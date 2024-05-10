LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates: Strong global cues, Gift nifty signal firm start for Indian markets; TaMo, Eicher Motors eyed

1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 6,994.86 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 5,642.53 crore worth shares on May 9, provisional data from the NSE showed.