Sensex Today Live Updates : Bonds tracked Treasuries higher in early Asia trading on signs of a cooling US labor market that buoyed Federal Reserve rate-cut bets. Stocks struggled to gain traction.
Australian and Japanese notes rose after US data showed job openings hit the lowest since 2021. That lifted Treasuries on Tuesday — sending the 10-year yield down six basis points — and reinforced speculation that the Fed will be able to lower rates this year. Treasury yields were little changed early Wednesday.
Equities fell at the open in Tokyo, but edged higher in Sydney and Seoul. Futures for Hong Kong were also muted. India markets will be in focus after capping their worst day in more than four years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party lost its parliamentary majority.
To Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, the risk of wage-price pressures fueling inflation is falling, which has the Fed breathing easier than a few years ago. That’s probably why Chair Jerome Powell took it in stride when inflation accelerated earlier this year, saying hikes were unlikely, he noted.
“The evidence is accumulating that the Fed should begin easing," said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.
Back in the US, the recent economic reports have reinforced the notion that investors are increasingly looking beyond the “Goldilocks" narrative toward something a bit more consistent with the flagging trajectory of consumption," said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.
“There is nothing to imply that the real economy is on the precipice of a recession, however, rather that a no-landing for the labor market appears less likely than it did during the first quarter," they noted. “Goldilocks is edging toward the door, but has yet to leave the building."
To Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com, while the job openings data caused bond yields to fall, this has been offset by concerns over economic and earnings growth.
“Thus, stocks have not responded in the usual way of cheering on weaker-than-expected data," he noted. “The questions, are we finally headed for a long overdue correction now? The S&P 500 outlook is not bearish yet from a technical viewpoint, but the potential is there for that to change in the coming days."
Oil extended losses after an industry report pointed to an increase in US crude stockpiles, adding to bearish sentiment. Copper slid below $10,000. Bitcoin topped $70,000.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were up at pre-open on Wedensday, following the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that say the BJP emerge as the single largest party in parliament, and its coalition NDA crossing the majority mark of 272 seats.
Sensex was up 954.88 points, or 1.32%, at 73,033.93 and Nifty was up 243.85 points, or 1.11%, at 22,128.35 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : In the wake of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s decision to overlook populist welfare measures and freebies in its interim budget for FY25, analysts and political observers suggest that these could be reintroduced by the next government. This comes as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a weakened position, necessitating reliance on allies for a third term in office and further political capital building.
The full-year budget for FY25 may reflect these changes, particularly given the government’s windfall from an unexpectedly large Reserve Bank of India dividend of ₹2.11 trillion for FY24, according to a source close to the Modi government. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Following Tuesday’s severe downturn, India’s key equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to open higher on Wednesday due to short-covering. The Gift Nifty trends suggest a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,060 level, nearly 150 points above the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The domestic equity indices experienced a significant drop on Tuesday, marking their worst session in over four years. This was triggered by election results indicating that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may need to rely on alliance partners to secure a third term in power. The Sensex plunged by 4,389.73 points (5.74%) to close at 72,079.05, while the Nifty 50 fell by 1,379.40 points (5.93%) to settle at 21,884.50.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted that the Nifty 50 formed a large, long negative candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow. He stated that the Nifty recovered from near the lower support of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 21,250 levels, a support level tested after October 2023. This pattern suggests an attempt at a downside breakout of the larger high-low range of 23,000 - 21,700 levels. Shetti believes the short-term trend of Nifty is highly volatile with a negative bias, with immediate support placed around 21,250 levels (20-day EMA). (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : India’s leading equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised for a cautious rebound on Wednesday following their worst performance in over four years. The market’s volatility was triggered by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) failure to secure a clear majority in the Parliament’s lower house, leading to a slim majority government formed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The political uncertainty in India contrasted with mixed trading in Asian markets and a rise in the US stock market. The latter was buoyed by weaker-than-expected job openings data, which raised hopes of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Market expectations for a September rate reduction have increased to around 65%, up from less than 50% last week.
Tuesday saw a significant selloff in the Indian stock market as the Lok Sabha election results did not align with exit poll predictions, causing investor anxiety. The Sensex plummeted by 4,389.73 points (5.74%) to close at 72,079.05, while the Nifty 50 fell by 1,379.40 points (5.93%) to settle at 21,884.50.
Amisha Vora, Chairperson & MD of Prabhudas Lilladher, commented on the situation, stating that the markets are likely to shed the ‘Modi premium,’ leading to a correction in PSU and infra stocks. She advised investors to prepare for short-term volatility but reassured that the fundamental growth story of India remains robust. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian shares were expected to see a muted start on Wednesday after posting their worst day in over four years in the previous session, as a narrow win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance raised concerns about policy continuity.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,050 points as of 7:13 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open marginally higher than its Tuesday close of 21,884.50.
According to the country's election commission, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 seats needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament.
NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed nearly 6% lower each on Tuesday as voting trends indicated that Modi's party would have to depend on at least three regional allies to form the government.
The outcome surprised the market as exit polls over the week-end had projected a much bigger margin of victory for the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a record 124.36 billion rupees (about $1.5 billion) worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.
"In the new scheme of things, we need to assign a lower valuation multiple, to factor in coalition risks and its impact on the reform path," said Amar Ambani, executive director, YES Securities.
Many analysts said that some reforms taken during Modi's second term could face setbacks because of the coalition government and a stronger opposition.
Severe jolt to the BJP in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal will keep tricky reforms like divestment in state-run companies at bay, said Amnish Aggarwal, Director – Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.
Analysts see public sector companies, state-run banks, defence, infrastructure, capital goods coming under pressure due to uncertainties around reforms, but expect consumption-driven stocks and private banks to do well.