers
Sensex Today Live : The company's total sales were up by a significant 112% at 2,331 units.
ATUL AUTO
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : All the sectoral indices were tradin in the green, with the PSU Bank index emerging as the biggest rallying point. It has gained more than 6%, followed by the Oil & Gas index, which had gained more than 5% and the Realty index which had gained more than 4%.
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was trading in the green, with the BSE MidCap climbing 3.21% and the BSE SmallCap gaining 2.15%.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Nearly all the stocks on the Nifty 50, barring two, were trading in the green. Adani Ports & SEZ, Power Grid Corp., Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, and NTPC, were the top gainers, while Eicher Motors, and HDFC Life were the only drags.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : All the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading in the green, with Power Grid Corp., NTPC, SBI, Larsen & Toubro, and UltraTech Cement, leading the gains.
Sensex Today Live : 10 am market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading at record highs on Monday, led by optimism about the incumbent government winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as indicated by various exit polls, combined with a better than expected GDP print for FY24 and positive global cues.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 2,052.63 points, or 2.78%, at 76,013.94 and Nifty was up 638.55 points, or 2.83%, at 23,169.25.
Sensex Today Live : Indian Bank shares up more than 5% after it increase marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 5 bps
Sensex Today Live : The bank has increased their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 5 bps on various tenures, effective from 3 June.
INDIAN BANK
PNC InfSensex Today Live : PNC Infratech shares up nearly 5% after company receives ₹390 crore from NHAI under government's ‘Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)’ schemeratech
Sensex Today Live : The company announced on 31 May that its subsidiary, PNC Kanpur Highways, has received ₹390.62 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This payment, part of a settlement agreement under the Government of India’s ‘Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)’ Scheme, marks a significant resolution of contractual disputes between NHAI and PNC Kanpur Highways.
PNC INFRATECH
Sensex Today Live : SML Isuzu shares up more than 3% after company posts 21% increase in May sales volume
Sensex Today Live : The company's sales were up by 21.2% at 1,563 units, with passenger vehicles growing by 19.3%.
SML ISUZU
Sensex Today Live : Puravankara shares rally more than 4% after company acquires 12 acre land in Thane with a GDV of ₹4,000 crore
Sensex Today Live : The company has acquired 12.75 acres of land in Patlipada on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The land has an estimated potential carpet area of 18.20 lakh sq ft and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹4,000 crore over the project lifecycle.
PURAVANKARA
Sensex Today Live : Coal India shares up more than 3% after company records 7.5% inacrease in May production
Sensex Today Live : The company recorded a 7.5% rise in production, with offtake rising 7.2% in May.
COAL INDIA
Sensex Today Live : Ahluwalia Contracts shares up nearly 5% after company bags a ₹2,157 crore contract from Jewellery Park, Mumbai
Sensex Today Live : The company has been awarded a ₹2,157 crore contract from India Jewellery Park, Mumbai, for the construction and development of Gems & Jewellery Park in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. Additionally, it has won a ₹88.15 crore contract from Daffodil Hotel.
AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS INDIA
Sensex Today Live : Ashoka Buildcon shares spike more than 6% after company bags two contracts worth ₹2,153 crore
Sensex Today Live : The company has secured the lowest bid for two projects valued at ₹2,153 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.
ASHOKA BUILDCON
Sensex Today Live : Tata Motors shares up 3% after company posts 2.4% increase in May sales volume
Sensex Today Live : The company's total sales grew by 2.4% to 76,766 units in May, with domestic sales and commercial vehicle sales both increasing by 2%. Passenger vehicle sales also saw a 2% increase.
TATA MOTORS
Sensex Today Live : Praj Industries shares climb more than 5% after company posts 4.3% increase in Q4 net profit
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 4.3% YoY increase in net profit at ₹91.9 crore for Q4FY24. The company’s revenue from operations increased 1.5% to ₹1,018.6 crore. EBITDA rose 20.9% to ₹130.8 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 12.8%. The company’s order intake during the quarter was ₹924 crore, with a consolidated order backlog of ₹3,528 crore as of March 31, 2024.
PRAJ INDUSTRIES
Sensex Today Live : Hero MotoCorp shares up more than 2% even after reporting a sales volume decline of 4.1% in May
Sensex Today Live : The company's sales volume fell by 4.1% to 4.98 lakh units in May, with domestic sales declining by 5.7%. However, exports saw a significant growth of 67.3%.
HERO MOTOCORP
Sensex Today Live : Mahindra and Mahindra shares up more than 5% after company posted 16% growth in May sales volume
Sensex Today Live : The company's total sales volumes grew by 16.7% to 71,682 units in May. Passenger vehicle sales saw a significant increase of 31%, and tractor sales increased by 9%. Tractor exports saw a massive growth of 85%.
