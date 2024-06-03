Sensex Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade at record highs; Adani group stocks, PSB, O&G, Realty, FS indices rally

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth ₹ 1,613.24 crore on May 31, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹ 2,114.17 crore the last day of the month.