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
Sensex Today Live : Cochin Shipyard shares up more than 3% after company wins order to build tug boats for Adani group
Sensex Today Live : Udupi Cochin Shipyard, a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard, has won an order from Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Indian tug operator under Adani Harbour Services, for the construction of three Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tugs of 70 T bollard pull power.
COCHIN SHIPYARD
Sensex Today Live : APSEZ shares were up 9% after the company signed a 30-year deal to manage a container terminal at Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania
Sensex Today Live : Adani International Ports Holdings Pte Ltd (AIPH), a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania.
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Sensex Today Live : Rupee opens at nearly 3-month high
Sensex Today Live : The Indian rupee opened 47 paise higher, which was a near three-month high for the currency, at 82.99 per dollar on Monday, versus Friday's close of 83.46.
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened at record highs on Monday, led by optimism about the incumbent government winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as indicated by various exit polls, combined with a better than expected GDP print for FY24 and positive global cues.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 1,894.7 points, or 2.56%, at 75,856.01 and Nifty was up 611.20 points, or 2.71%, at 23,141.90.
Sensex Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, gives technical outlook for Bank Nifty and Bankex
Sensex Today Live : "BankNifty would have the important support zone near 47,400 levels while a clear breakout above 49,600 zone would trigger for fresh upward move for next higher targets of 51,600 and 53,500 levels in the coming days.
Bankex maintaining above the 20 DMA level of 54,500 zone for most part of the session improved the bias with a decent close above the 55,500 level. With the indicators showing signs of improvement, it is expected to achieve the next targets of 56,800 and thereafter 57,500 levels in the coming days.
BankNifty would have the daily range of 48,300-49,200 levels, with Bankex support at 55,000 and resistance at 57,500 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, gives technical outlook for Sensex and Nifty
Sensex Today Live : "Nifty after making a higher top formation at 23,100 zone on the daily chart, it has witnessed some correction to slip towards the significant 50EMA zone of 22,400 level and currently is precariously placed before the election outcome event. A decisive breach above 22,800 zone shall improve the bias to some extent and thereafter, can anticipate for further rise while a breach below 22,150 zone shall weaken the trend overall.
Sensex has trading in the inside bar for the day, and the upper range of the rising channel is at around 75,600. A decisive close above 75,600 will strengthen the trend. The index would have the next targets of 76,500 and 77,000 levels, respectively, with near-term support maintained near the 73,500 zone. The support for the day is seen at 73,400/22,350 levels while the resistance is seen at 76,000/23,400 levels."
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices spike at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed massively at pre-open on Monday, led by optimism about the incumbent government winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as indicated by various exit polls, combined with a better than expected GDP print for FY24 and positive global cues.
Sensex was up 2,621.98 points, or 3.55%, at 76,583.29 and Nifty was up 807.20 points, or 3.58%, at 23,337.90 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, says markets poised for a bull run ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election results
Sensex Today Live : “Dalal Street is poised for a strong start to June, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-up (+602, 23343) as bulls eye Nifty’s all-time high of 23,111, driven by optimistic exit poll results predicting a significant win for the BJP-led NDA. Key catalysts include India’s GDP exceeding estimates at 8.2% for FY24, a surge in Dow Jones by 574 points, increased odds of a September rate cut, early monsoon advancement, and a 10% rise in GST collections to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May. With both FIIs and DIIs being net buyers, Nifty and Bank Nifty are set to climb, with targets of 23,111 and 50,000+ respectively. Bullish stocks to watch include ADANI PORTS, SUZLON, JUPITER WAGON, GMR INFRA, and HDFC AMC. Suzlon (CMP 47) is recommended for accumulation with long-term targets at 53/59 and an aggressive target of 75."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Sensex Today Live : APSEZ, Maruti, Hero Moto, Eicher, REC, Puravankara, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, 3 June.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 3 after Exit Polls 2024, India GDP
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market is projected to open significantly higher on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 poised to reach unprecedented levels. This surge is attributed to the optimistic Lok Sabha election exit polls, robust GDP growth in India, and favourable global market indicators.
Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 23,370 level. This represents a premium of nearly 660 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On Friday, the domestic equity indices ended with slight gains, breaking a five-day losing streak. The Sensex rose by 75.71 points to close at 73,961.31, while the Nifty 50 increased by 42.05 points (0.19%) to settle at 22,530.70.
The Nifty 50 formed a long-legged doji on the daily chart, indicating a potential reversal of the recent downtrend. Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, stated that the Nifty’s rebound from near the 50-day SMA opens up the possibility of further gains in the upcoming sessions. For the bulls to take control, the Nifty would need to surpass immediate resistance levels of 22,654 - 22,706. Key support levels to monitor for a potential resumption of weakness are at 22,465 - 22,396. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Exit Polls 2024, GDP to US inflation
Sensex Today Live : Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised for a significant rise on Monday, buoyed by exit polls predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power for a third term. The BJP-led alliance is projected to secure a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, a factor that has positively influenced investor sentiment.
Global cues have also contributed to this optimism, with Asian markets trading higher and US stocks ending last week on a high note. This follows a softer inflation measure from the Federal Reserve, sparking hopes of an interest rate cut.
Investors are now keenly awaiting the Lok Sabha election results due tomorrow. Other key events on their radar include the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), auto sales data, flow of foreign funds, domestic and global macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, and other significant global cues. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Strong global cues, exit poll booster likely to spur Indian markets today
Sensex Today Live : Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday with analysts expecting gains in infrastructure, capital goods and manufacturing stocks, after exit polls over the weekend projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 23,353 points as of 7:05 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than its Friday's close of 22,530.70.
The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex dropped about 2% each last week ahead of the election result, which is due on June 4.
Exit polls released on Saturday projected the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house.
Indian stock futures jumped early on Monday and the rupee rose as exit polls pointed to a third term and sizable mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom investors hope will spend on infrastructure and manufacturing to keep economic growth going.
NIFTY 50 index futures were up about 2.7% in early trade and, at 23,350, indicated the index could touch new peaks when the cash market opens. Non-deliverable rupee forwards traded at 83.11 to the dollar, against a close of 83.46 in the spot foreign exchange market on Friday.
Weekend exit polls projected the alliance led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to increase its 303 seats in the 543-member lower house and likely get a two-thirds majority - enough to initiate amendments to the constitution.
A win had been widely expected but, if confirmed in official results due on Tuesday, the margin will be larger than analyst forecasts and seen as a positive for equity markets that have scaled record highs on the back of economic growth.
Asian share markets rallied on Monday as investors looked forward to a rate cut in Europe, and quite possibly Canada, as the next step in global policy easing, though sticky inflation threatens to make the process a drawn out affair.
There was also better news from China as the private Caixin survey showed a pick-up in its main factory index to a two-year top of 51.7 in May, from 51.4 in April.
Japan's factory activity expanded for the first time in a year in May, while activity in South Korea grew at the fastest pace in two years.
All of which helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounce 1.4%, having slid 2.5% last week. Chinese blue chips added 0.3%.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1%, after rebounding from one-month lows on Friday, while South Korea gained 1.8%.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday flagged the possibility of a vast amount of oil and gas reserves in the sea off the country's east coast.
Indian markets are waiting to see if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will expand his alliance's majority in parliament when election results are released on Tuesday, amid speculation this would lead to more economic reforms.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures climbed 0.9% and FTSE futures 0.7% as the risk-on mood spread.
Month-end flows saw Wall Street stage a late rally on Friday and left the Nasdaq up almost 7% for May. Early on Monday, S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, with Nasdaq futures adding 0.1%.
The prospect of lower borrowing costs globally has been generally positive for equities.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is considered almost certain to trim rates by a quarter point to 3.75% on Thursday, the first time in history it would have eased ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
However, a surprisingly high reading for euro zone inflationout last week blunted hopes for a rapid round of reductions and markets have 57 basis points of easing priced in for this year.
"The probability of back-to-back cuts now appears very low, putting the focus for a second move on September," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan.
"We suspect President Christine Lagarde will signal that the direction of rates is downward next week, but the policy statement will emphasize that future moves are data-dependent, and there is no pre-commitment to a particular rate path."
Markets also imply around an 80% chance the Bank of Canada will cut at its meeting on Wednesday and 59 basis points of easing this year, though analysts are hopeful the easing will be even deeper.
Investors are a lot less dovish on the Fed, seeing little prospect of a move until September and even that is far from a done deal.
The outlook could change this week given data due includes key surveys on services and manufacturing, and the May payrolls report where unemployment is seen holding at 3.9% as 190,000 net new jobs are created.
In forex markets, the Japanese yen remains the weakest of the majors, though the government is clearly prepared to spend big to slow its slide. Data out last week showed Tokyo spent 9.788 trillion yen ($62.27 billion) on currency intervention between April 26 and May 29.
The dollar stood at 157.09 yen, just off last week's peak of 157.715. The euro held firm at $1.0855, still benefiting from the EU inflation report, but faces resistance at $1.0895.
Gold was a shade firmer at $2,330 an ounce, having now rallied for four months in a row helped in part by buying from central banks and China.
Oil prices recovered from an early dip to push higher on Monday after OPEC agreed on Sunday to extend most of its oil output cuts into 2025, though some cuts will start to be unwound from October 2024 onwards.
Brent rose 38 cents to $81.49 a barrel, while U.S. crude firmed 39 cents to $77.38 per barrel.